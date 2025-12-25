For your enjoyment here are links to my recordings in 2000 of two splendid Australian Christmas poems, Tangmalangaloo by Msg Patrick Joseph Hartigan (John O’Brien) and The Fire at Ross’s Farm by Henry Lawson. Producer is Sydney-based audio engineer Peter Kukura.

http://www.michaeldarby.net/Tangmalangaloo.mp3

and http://www.michaeldarby.net/FireAtRossFarm.mp3

Please share these links with your family, friends and allies, and it would be great if you encourage them to visit my substack by sending to them THIS LINK:

https://open.substack.com/pub/michaeldarbyaustralia/p/christmas-blessings-to-all-audio

All new subscribers before 15 January 2026 will be automatically upgraded to ten-year fully paid membership status.

The Michael Darby in Australia substack incorporates multiple advertisements for products, publications and services. The appearance of an advertisement means that the host likes, approves or uses the product, publication or service, and does not imply that the advertised entity endorses all or any of the opinions expressed in this substack. All paid subscribers are invited to send an advertisement in .JPG format for evaluation to mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com

Michael Darby in Australia Substack: Ads and Links of Enduring Value

THIS IS THE LINK