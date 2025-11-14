Michael Darby in Australia

Michael Darby in Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matilda Bawden's avatar
Matilda Bawden
4d

No way do I believe the Liberals will just walk away from Net Zero! Watch the hard core Globalists among them slip it in through the back door in 3… 2… 1….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Darby
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture