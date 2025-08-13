The chart on the slide above is produced by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It shows the sudden rise of activity in 2012 due to Xi Jinping’s accession to the Chinese throne — the drumbeat of war in Asia. Until activity on this chart goes to zero, war is coming to Asia. Tens of millions — possibly hundreds of millions — of people will die. People are advised to plan their lives on the basis that this war is coming.

It is important not to overestimate China. China has some major vulnerabilities. The biggest of them all is that Mao left a time bomb in China’s demographics. In 1959, when China had 600 million people, President Ma of Beijing University suggested to Mao that China adopt a one child policy to get its population growth under control. Mao banished Ma to the countryside and population growth was let rip until 1987. The result is that China now imports 41% of the protein its agricultural system is based on. This is seen in US and Brazilian soybean exports and Chinese imports. This close-coupled system will be broken by the coming war.

The graph above details China’s food supply by grain type. What is above the dashed red line is imported. Imported soybeans provide over one third of the plant protein input to the system. That, and imported corn, provides over 40% of protein inputs to the Chinese diet. Normally a country that imports near half of its food requirements wouldn’t start a war with the countries that supply those imports. But promoting this war as a good and necessary thing requires suspending a lot of common sense. China’s food situation is why China’s war of choice could result in hundreds of millions of deaths. Beyond China, most countries in northeast Asia are net food importers, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Singapore.

China was initially enthusiastic about Russia’s attack on Ukraine, as it supported the ‘might is right’ narrative that is China’s excuse for its coming attack on Taiwan. Then, when the Ukraine War didn’t end in three days, it realised what that meant for China. It meant starvation. Instead of giving up on the idea of attacking Taiwan, China came up with a plausible plan for feeding itself if all the planets aligned. Firstly, they will go vegetarian for the duration of the war. Grain production will be increased by 50 million tonnes per annum. This involves sending 80,000 inspectors out into the countryside to pull up orchards and plant grain instead, in the manner that was done during the Great Leap Forward — bulldozing forests and hillsides to plant grain.

A big pointer to the political drive for the attack on Taiwan is the fate of the Chengdu green belt. After spending A$7 billion equivalent on building it, the Chengdu green belt was bulldozed soon after completion to replant the area with 250,000 tpa of grain.

We should also be aware that in defending Taiwan and Western Civilisation, we won’t be fighting the whole 1.3 billion population of China. We will only be fighting the 300 million in six coastal provinces that make stuff and trade with the world. Most of China’s wet rice production is planted by hand. Grain planted by hand means an inherently low standard of living for those planting by hand. As China can’t do without hand-planted rice production, that means that a big chunk of China’s population is locked into a low standard of living. When those same peasants are directed to slaughter their pigs and chickens to save grain for human consumption, it just means that the regime will have hundreds of millions of angry, involuntary vegetarians to deal with.

China only respects, and deals with respectfully, countries that it considers its peers. There is only one of those, the United States. All others are treated as inferiors. Most other countries do not side with China unless the politicians are paid off to do so. China’s military also doesn’t observe the basics of civility. For example, recently a PLAN vessel in the Red Sea lasered a German maritime patrol aircraft. Chinese ships lase other countries’ ships and aircraft anywhere in the world, as a matter of course. Expect atrocities from the Chinese in wartime.

With respect to the correlation of forces in Asia, there are three big factors that shrink China’s cash flow for funding a war on Taiwan. Firstly, the very poor, who are over half the population, will not be making a cash contribution to the war. They can barely feed and clothe themselves in the first instance. Secondly, exports are a big chunk of the Chinese economy and they will halt as soon as the shooting starts. Thirdly, some 30% of the Chinese economy is construction that has been funded by debt. Construction will also stop when the shooting starts.

China is a big open-air prison. The regime is now confiscating the passports of all government workers.

Politically, Xi Jinping is a hardline Maoist. That didn’t stop him from becoming wealthy through corruption. But he is jealous of Chinese billionaires who made their fortunes legitimately and he persecutes them. That is why Chinese with wealth are fleeing the country as quickly as they can. First out the door were Xi’s own relatives, with two of his siblings living in Melbourne.

Above, the chart on the left, from the Financial Times, shows the last 20 years of startups in China. These have fallen away to nothing; Xi Jinping has killed the animal spirits in the Chinese economy. There is another sign that China peaked a decade ago and that is the chart on the right. The Chinese marriage rate is about half of what it was in 2015. China has become an unhappy kingdom under its current Great Helmsman.

The birth rate in China fell rapidly after covid hit in 2020. The relative contribution to the decline from economic factors, sociological reasons or the impact of covid on AMH levels can’t be determined from this distance. Nevertheless, China’s population is now halving every 25 years. South Korea and Japan have it worse with South Korea’s population halving every 19 years. But those countries don’t want to attack the rest of the world and kill a lot of people.

Taiwan isn’t the only option for China to attack first. China has created an option for itself in building bases to attack Vietnam. In this satellite image is a base China built 10 km north of the border with Vietnam. The plan would be to move armoured units into these warehouses and barracks at night and then launch a sudden attack. Vietnam has 40 bases in the Spratly Islands, which make a mockery of the Chinese claim to the area. As neither side will back down, this contradiction can only be resolved in blood.

China has openly stated that it will attack Japan, including stating that a joint Chinese/Russian occupying force will run the country. Japan is taking the Chinese at their word and is operating on the premise that the best time to defeat China is at the beginning of its attack on Taiwan. Japan has stated that it will be helping to defend Taiwan from day one of a Chinese attack. This in turn begs the question of a Chinese nuclear attack on Japan, as the Chinese have threatened. Japan seems rather sanguine about the prospect.

The US, Britain and France sent 331 kg of weapons-grade plutonium to Japan in the 1970s as nuclear insurance for Japan. President Obama did the dirty on Japan and made them send that plutonium back. But Japan has always operated a nuclear fuel reprocessing facility to enable it to make its own weapons-grade plutonium. In the last couple of years, Japan has sent two expeditions to Australia to secure the mineral beryl, from which the element beryllium can be extracted. Ostensibly they need beryllium for nuclear fusion research. That excuse is scientifically nonsense. The most likely reason is that they want to run a crash program on making weapons-grade plutonium (which has under 7% Pu240) in a molten salt reactor. The best neutron economy in such a reactor is achieved using a salt of 70% lithium fluoride and 30% beryllium fluoride. Possession of beryllium is like possession of heavy water in WW2. Japan is likely to start the war over Taiwan with a stock of nuclear weapons with a 50 kiloton yield. The optimum trade off between throw-weight and blast area is a 400 kiloton yield. If you are plutonium-constrained, you would likely start with 6 kg of plutonium to achieve a 20 kiloton yield, using tritium boosting to raise that to 40 kilotons and then a U238 tamper for a bit more yield.

Concentration of Chinese forces for the attack on Taiwan means that their forces will be stretched thin in defending their other bases. China has made a big emotional investment in their bases in the Spratly Islands. These would be difficult to defend at the best of times because they are 1,000 km of the nearest major Chinese forces on Hainan Island. It is going to be easy for Vietnamese forces to interdict Chinese forces sent to reinforce the Spratly Island bases; and just as easy for US forces to interdict from the east. The South China Sea can be turned into a big kill box for the PLAN and PLAAF.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry chart of Chinese baiting of Japan in the Senkakus tells us that war is coming to Asia. We, the civilised world, might as well starting holding peace conferences to guide the subsequent peace. To that end, the allies in the war against China should hold a peace conference to divide up the Chinese bases in the South China Sea. The Paracels should go back to Vietnam. The bases in the Spratlys should be divided between Vietnam, Japan and the Philippines. Predicting that this will happen will increase the chance that it will happen.

China’s invasion of Taiwan will be a difficult exercise in logistics, difficult enough to require specialised equipment. To that end, China has built nesting invasion barges that will jack up once in place and allow equipment to be transferred to shore. Such barges will be easy to target while still in port in China. The closer to Taiwan they get, the easier the targeting will become.

Australia straddles two oceans in the main theatre of operations. There are a lot of Chinese ships for us to deal with, down to 100 tonne fishing vessels. All will be armed with small arms and blinding lasers, and will be tasked with reporting on Allied force movements via the BeiDou satellite system.

Australia will be involved in China’s war of choice from day one, as a consequence of our defence treaties with Japan and the United States. Australia’s big problem is that the country is run by idiots. At the political level, global warming is promoted as the state religion. That state religion is the moral justification for shutting down Australian industry by inflicting Net Zero on us. We are supposed to be making missiles in Australia, but these are just screwdriver assembly of imported parts; just a big con job that will be useless once a war starts.

On top of all that, the people running the Australian Defence Force are mentally ill. One manifestation of that mental illness was encouraging an Army captain in Darwin to wear a dress to work. That is the photo on the right.

Now, I know what you are thinking. You are thinking that I’ve just shown you a picture of a bloke in a dress and I am saying that the entire high command is mentally ill. And he may not have full-blown gender dysphoria with its 50% suicide rate. He might have a lesser mental illness such as an autoerotic fetish about wearing dresses, lippy, and nail polish. He could still be part of an effective fighting force.

Well, have look at this and ponder the consequences. What you see here are 43 Australian Army helicopters with their rotors taken off, being prepared for burial in an unmarked grave somewhere outside Townsville. On the second-hand market they would have been worth $20 million each, with another $400 million of spares. Destroying these helicopters was a $1.3 billion exercise. They could have been given to Ukraine instead. In psychological terms, this is an example of Antisocial Personality Disorder, based in spitefulness and malicious compliance.

The high command of the Australian Defence Force is a seething mass of psychoses, some wanting to wear dresses and feel pretty, and others burying their equipment in a pit. The situation is really, really bad.

In the US military, there has been an improvement in the way things are run. Formerly run by a traitor under Biden, the US military is now run by an incompetent. Hegseth, as Secretary of Defense, swapped out E-7 Wedgetails for E-2 Hawkeyes in the latest defense budget as a supposed money-saving measure. He did this without consulting the Secretary of the Air Force, General Allvin. Congress is now undoing the damage by voting funds for E-7s and removing the funding for E-2s.

The best excuse for Hegseth is sheer incompetence, not malicious stupidity. But it means that the people running the US military know absolutely nothing about weapons systems. You can’t assume the most basic level of knowledge. And these same people will soon be running a war with China.

What is encouraging about the performance of Chinese weapons systems in the recent Indo-Pakistani aerial shootout is that the Indians shot down five Pakistani fighters and an AWACS plane for no combat losses of their own. They may have lost a plane to mechanical failure. Chinese SAM systems also failed to shoot down Indian missiles headed to Pakistani air bases.

The results of recent wars suggests that Taiwan is in a good position to defeat a Chinese invasion. Ukraine has held off a much larger invader for over three years now and that is with a land border; Taiwan has the benefit of a wide moat. Ukraine, without a navy, has driven the Russian Navy more than 900 km from the nearest Ukrainian-controlled coastline. Ukraine has also shown that you don’t need an air force to stop enemy overflight, but you do need plenty of surface-to-air missiles.

In particular, Taiwan has developed a good family of antiship cruise missiles. Pictured is the Hsiung Feng III missile — 6 metres long, 225 kg warhead, Mach 3 from a liquid-fueled ramjet, range of 400 km.

China will start its war of choice with a missile barrage followed by airborne decapitation attacks on Taiwan’s political leaders. Ukraine has shown that countries can absorb plenty of missile strikes and keep functioning. Taiwan should eat the Chinese missile strike and make sure they can shoot down all the paratroopers and helicopters on their decapitation missions. If China hasn’t won by day three, Taiwan and its friends will prevail.

David Archibald is the author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare

Professor Ian Brighthope writes:

The Poison of Isms in a Fragile Democracy

In the marrow of a modern democracy, where the pulse of freedom beats with the fragile rhythm of human will, there is no room—no crevice, no shadow—for the toxic spectre of ideologies that have scarred the soul of history. Nazism, totalitarianism, socialism, fascism, communism: these are not mere words, not academic abstractions to be debated in sterile halls. They are cancers, and I know real cancers, each a grotesque mutation of human ambition that festers in the body politic, promising salvation while delivering chains. Their stench lingers in the air of our time, masked by new names, cloaked in modern rhetoric, but no less lethal. A democracy that tolerates even a whiff of these "isms" courts its own annihilation, for they are not ideas to be tamed but predators that devour the very liberty they claim to serve.

Let me not mince words and speak from a persona perspective: Nazism was a nightmare of industrialised hatred, a machine that ground millions into ash under the delusion of racial purity. Its legacy is not a cautionary tale but a screaming alarm, a reminder that humanity’s darkest impulses can don a uniform and march in lockstep. Fascism, its twisted sibling, draped itself in the flag of national pride, seducing nations with promises of glory while strangling dissent and worshipping power. Totalitarianism, the suffocating parent of both, stripped the individual of agency, reducing free souls to cogs in a merciless state. Communism, with its siren song of equality, built towers of ideology on the graves of the starved and silenced, proving that even noble dreams can birth monsters. And socialism, often peddled as a softer shade, too often slides into the same trap, trading personal freedom for the illusion of collective security, its advocates blind to the cliff’s edge where state control awaits.

These ideologies are not relics, not museum pieces to be studied with detached curiosity. They are shape-shifters, alive and insidious, slipping into the cracks of our discontent. They whisper in the angry posts on X, in the polarised screams of our fractured discourse, in the seductive calls for "order" or "justice" that mask a hunger for control. Every time a voice demands censorship to protect the "greater good," every time a leader promises utopia at the cost of dissent, every time a mob silences the individual for the sake of the collective, we smell their rot. Democracy, that delicate experiment in human trust, cannot survive their infection. It thrives on the messy, vibrant clash of free minds, not the sterile conformity of enforced ideals.

Consider the cost. History is a graveyard of democracies that flirted with these isms, mistaking their fervour for progress. Weimar Germany, seduced by the promise of strength, birthed a monster that set the world aflame. The Soviet Union, cloaked in the rhetoric of fairness, crushed millions under its iron dream. Mao’s China, Pol Pot’s Cambodia, Castro’s Cuba—each a testament to the lie that any single ideology can perfect humanity’s chaos. These were not accidents but inevitabilities, the natural endpoint of systems that elevate dogma over people, that sacrifice the individual on the altar of the collective. Even today, we see their echoes: authoritarian regimes that mimic democratic trappings while strangling free speech, populist movements that flirt with fascist aesthetics, and intellectual fads that rebrand collectivism as compassion. The names change, but the poison remains.

A modern democracy must be a fortress against these ideologies, not a petri dish for their revival. It demands vigilance, not complacency; courage, not compromise. To allow even a trace of these isms is to invite termites into the foundation of liberty. Nazism’s hatred, fascism’s nationalism, communism’s collectivism, socialism’s creeping paternalism, totalitarianism’s obsession with control—these are not compatible with a system that exists to protect the individual’s right to think, speak, and live freely. They are not "options" to be debated but threats to be repelled. The moment we entertain them, we erode the very principles—pluralism, liberty, accountability—that keep democracy alive.

This is not hyperbole but a reckoning. We stand at a clifftop, where the allure of simple solutions tempts a weary world. Economic uncertainty, cultural division, the chaos of rapid change—these are the fertile soils where isms take root. On X, I see the seeds daily: posts calling for strongmen to "fix" society, demands for equality that morph into calls for conformity, nostalgic fantasies of ideologies that failed spectacularly. The web hums with manifestos, some blatant, others subtle, but all carrying the same old venom. A democracy that ignores these warnings is a patient ignoring a fever, mistaking discomfort for death throes.

Let me be clear: rejecting these isms does not mean silencing their advocates. That, too, would be a betrayal of democracy. The answer to bad ideas is better ones, fought in the arena of open discourse. But it does mean drawing a line—unapologetically, ferociously—at any attempt to impose them. No law should bend to their logic. No policy should carry their scent. No leader should wield their rhetoric without facing the full weight of scrutiny. Democracy is not a suicide pact; it need not tolerate the ideologies that seek its destruction.

The stakes are existential. A democracy infected by these isms becomes a hollow shell, a stage for tyrants to perform their masquerade. We have seen it before: the slow bleed of rights, the normalisation of control, the erasure of the individual. We cannot afford to see it again. The modern world, with its interconnected fragility, its technologies of surveillance and manipulation, offers these ideologies tools our ancestors never imagined. A single misstep could plunge us into a darkness from which recovery is not guaranteed.

So let us stand, resolute, in defence of our struggling Australian democracy that still breathes freedom. Let us reject the seductive lies of Nazism, fascism, communism, socialism, totalitarianism, and every ism that demands we kneel. Let us champion the individual, the dissenter, the dreamer, the skeptic—those who make democracy not just a system but a living, defiant act of hope. The alternative is not progress but collapse, not justice but shackles. We are not perfect, but we are free. And in that freedom lies our only salvation.

on David Littleproud and mates

On 20 May 2025, Nationals Leader Hon David Littleproud announced that the Nationals would leave the Coalition over the Liberals’ refusal to enshrine nuclear power and three other demands in a new agreement.

Quoting the Brisbane Times May 20, 2025 — 7.28pm:

The right-leaning Institute of Public Affairs said the split could strengthen both parties if it led to a considered rebuilding based on values of mainstream Australians. “It will fail if it descends into base political horse-trading,” said deputy executive director Daniel Wild.

“The intellectual cupboard has been bare on the centre-right for some time, as sheeted home by the 2025 election result. Now is the time to rebuild the centre-right’s intellectual horsepower.”

Michael Darby’s response of 25 May 2025, repeated on 4 June 2025:

There is no reason why the four conditions for continuing a “Coalition in Opposition”, unacceptable to the Liberals on 20 May 2025, should be considered appropriate grounds for creating a “Coalition in Opposition” a few days later.

Any Coalition in Opposition circumscribes the freedom of choice of Australian voters. This vital point is missed by soi-disant conservatives horrified by the concept of a Coalition exisiting only in government, because of their pathological fear that a future governing coalition might include representatives of the Freedom Movement, either as representatives of minor parties and or as independents.

That pathological fear is in part driven by the shortsighted-goal of denying representatives of minor parties and independents access to even a tiny share of the undeserved public funding cash bonanza.

To defeat in future elections the combined forces of Labor and Greens, backed by the enormous resources of faux charities and fake not-for-profits, the Liberals and Nationals emphatically require the preferential support of freedom-oriented minor parties and independents. That can be achieved only if the Nationals and/or Liberals acknowledge the imperative of allowing a pathway by which freedom-oriented minor parties and independents can win seats. The Teals, also with access to significant resources, are a further complication for the Liberals and Nationals. Those Teals who are open to negotiating reciprocal arrangements for reciprocal preferences ahead of Labor and the Greens should be treated with respect.

The simple answer for the Liberals and Nationals is to seek government by a Coalition based upon a collaboration. Membership of the collaboration would be open to those entities which agree to preference freedom candidates ahead of the Nationals and Liberals, ahead of the Teals, ahead of Labor, and ahead of the Greens, in that order.

For the second consecutive Federal Election, the Uniparty bunch have spouted the “Liberal Labor and the Greens are all the same” canard invented by the ALP in 2021, thereby guaranteeing failure in freedom candidate representation. This attitude must end.

For political participants opposed to government by the ALP relying for its Senate Majority on Greens allies, there is a path to electoral success in future State/Territory and Federal Elections. Electoral success will depend upon clear differentiation from Labor and the Greens.

Four vitally important and interconnected issues are:

mRNA “vaccines” which the Federal Government is still shamelessly promoting while ignoring the victims

The unobtainable and shockingly expensive goal of Net Zero

The evaporation of Australia’s capacity to defend its citizens and its sovereignty

The cost of living for the poor and disadvantaged, mirrored by cost pressures stifling and shutting down productive industry.

Relevant material follows:

Dr Stuart Ballantyne applauds nuclear energy: “Buy a nuclear boat that doesn’t need fuel.”

The amazing thing about a boat is that they can be moved easily with very little horsepower. I have a 1930 photo of one draft horse pulling 600 tonnes of coal on a barge that weighed 200 tonnes. Bringing that 800 tonne total weight ashore, and putting it on railway wheels or truck wheels, would take 30-40 horses to pull it.

Hence when US President Dwight D Eisenhower asked his clever people in the early 1950’s for nominating a project for his “Atoms for Peace Project”, to a world terrified by the word “atomic”, the clever people in his administration offered floating solutions.

At the same time the Soviet Union started considering nuclear energy to transportation in 1954 when the 5-megawatt nuclear power station went into operation at Obninskoye, near Moscow. Serious papers by senior Russian engineers at the time highlighted the attractiveness of nuclear power plants for ship propulsion where “great range and endurance with the least amount of fuel weight” were the most desirable features. 70 years later they still are !

The 1st US project was the nuclear submarine Nautilus, commissioned in 1954 that could stay underwater, even under the polar icecap, for extended periods

The first US nuclear cargo passenger ship 182m “Savannah” was on the drawing boards early, launched in 1959, enterring service in 1964, capable of circumnavigating the planet 14 times at 20 knots on just 22 kgs of uranium.

The Russians at the time were obviously peeking over the counter at the Americans, in designing a passenger cargo icebreaker, the 134m “Lenin” which they launched December 1957, pipping the Americans by getting her into service by 1959, and using a nuclear power plant similar to the Obninskoye unit.

These commercial nuclear vessels were setting significantly higher operational capabilities, particularly on the Russian Transarctic route known as the Northeast passage which is is one-third of the distance of the traditional route through the Suez Canal. This transarctic route also gave the Russians access to significant oil reserves, gas reserves and mineral resources.

In January 2022, multinational engineering and constructions company China Communications and Construction and Russian Titanium Resources agreed to co-operate on a mining project to develop a vertically-integrated mining and metallurgical complex for the processing of titanium ores and quartz sands from the Pizhemsky deposit in the Komi Republic, north Russia. The parties also discussed the supply of marketable goods to the Chinese market, including rutile, titanium dioxide, wollastonite, iron oxide, calcined quartz sands, and premium glass sands with low iron content. This project to create a national mining cluster is involving the construction of the Sosnogorsk-Indiga railway and the deep sea ports of Tiksi and Indiga, in the Arctic region of Russia. These developments have been boosted by the Ukraine war and sanctions against Russia where Chinese trade has increase by 35%. These developments need reliable waterways, which only icebreakers can provide.

Russia is boosting its 40 strong icebreaking fleet building with all of the new vessels being nuclear-powered as part of its aim to improve Arctic shipping.

Shipbuilder Rosatomflot is a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear company Rosatom and JSC Baltiysjiy Zavod, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation. Recently, the company signed a contract for the construction of a unique, multifunctional nuclear service vessel that would operate from 2029. The vessel is designed to perform a full range of work on recharging nuclear icebreakers.

Successful Russian Floating nuclear power plants (FNPPs) have been working since 2018 in Vilyuchinsk in far easter Russia, and last month Russia agreed to supply the first FNPP to Guinea in Africa, with several others under contract with other African countries with power problems. These units will be leased by Russia and replacement of the reactors will also be done by the Russians.

China is building FNPPS for use in offshore mining and they are building another 23 reactors in China as of April 2024.

Ships powering shore grids has happened since 1929, but engineering advances with nuclear reactors has made power transfer much easier now with voltage transformers and the latest technologies.

The latest Micro Modular Reactors (MMRs) are being designed by several countries and focused on 5-10mW. For context, these MMRs can fit on the back of a 40’ semi-trailer, and can power merchant ships up to Panamax size (80,000 tonnes dwt) which are around 9mW. The largest production wind turbines are only around 7mW with a capital cost US$1.2m per megawatt, have a significant footprint and a limited lifespan of 20-30 years. Check for yourself !

The MMRs offer a combination of power for propulsion and shore powering, which for very remote nations is highly attractive. The highest national cost component of remote nations even with some hydro and renewables, is imported diesel, and averages $1bn per annum for a population of 1 million. With MMR manufacturers offering a cost of US$0.35/kWh on a leased basis, this is surely the future for low emissions power solutions?.

Again the marine industry is leading the nuclear industry and technological change with MMRs. Not having to carry fuel or do voyage deviations to pick up fuels, as mentioned earlier, are hugely desirable features.

An average bulk carrier powered with MMRs could carry an extra 1,500 tonnes of revenue cargo instead of carrying fuel. Allowing for ballast legs and assuming 60% of its 30 year life span carrying 13 cargoes per annum at $7/tonne will earn the shipowner around US$4 million extra and will eliminate emissions at the same time

A boat that doesn’t need refueling has a lot of appeal, especially if you can plug it into the power grid when alongside. Australian Minister for Energy Chris Bowen, should get with the program.

As an internationally-respected designer of unsinkable ships and a world authority on transhipment, Dr Stuart Ballantyne earns his living in a highly competitive marketplace, so his pro-nuclear wisdom expressed above should come as no surprise.

By contrast, some individuals whose source of income is immune from any kind of competition resort to lies and deception in their determination to inflict their cultish ideology on their victims. In the case of the Australian Government, the victims are the Australian people.

What Went Wrong in the Federal Election?

Early responses include:

ONE

Opposition parties should never describe themselves as a “coalition”. To do so is a recent and peculiarly Australian practice wholly bereft of merit. Every political party should campaign on its own merits. A coalition is what happens after an election when two or more politcal parties agree to work together as a government.

TWO

The Uniparty Bunch did immense damage prior to the 2022 Federal Election, by pushing the line invented by the Labor Party that the big parties National/Liberals, Labor and Greens are all the same. The Uniparty Bunch ensured that not one genuine freedom movement representative was elected in 2022. Consequently, there was no bloc of parliamentarians willing to fight for the abolition of the outrageous $2,000 nomination fee for independents or for the end of the 4% threshold for public funding. Some of the usual suspects did it again, once again guaranteeing that no genuine representative of the freedom movement would be elected in 2025.

THREE

Angus Taylor permanently disqualified himself from leadership of any organisation which repects sanity and honesty, by granting Major Project Status on 29 July 2020 to the Sun Cable extension cord to Singapore scam. Full details may be seen at the thoroughly indexed link https://michaeldarby.net/unchain, including at page 323. At page 325 I wrote:

Major-project status was wrongly granted for a doomed project with a falsely claimed capital cost of $22bn. The true cost of the project is more like A$76 billion with only 10 hours’ backup battery storage and A$165bn with the minimum feasible 60 hours’ backup. Thus, the true cost exceeds the propaganda cost of $22bn by 250% for a project which cannot work, and by 650% for a project which might work but could never be afforded and could never repay the capital cost. End the scam! Two factors add irony to the financial impossibility of this scam. First, there is no reason to believe that Indonesia will ever permit the laying of the cable through the Archipelago, and even less reason to believe that the Australian Foreign Minister has bothered to ask permission before the granting of major-project status. This is a diplomatic disgrace. A further point is that the cable is strategically indefensible. Why would Singapore want 20% of its electrical energy helplessly vulnerable to the simplest sabotage?

Nobody has challenged the numbers quoted above, which were earlier published (August 2020) by the prestigious and authoritative WUWT, as a collaboration with one of the world’s truly great mathematicians, the Viscount Brenchley. Otherwise known as Lord Christopher Monckton, God bless him.

Here is the link to the relevant substack: https://substack.com/home/post/p-148004708?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

In the table above, columns two and three show a genuine CAPEX for the touted claims of AAPL, which despite the unacceptably high cost cannot ever deliver reliable energy, because a mere ten hours of backup for solar panels is risible. Columns four and five show a genuine CAPEX for what might work cannot be contemplated because of frightening cost. Since then, the cost of copper has soared so the fictional budget is even more ridiculous.

FOUR

The simplest way to be different from Labor and the Greens is to tell the truth. Here are some examples:

The great centralised bureaucracies, childcare and NDIS are scandal-ridden disasters, cruelly ignoring the needs of the members of society least able to speak for themselves, while enriching opportunists and criminals. Nationals and Liberals should commit to the principle that all control of all humanitarian activity must be as close as possible to the beneficiaries. As an illustration, let’s have local hospitals run by local boards, with staff representation

Education is much the same, with grossly inappropriate standardised curricula and major scandals of fraud and opportunism. If the Federal Government insists on shovelling taxpayers’ money into childcare, aged care and education, let it do so in the form of vouchers.

There is no climate crisis nor any imperative to use weather fluctuations as an excuse for expanding the power of the Federal Government.

Thousands of victims of mRNA vaccine harm have been callously ignored. All such victims, or their surviving loved ones, deserve care, compassion and compensation.

Banning live export of animals is irrational, and is seen by the opponents of all animal husbandry as merely a step towards the achievement of their malign goal to deny hungry people access to animal protein. Sussan Ley already scores well on this important issue.

The Dutton campaign was doomed from the moment the Opposition Leader decided to decorate his policy speech with former Liberal prime ministers. Most Australians, and indeed most Liberals, have reason to dislike at least one of the ex-PMs, hence a motive to vote against Dutton or at least to minimize support for him. Especially galling was Peter Dutton’s gratuitous praise for Morrison.

Winning votes in key electorates is not the purpose of the Defence Force. Saving the world from changing weather is not the purpose of Defence Force. Promoting gender diversity or any other kind of diversity is not the purpose of the Defence Force. Boosting the massive profits of Thales or Boeing or Dassault is not the purpose of the Defence Force. The Defence Force exists so that Australia is demonstrably capable of inflicting on any potential invader far more harm than could be justified by the perceived benefits of conquest.

The attempted electoral bribe of a temporary 50% reduction in fuel excise was a sloppy excuse for policy from a lazy shadow treasurer. The bribe offered nothing to miners, graingrowers and fishers who rightly pay no fuel excise. To be refreshingly different from Labor and the Greens, the Liberals should have offered a major permanent transfer of revenue from the Federal Government to the States and Territories. and a major permanent transfer of revenue (purchasing power) from the Federal Government to taxpayers, not forgetting small business proprietors who as a genre have suffered painfully from governmental harm.

The sole justification for the abolition of cash is the advancement of the surveillance society. The Liberals and Nationals surely should commit to the permanent continuation of cash transactions. On 16 July 2025 the Reserve Bank recommended the abolition of credit card fees and debit card fees, with the implied assumption that business will carry the cost. Such a policy will impact brutally on small businesses. The Liberals and Nationals should insist that all card transaction fees be born by the banks.

mRNA Shots are Crippling Humanity’s Ability to Reproduce. Nicolas Hulscher MPH interviews by Stew Peters. Text and video. This is the LINK. The Liberals and Nationalists should emphatically stand for humanity.

Sincere thanks and kindest regards

Michael Darby

