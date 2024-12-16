Sincere thanks who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

THE LINK saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL FOR SUBSTACK MICHAEL DARBY IN AUSTRALIA

Contribute A$50 for a 12 month paid subscription before midnight in your timezone on Christmas Eve 2024, or donate A$50 before noon AEST (GMT+10) on 17 Dec 2024 to the worthy charitable cause described below, and receive Lifetime Paid Membership in my substack!

This is the link to the full Judgment. This is well worth reading in full, for a clear understanding that AHPRA and the Medical Board of Australia have been wrongfully empowered to make decisions, take action, implement enforcement and impose censorship far beyond any legitimate role. Extracts are incorporated below.

https://archive.sclqld.org.au/qjudgment/2024/QSC24-315.pdf

EXTRACT 1

ORDERS:

THE ORDER OF THE COURT IS THAT:

1. The decision of the second respondent under sections 156(1)(a) and (e) of the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law (Queensland) to take immediate action by suspending the applicant’s registration as a medical practitioner is set aside from 16 August 2022.

2. The decisions of the second respondent under section 160 of the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law (Queensland) to commence investigations of notifications 00502227, 00502429, 00503368, 00505504, and 00505600 are set aside from 16 August 2022.

3. The decision of the second respondent under s 193B of the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law (Queensland) to refer matters about the applicant as a registered health practitioner to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal is set aside from 13 December 2024.

4. The first and second respondents’ application in the proceeding filed 10 February 2023 is dismissed.

5. The first and second respondents are to pay the applicant’s costs of the proceeding.

The first and second respondents are to pay the third respondent’s costs of the proceeding

EXTRACT 2

[1] The Board submitted that the Board’s conduct occurred “in the context of an extraordinary period of history.” This was a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern about the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 in January 2020. In May 2023, the WHO declared the public health emergency to be at an end.

[2] During this extraordinary period of history, various measures were implemented by Australian Parliaments and their delegates, and various powers were exercised by executive government. From about February 2021, vaccines for COVID-19 became generally available in Australia. Legislative and executive measures were applied with a view to encouraging widespread vaccine use. None of these measures authorised the Board to abrogate the right of persons, such as Dr Bay, to a hearing before an apparently unbiassed tribunal. None authorised the Board to deny him procedural fairness. None extended the Board’s regulatory role to include protection of government and regulatory agencies from political criticism.

[3] The Board’s apparent bias and failure to afford fair process were evident from an examination of the five notifications, the agenda papers for the meeting of the Board committee that made the suspension decision, and the documents recording the outcomes of the meeting. These documents were within the possession of the Board before 17 August 2022, when the Board informed Dr Bay of the suspension decision. The Board has not set aside or revisited the suspension decision at any time since it was made.

[4] The Board had asked the Court to dismiss Dr Bay’s application for review and to hear and decide its application separately and before hearing Dr Bay’s application for review.[1] Throughout the period when the Board adopted this approach, it had the evidence that ultimately showed the Board’s suspension decision should be set aside.

[5] The evidence eventually produced by the Board revealed other unsatisfactory features of their conduct in dealing with Dr Bay. As the above brief recitation shows, their combative approach towards Dr Bay continued in this Court. It continued long after the end of the “extraordinary period of history” that the Board contended explained its conduct towards Dr Bay.

[6] The investigation undertaken pursuant to the investigation decision was followed by a decision to refer matters about Dr Bay’s conduct to QCAT. The referral was made on 19 December 2023, more than six months after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no evidence that any step was taken by the Board to isolate or immunise those involved in the referral to QCAT from the matters that rendered the suspension decision or the investigation decision invalid or liable to be set aside. The referral was based on the investigation undertaken as a consequence of the investigation decision. In the circumstances, the decision to refer Dr Bay to QCAT, following the investigation of the five notifications, should also be set aside.

[7] Before the concessions by the Board, the parties made detailed submissions to the Court over three days about whether Dr Bay’s application for review should be dismissed and whether the suspension decision and the investigation decision should be set aside. The Board has not succeeded in obtaining the relief it sought. The parties’ submissions also addressed Dr Bay’s challenges to the constitutional validity and lawfulness of the regulatory powers of the Board. Although Dr Bay has succeeded in setting aside the relevant decisions, his constitutional challenges failed.

The link for the full Judgement (27 pages): https://archive.sclqld.org.au/qjudgment/2024/QSC24-315.pdf

Michael Darby writes: I entreat readers to be generous, knowing that every dollar will go directly to medical expenses, giving a chance at life to a cancer-afflicted woman whose orphaned grandchildren need her.

What sort of academic paper is this?

The National Library of Medicine carries a report of an academic paper published on 17 January 2023: A Comparison of Strategies to Improve Uptake of COVID-19 Vaccine among High-Risk Adults in Nairobi, Kenya in 2022

The researchers include: Joan Yego, Business Intelligence Professional employed by Penda Health and Dalberg Design; Robert Korom, Chief Medical Officer at Penda Health; Emma Eriksson, User Experience Research/ Design leader from Kenya/Sweden, Director of Penda Health and Management Team at Dalberg Design; Sharon Njavika, Creative lead and Design Director at Dalberg Design, Oulimata Sané of Dakar, Senegal, designer at Dalberg Design; Purity Kanorio, Transformational leadership, Organisational Psychology and Customer Experience & Engagement at Penda Health; Oliver Rotich, Pigia Penda IT arm of Penda Health; Stellah Wambui, described as academic researcher, employment obscure, Eunice Mureithi, Digital Marketing, Customer Service, Branding at Penda Health.

Only Dr Robert Korom has any obvious medical or health qualfications. He stands condemned for participating in a propaganda exercise aimed at increasing the uptake of mRNA vaccines with no apparent interest in checking the validity of claims for safety and efficacy, nor in reading any of the wealth of evidence available by the end of 2022 proving that mRNA vaccines are ineffective and dangerous to patient health.

Here are the options canvassed by this mob for achieving the goals of their employer, which coincide with the goals of Pfizer:

(i) Gain Messaging: The focus of this approach was on highlighting a desirable or positive outcome of being vaccinated (e.g., spending time safely with family).

(ii) Loss-Messaging: The focus of this approach was on emphasizing the undesirable or negative outcome of staying unvaccinated (e.g., the greater risk of negative health outcomes if you contract COVID-19 before having received the vaccine).

(iii) Social proofing/norms: The focus in this approach was on relatability to actions by peers (e.g., many of your peers have already received the vaccine).

One of those propaganda messages worked with grandmother Wendy Bomu. On 30 July 2024 she succumbed and accepted a Pfizer injection.

On 14 August 2024 Wendy received her second Pfizer shot, and took along her daughter Pendo, which means “love” in the language of the Jibana Clan. Pendo, divorced mother and sole support of children aged 12, 8, 6, 4 and 2 years, received her first Pfizer injection and swiftly suffered pain, redness and soreness at the injection site. This was followed by headache, fatigue, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever and vomiting. She died on 24 August 2024. No post-mortem was conducted.

Pendo’s brother Milton, known to me for years, immediately undertook to care for and educate his sister’s five children, together with his own children aged 4 and 1.

Milton Bomu is a Christian gentleman

On 13 November 2024 the bereaved mother Wendy was diagnosed with cervical cancer and breast cancer. The second Pfizer jab on the day of her daughter’s fatal first jab has yet to be proven as the cause.

The figure of KES1,800,000 was quoted for the total cost of her hospitalisation, treatment and medication. That is around A$22,000. Wendy’s son Milton raised a deposit of KES750,000 by handing over as security the deed to his small farm. A deadline for KEAS38,000 was met with difficulty on Monday 9 December 2024 and another KES38,0000 is needed by Monday 16 December 2024. A twenty-four hour extension has been requested.

A crowd funding page is operating. It works worldwide. It is secure and will email your receipt imediately. If you have any doubts, please give me a call on +61 (0)402 668 947.

CHRISTMAS BLESSINGS TO ALL

Here are links to audio versions of two wonderful Australian Christmas poems, recorded by Australian Bush Poetry Champion Michael Darby and produced by star audio engineer Peter Kukura.

From Gina Rinehart AO

Chrissie wish list to help the forgotten people

For all those struggling with the cost of living crisis

Immediately cut the excise tax on fuel, would help costs everywhere. And cut payroll tax, stamp duty and licence fees, that were meant to go out decades ago when GST came in.

For struggling pensioners, veterans, uni and college students and the marginally disabled

The above, plus, let all our Aussies work as much as they like, with no onerous paperwork and no unfair consequences, just pay income tax on their earnings.

For struggling businesses

All of the above, plus as government tape and regulations have got too high, even according to the ASIC chair, cut ASIC for all those private companies not on the stock market.

For those in agriculture

All of the above, plus appreciation of fire season, let farmers and pastoralists and others in the agriculture industry, clear land as much as they think helps them keep families, staff and pets safe, and their infrastructure safe too. Immediately release all those in jail for clearing, and repay any fines they had to pay. And, let farmers and pastoralists graze stock in national parks (as they used to), helping to restrict the national parks being giant tinder boxes.

And, let farmers drill for water, make turkey nests, save and use rivers overflow water, build and install water pipes, water tanks, pivots, irrigation, troughs and trough shelters, install solar water pumps, without any government tape or regulations.

And, let farmers kill any critters that can kill humans.

For those on smaller wages

All the above, plus cut all tax on tips.

For those in northern Queensland and northern west Australia

Who already struggle with many things, all the above, plus increase their tax rebate, so they effectively pay no tax, encouraging people to work in those more difficult northern regions.

For those in the Northern Territory

All the above, plus full ANDEV policies, cut government tape and regulations (NT is a territory, not a state, so can’t argue constitution might restrict).

For the indigenous, and the frightened terribly abused ones

All the above, plus move the Canberra indigenous department to Halls Creek and Fitzroy Crossing, so that bureaucracy gets a better understanding of the needs of actual indigenous people and refocuses its $30 billion plus into ways that help the indigenous. Convert the indigenous Canberra department offices into secure accommodation for women and children indigenous or otherwise, suffering from domestic violence, boys up to 12 years old. No rent, no water or electricity charges (note, the bureaucrats don’t pay these charges either, so why should the suffering forgotten ones? And note, with the increasing work from home provisions, there are available offices already – should be promptly reassigned to the women and children who need).

For our grossly under-resourced actual defence, and fantastic veterans

Move the defence department up to the north of the NT, e.g. Tindal, so they can better focus on defence. Convert their Canberra offices into accommodation for veterans and their families. No rent, no electricity or water charges.

For the Treasury, especially pensioners

Move the department up to the Pilbara region, so they can better understand where the majority of their taxpayers’ revenue comes from. Convert their Canberra offices into accommodation for pensioners, who have contributed to Treasury for years. No rent, no water or electricity charges.

For the taxpayers and other contributors, DOGE (Department of Goverment Efficiency)

All the above, plus close the departments that duplicate the states, e.g. federal agriculture, e.g. resources, departments. Their offices can be used for any of the above forgotten Australians, again without rent, electricity or water charges. Plus, use for the new office of DOGE, to eliminate government waste and significantly reduce government expenditure, tape and regulations, paving way for Australians to enjoy opportunities, higher living standards and tax cuts.

This would bring much Chrissie cheer for those struggling, and those working hard to support their families and save and build their businesses, i.e. all the forgotten people!

And a New Years message for those corporate appeasers of anything left or woke. Just like ‘River of Tears’ famous book, appeasing the crocodile in hope will devour you last, doesn’t work. Woke is not a real friend of business or corporates. Woke is on the decline for Aussies support, too many corporates are out of touch. And nor is the left a real friend of corporates, well except for those wrongly chasing taxpayer money or other costly privileges. Hopefully a well-run DOGE will put an end to that misuse anyway.

As mosquito time approaches for the Australian summer, let’s not forget the saying: ‘If you think you’re too small to make a difference, you haven’t spent a night with a mosquito.’

Haven’t we had enough of the down path our country has been on, please fellow patriotic ‘mosquitos’, join me leading the up path.

And let’s move fast, because the USA will be after the January inauguration, and we’ll be left behind.

Gina Rinehart is Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting and related primary producing and contributing companies, and proud founder of National Agriculture and National Mining and Related Industries Days.

For the complete video record of a wonderful day in Australian history, click below:

Australia’s greatest ever tennis plaer (and maybe the world’s greatest ever tennis player), Reverend Margaret Court AO makes a powerful contribution on the vital issue of standing with Israel. This is the link: https://x.com/i/status/1863043006900904343

NOW FOR THE POEM

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published STOP DISINFORMATION BY CENSORING THE POETS Ferdinand Ukqwitt, November 2024 We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views. They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed With enemies like that around, we cannot feel relaxed. My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt, a leader of the Greens I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans I’m running for the Senate. In case you may not know it I have been designated International Green Poet. Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel By a local astronomer fifty thousand years before The invader Captain Cook came landing on our shore. To keep the adults all in line and discipline the youth Reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth. Disinformation has been rattling around the world There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled. Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right So our belov’d Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night. Scotty had a bright idea; he shared it with the mob Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job. Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution. 2.24 “Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!” Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore. Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight. The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble. If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double. They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring. Poets approved by rulers must stop appearing crook Display their proud conformity with a neat and simple look The uniform which we’ll enforce will never cause a shock No faded jeans, no waistcoats, and at least one matching sock For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all Just ignore a poet whose head’s a bowling ball. Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair. Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools You can aspire to be a poet when you’re clear about the rules. Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake. . To get a poem approved, just go through proper channels And write about the elegance of a million solar panels If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion. Your government is always right, no room for criticism No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism. If you need a victim who deserves to feel the lash Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash. The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power Safe reliable energy makes them lazier by the hour. Children dry the dung for cooking and learn by candlelight Feeling proud that we are winning the noble carbon fight Reactionaries still are claiming that the world needs fossil fuels Abolish such technology! Sun and wind shall be our tools. We can’t have Peter Dutton winning government by a fluke Fighting CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke. We despise the profiteers and opportunists from the Right Let them grovel all they want; we’ll crush them with our might Those who condone "Net Zero" have signed away their souls For justly retribution when the bell of vengeance tolls. We hate Candace Owens who must not get a visa With Monica Smit in Victoria, trying hard to please her Kiwis don’t want her either, send her back to the plantation Her dark divisive diatribes endanger every nation. We hate to see tall Asians, there’s one of them near you Their height is caused by climate change and too much CO2. Height is a source of privilege, especially in sport Cut CO2 and once again, the peasants will be short. We hate all the farmers, the women and the men Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows. We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair. They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids. We hate every driller; why are they all male? A misogynist profession must deserve to fail. They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away. We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer. Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer We’re banning all geology to protect the troglofauna. We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air. Climate change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm. We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets. The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation. We hate West Australians, they wear those wide-brimmed hats Their seas are full of great white sharks, their skies are full of bats. They cheer the West Coast Eagles and eat at Hungry Jack’s We’ll fix them by inflicting a rent resources tax. We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea. Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel. We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs? They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs. They vote for our opponents and believe in family life Our formula for workers is misery and strife. We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food. They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots. We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle For Dr Peter McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle. Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure Nothing threatens profits like a cheap and speedy cure. We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm. Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored. We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art. They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion. We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air. AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now. We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab They vote for our opponents who will not go away We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay. We hate all the women who insist on giving birth Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth. They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams And write letters to the papers asking for more dams. We hate the narcissists who like showering every day Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay. They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar. We hate all the coppers, that high-paid mob of mugs Flag us down, test our breath and search our cars for drugs. Cops treat peaceful protestors as lawbreakers and liars We’ll use them for arresting climate change deniers. We hate all the elderly; they should be shuffling on. The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone. Oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice. We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks We shall also sanction every foreign dog that barks. Horses keep fire trails open and so it’s only fair To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air. We hate Mundine for abandoning the sinking Labor ship Warren and nuclear energy are now joined at the hip. His online meme announces he has judged Australia well He should join us in ensuring that Australia goes to hell. We hate that Senator Antic calls his party “People First” Of all the names available, that really is the worst. The people must not be trusted, their job is to obey Turn your back on Antic’s crew when it comes to polling day. We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say? Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day. For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed Whatever dissenters may believe, she often said it first. We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined. She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night. We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good. She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”. We hate Keith Pitt of Hinkler, the electrical engineer Who values facts and principles above his own career. By opposing the Paris Agreement he forfeited our trust His support for reliable energy should crumble into dust. We hate Senator McKenzie, who likes to shoot a gun Prosecuting animal activists is her idea of fun. Backs Jews against Hamas and pigs against swine fever Wants female sporting change rooms. All should disbelieve her. We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might. He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice And insists that union members be entitled to a choice. We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please? The majority of foreigners all come from overseas. If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away Except those who hate Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay. We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal. Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors. We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus. Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender. We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission. For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook. We hate all the selfish folk who drive dirty petrol cars Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars. Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask Save the world from drowning! That’s not too much to ask. We hate carbon dioxide. You can see it in the air It causes global warming and kills every polar bear. Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published LINK TO AUDIO OF "STOP DISINFORMATION BY CENSORING THE POETS" Recorded by Michael Darby, Bush Poetry Champion of Australia THIS IS THE LINK, RESERVED FOR PAID SUBSCRIBERS

Message to Free Subscribers

You are of course immensely welcome to join the ranks of highly valued paid subscribers. In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a paid subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel and stand with Taiwan.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

[Additions welcome]

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Policies for Peace Prosperity and Progress

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal (lignite) resource, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon its use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, with nuclear power at hand, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. Access in remote areas to low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the mostly empty interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricity for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Turn the Australian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Policies for Health, Harmony and Happiness

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a genuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereignty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Petroleum Service Company. Petroleum Product of the Week

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

Share

Share