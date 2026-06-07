Challenges we face: Temperature fear campaigns have no basis in fact.

Global Temperature Report: April 2026 with Version 6.1

Brought to you by The Earth System Science Center at The University of Alabama in Huntsville

Global climate trend since 1 Dec 1978: +0.16 C per decade

From the NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard

Challenges We Face: A Grand Solar Minimum has arrived. Global Cooling of at least 1°C is expected by the 2030s, 2040s

Century-scale patterns of solar activity suggest the onset of the next Little Ice Age cooling period is here.

Newly published research utilizing historical solar magnetic field phase analysis documents the impact of solar activity on Earth’s temperature.

Cold “LittlFor example, during the Maunder Minimum (late 1600s to early 1700s), solar irradiance is thought to have declined by about 3 W/m², and consequently the Northern Hemisphere cooled by approximately 1°C.

e Ice Age” periods can be reliably linked to Grand Solar Minima (GSM).

Using pattern analysis, it may be assumed that the onset of the next GSM has arrived, and global cooling will be realized over the next few decades.

“During a GSM a reduction of solar irradiance is expected by about 3 W/m² from the modern level that causes a decrease of the average terrestrial temperature by about 1.0C.”

“In summary, it can be concluded that the modern grand solar minimum (2020-2053) predicted 10 years ago by Zharkova et al, 2015 has arrived and will progress as expected until the mid of century. There is the cold weather with huge frosts and snows recorded in January- February 2026 in the whole Northern hemisphere from the West to the East and from the North to the equator. The little ice age associated with the modern grand solar minimum is here…”

Kenya has shelved a $1 bn data centre intended to consume 1,000MW, one third of Kenya’s 3,000MW installed capacity. Even the initial 100 MW phase would strain the Olkaria geothermal system, around 950MW.

According to his technology envoy, quoted by the Times of India, President Ruto’s intention is not to kill the project but to highlight that Kenya must confront the massive energy requirements of next‑generation digital infrastructure.

Click or Ctrl+click on the Republic of Kenya Crest below to read the thoughtful and constructive speech delivered on 20 May 2026 by His Excellency Hon. William Samoei Ruto, PhD, CGH, during the Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum at the Astana International Financial Centre.

Challenges we face: Energy Apartheid Denying Africa a Tech Future

By Vijay Jayaraj

Africa’s push to host world-class data centers — AI’s digital engines — is running up against a political embargo on the fuels that reliably power them, and ordinary Africans are paying the price.

Kenya just shelved a $1 billion project backed by Microsoft and UAE-based G42. President William Ruto explained the decision plainly: The facility would have consumed roughly one-third of the country’s entire 3,000-megawatt installed capacity – the amount of power from a single coal-fired power plant. Such a modest amount of electricity cannot support a modern lifestyle for a nation of more than 58 million people, much less meet the added requirements of power-hungry data centers.

A key factor contributing to Africa’s paltry energy production is a systematic embargo on fossil fuels in the name of climate action, which has disrupted fossil fuel investments in Africa over the past decade or so.

Energy poverty: The fruit of green colonialism

Across Africa, over 600 million still lack access to electricity and more than 900 million still cook with biomass like cow dung and wood. Yet global financiers and Western NGOs treat fossil fuels, including natural gas, as public enemy number one. This has real effects: Financial restrictions from major institutions freeze investments in the fastest route to stable baseload power, and coal- and natural gas-fired facilities are delayed or never even proposed.

When the World Bank, regional development banks, or U.N.-backed initiatives fold climate alarmism into lending criteria, they effectively impose an energy embargo on nations trying to lift their people out of poverty. The African Development Bank stopped financing coal projects in 2019 and severely restricted the backing of oil and gas projects in 2021. The World Bank followed suit. These decisions, driven by United Nations climate targets and pressure from EU-funded groups, cut off capital that could have unlocked Africa’s abundant reserves of hydrocarbons.

African countries wanting dependable electricity for hospitals, factories, and data centers cannot afford to wait for an idealized power grid that exists only in the imaginations of the climate deluded. They need natural gas, coal, and oil, which can deliver continuous power at scale today to jump-start industrial activity.

The fundamental physics and economics of power generation expose the delusions of the green energy movement. Energy experts consistently point out that expensive, weather-dependent systems like wind and solar cannot sustain modern economies.

The mainstream narrative demands absolute obedience to a manipulated scientific consensus. The climate dogma thrives on a deliberate ignorance of the real-world limitations of solar and wind technologies.

Projections for Africa show that economic stagnation and population growth will cause a net increase in poverty. Three decades ago, most of the extremely impoverished lived in Asia; today, most are in sub-Saharan Africa.

Energy proliferation is the difference. Asia is now the highest consumer of coal, and millions have transitioned from harmful biomass to liquified petroleum gas for cooking. Africa’s future needs no magic wand, just affordable and reliable energy.

Way forward

Financing should be directed to establishing stable power supplies at affordable prices. Wind and solar cannot do that, especially at the scale required to lift Africans out of generational poverty.

Second, governments should secure diversified energy mixes — natural gas for dispatchable power, targeted coal where air-quality controls are achievable, and nuclear where scale and safety make sense. A green ideological checklist has no place in this formula.

Third, lenders must stop weaponizing environmental assessments as de facto bans on fossil fuels. Instead, they should finance measures that make fossil projects cleaner. Policymakers, financiers, and philanthropists should stop treating African energy strategies as a laboratory for climate-alarmist’s virtue signaling.

Echoing these sentiments, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told African leaders that America has no desire to dictate their energy choices and rejected the paternalistic attitude of climate evangelism. His approach respects sovereignty and recognizes fossil fuels as tools for African progress and stands in contrast to the autocratic tendencies of the U.N. and Europeans.

The suspension of the Kenyan data centre reveals a chasm between the fantasies of the climate industrial complex and the gritty reality of building a modern society. Such a gap engendered by misguided international policy might well be labelled energy apartheid.

Originally published at Townhall, May 22, 2026.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Science and Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Fairfax, Virginia. He holds an M.S. in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, both in the U.K., and a bachelor’s in engineering from Anna University, India. He served as a research associate with the Changing Oceans Research Unit at University of British Columbia, Canada.

Challenges we face: Forrest persists in his relentless conduct against the national interest

Forrest’s philanthropic arm Minderoo Foundation has previously funded research partnerships with the Australia Institute, particularly on:

Climate policy

Energy transition

Fossil fuel subsidies

Environmental regulation

The Australia Institute is one of the most vocal advocates for scrapping the diesel rebate, which is worth around $8 billion a year to mining, agriculture, and transport.

Here are three quotes from the Australian Financial Review:

“Forrest’s philanthropy is underwriting a think tank that wants to abolish the diesel rebate — a policy that would hit the mining sector he built his fortune on.”

“It is an extraordinary position for a mining billionaire to bankroll activists who describe the diesel credit as a subsidy rort.”

“Miners are furious that Forrest is tipping money into groups attacking the diesel credit while promoting his own green‑energy agenda.”

Here are two quotes from The Australian:

“Forrest is effectively funding a campaign against the very industry that made him rich.”

“The Australia Institute has long sought to scrap the diesel rebate, and Forrest’s financial support raises obvious questions about motive.”

Federal Court Decision

The Federal Court has awarded traditional owners from WA’s remote north $150.1 million in compensation after Andrew Forrest’s company, Fortescue, mined their lands without their permission.

Justice Stephen Burley has ordered $150 million be paid to the Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation for cultural loss, and $100,000 for economic loss.

It’s the biggest native title compensation payout ever awarded in Australia.

Forrest has earned well-deserved contempt for his expensive advertising campaign against the national interest:

This is one version of the campaign:

Every year, three billion dollars is shared among the eighteen biggest mining companies, a tax-free diesel handout. Kids go to school hungry and I cannot afford to heat my home but they get billions so they can have cheap fuel. Authorised by Fortescue Limited Perth.

Diesel rebates exist because fuel excise has only one legitimate purpose; to pay for the construction and maintenance of public roads. The mining industry, the grain industry and the fishing industry are among the users of diesel who do not use public roads, and any attempt to cast diesel rebates as a subsidy is profoundly dishonest.

There is no excuse for Forrest. His “legacy” includes the monstrous scam of the extension cord from a gigantic solar/wind farm near Alice Springs, via Darwin through the Indonesian archipelago to Singapore with the aim of supplying 20% of Singapore’s electricity. With the help and endorsement of renowned mathematician Lord Christopher Monckton, the scam was comprehensively exposed in Unchain Australia, published in August 1981.

This is the link to obtain a free download of Unchain Australia:

https://www.jotform.com/form/202532087707050#preview

This is the link to send to your network inviting friends to visit this Substack:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/e218aa68-780a-4337-a109-a4622608cec4

Please advise your friends that up to 30 June 2026 every new subscriber at A$50 or equivalent in any currency will be automatically upgraded to a ten-year subscription with all benefits.

The Challenges We Face: Global Fuel Shock

Originally published by Paul Starick of The Daily Telegraph

21.05.2026

The global fuel shock is a “massive wake-up call” for Australia to back our rich natural resources to deliver lower-cost, reliable energy supplies for families and businesses, industry leaders say.

They warn declining domestic crude oil production and refinery closures have left the nation exposed by the Middle East conflict, with activism blocking efforts to explore and develop rich oil, gas and coal resources.

Minerals Council of Australia chief executive officer Tania Constable said governments needed to listen to “families and businesses suffering from high energy prices, instead of noisy foreign-funded activists who are sabotaging supply and driving prices up”.

She urged governments to get “the exploration drills running across the nation”, singling out the Great Australian Bight and Queensland’s Taroom Trough – described as a “sea of oil” by Premier David Crisafulli.

Ms Constable said the nation was likely to remain heavily dependent on liquid fuels until cost-effective, reliable electrification became a reality – particularly in job-creating regional industries like mining, long-haul trucking and farming.

“The current situation is a massive wake up call for Australia to get serious about increasing lower-cost, reliable energy supply for mining, other businesses and households,” she said.

“Australia needs patriotic policies to back in its natural wealth, great industries, strong innovative capabilities and our can-do attitude.

“This starts with pragmatic technology-neutral policies so we can use the rich bounty of Australian resources and our industrial ingenuity for national benefit.”

Ms Constable listed measures to make Australia less reliant on foreign oil, including “a technology-neutral approach” to fast-track coal, oil and gas projects in the same way as critical minerals or metals ventures.

She urged “taking the handcuffs off energy exploration and development” by using artificial intelligence to accelerate approval processes, plus accrediting states and territories to issue key decisions.

Billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart said Australia urgently needed “a return to commonsense energy and fuel policy”, saying the nation was “blessed with enormous natural resources” yet had “some of the highest energy prices in the developed world”.

“Increasingly we have become one of the hardest countries to build production, the record of our massive decline from almost entirely fuel sufficient, to needing to import approximately 96 per cent of our requirements, and refineries closed too, speaks for itself,” Mrs Rinehart said.

“Australia is unable to defend itself without a secure fuel and electricity supply, immediately building a large fuel reserve is essential.”

In every respect, Dr Gina Rinehart AO (photo taken on Anzac Day 2026) shines as distinctively different from the internationalist plutocrats of the Gates / Zuckerberg / Forrest / Bourla variety whom Professor Ian Brighthope correctly identifies (below) as hostile to the interests of Australian citizens. With thousands of Australian working people and their families dependent for their livelihood upon her wise judgement, Mrs Rinehart is a vocal and consistent advocate for policies which uphold and advance the national interest.

Industry leaders comments on Global Fuel Shock - more from the Daily Telegraph

Oil and gas explorer and producer Beach Energy’s chief executive officer, Brett Woods, said the Back Australia campaign came “at a critical time as we navigate global energy supply threats”.

“It is vital that domestic producers, who supply up to three-quarters of the east coast market demand, be supported by a gas policy framework that encourages domestic exploration, development, and production,” he said.

Westpac Institutional Bank chief executive Nell Hutton said small and agricultural businesses with less financial buffers were “already finding things a bit tough” during the oil shock.

“The challenge is how long it will take before supply routes normalise. Even if the Strait of Hormuz were to open fully today, it would take at least a few weeks for those supply lines to normalise,” she said.

– additional reporting by Zoe Smith

The Challenges We Face - Women and girls deserve laws that recognise reality and protect their safety, dignity, privacy and fairness.

The Friday 15 May Full Federal Court decision in Giggle v Tickle confirmed that under our current laws, women and girls no longer have secure legal protection for female-only spaces, services, sports and associations.

Female athletes should not have to face injury and unfairness in their own competitions. Female inmates should not be forced to share prisons with male offenders. Girls should not have to share toilets with boys. Women should not be dragged before courts and tribunals for saying “no”.

Prior to the decision, One Nation had already made a commitment to change the law. Since Friday, the Coalition — including Opposition Leader Angus Taylor and Nationals Leader Matt Canavan — have said they will restore biological sex in law and protect single-sex spaces.

Women’s Forum Australia has launched a national campaign calling on every member of the Federal Parliament to work together with cross-party urgency to fix the Sex Discrimination Act and restore clear legal protections for women and girls on the basis of biological sex.

The Challenges We Face - Taiwan and Japan, the Big Betrayal Underway

This is the link to David Archibald’s 20 May 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Taiwan and Japan - the Big Betrayal under way.

https://wentworthreport.com/taiwan-and-japan-the-big-betrayal-underway/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia and of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare.

The Challenges We Face - LUNACY OF CANBERRA’S ELECTRIC FIRE TRUCK

The challenges we face - mRNA vaccine harm is undisclosed, underestimated and unreported

Kenny Carmody writes: Nearly six years after COVID began, not one world leader has seriously examined what the mRNA vaccines did to the people they harmed.

The silence is universal. And it is coordinated in a way that individual negligence cannot explain. This is the observation that matters most to me, more than any document, more than any leaked communication, more than any specific piece of evidence. Because the behaviour of every major government simultaneously tells you something that the individual pieces cannot tell you alone.

Genuine public health emergencies produce genuine review. What worked. What did not. Who was harmed and how. That is what accountable institutions do.

What we have instead is a wall. And on the other side of that wall, the vaccine injured, still without diagnostic codes, still without compensation, still without the basic acknowledgment that what happened to them was real.

While Long COVID is promoted heavily by the same governments and the same media that will not ask a single honest question about the injections. The parallel presentations. The overlapping symptoms. The convenient framing that points everywhere except at the product.

The universal silence of world leaders on vaccine injury is not the behaviour of people who have nothing to hide. It is the behaviour of people who have collectively decided that the cost of honesty exceeds the cost of continued silence. That decision is itself the answer. Many of us knew before it happened and called it out repeatedly in multiple forums. We were all banned for it. And here we are 6 years later with ZERO out of our governments honest about any of it. Tells one all one needs to know.

Let me remind you of something written in 1947. Not as history. As a mirror.

The Nuremberg Code states that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent and that consent must be given freely, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion.

Every single word of that sentence was violated during the COVID pandemic. Force — lose your job if you refuse. Fraud — safe and effective, fully tested, cannot spread it if you take it. Deceit — emergency authorisation presented as full approval, risks buried, data suppressed. Duress — no jab, no participation in society. Overreaching — governments, employers, schools, airlines, hospitals all weaponised simultaneously. Coercion — your children cannot attend school. Your elderly parent cannot receive visitors. Your career is over.

This was not a grey area. This was not a difficult ethical question requiring careful nuance. This was a textbook, point by point, systematic violation of the most fundamental informed consent framework the civilised world ever produced, written specifically to ensure that what was done to human beings by those in positions of power and authority would never happen again. It happened again. On a global scale. With the full participation of governments, medical institutions, media organizations, and technology platforms working in a coordination that the architects of the Nuremberg Code could not have imagined.

The Nuremburg Code is not decorative. It is not an historical artefact to be cited in academic papers and then quietly set aside when its inconvenient. It is law. It is principle. It is the line that was drawn in the blood of those who suffered so that future generations would be protected. That line was crossed. And every person who crossed it, every official, every mandate writer, every doctor who coerced a patient, every employer who threatened a worker, every institution that made participation conditional on injection must be held to the standard of the code they violated. Not eventually. Now!

The table below is by courtesy of Steve Kirsch

The challenges we face - major bureaucratic hurdles impede Australian companies

Appearing before a parliamentary inquiry on 19 May 2026, Australian Strategic Minerals (ASM) said it had spent nearly 20 years trying to bring a project in Dubbo, New South Wales online. The project contains rare earths, zirconium, niobium, and hafnium that are important for advanced manufacturing, EVs, and medical technologies.

This is the link to the full story in Epoch Times:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/long-road-ahead-before-australia-can-challenge-china-for-rare-earths-dominance-miner-6027753?

The Brighthope Perspective

The photo is the link to the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine profile of Professor Ian Brighthope.

From: Ian Brighthope from Ian Brighthope’s Substack <ianbrighthope@substack.com>

Sent: Wednesday, June 3, 2026 6:49 PM

­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏

We must leave The WHO.

Ian Brighthope

Jun 3

READ IN APP

Australians have already lived through one of the most disturbing periods in modern history. We were told it was all for our safety. We were told to stay home, close our businesses, keep our children away from school, avoid our parents, distrust our neighbours, accept emergency directions, obey unelected health officials, and submit to medical interventions promoted with relentless force by governments, bureaucracies, media institutions and corporate interests. We were told there was no other way. But I cannot forget what I saw. I cannot forget the elderly dying alone, families divided, children frightened, small businesses destroyed, churches silenced, doctors intimidated, nurses threatened, workers coerced, and ordinary Australians made to feel selfish or dangerous for asking reasonable questions.

I felt grief. I felt anger. I felt disbelief. I felt a profound sadness that a nation built on common sense, mateship, fairness and personal liberty could so quickly be driven into fear, suspicion and obedience. I felt the pain of watching people who loved their country being treated as if they were enemies of public health simply because they wished to think, question, wait, refuse, or choose for themselves.

And I still feel that pain today. Because the deepest wound was not only what was done to us. It was the moral certainty with which it was done. It was the arrogance. It was the refusal to listen. It was the smearing of dissent. It was the abandonment of informed consent. It was the betrayal of trust.

Australians were not merely managed. They were conditioned. They were frightened into compliance and then told to be grateful. That is something I cannot accept, and I do not believe any free people should accept it.

But there was another way. There was always another way. And this is what troubles me most deeply.

I knew there was another way. Many of us knew. We were not guessing. We were not being reckless. We were not indifferent to suffering or death. We were calling for a more humane, more scientific, more preventive, and more ethical approach — one based on prevention with vitamin D, zinc and vitamin C, early treatment, proper nutrition, immune resilience, transparent debate, informed consent, protection of the vulnerable, honest risk stratification, and respect for human dignity.

There was a way that did not require police checkpoints, curfews, social division, censorship, cancelled livelihoods, fractured families, coerced medical procedures, and the demonisation of dissenting doctors and scientists.

And I felt the frustration of watching that way ignored. I felt the sorrow of knowing that simple, safe, rational preventive measures were available, yet dismissed. I felt the anger of seeing experienced clinicians silenced, responsible questions ridiculed, and the public denied the full range of options that should have been openly discussed from the beginning.

It was heartbreaking to watch Australia abandon balance, compassion and common sense. It was heartbreaking to see fear elevated above wisdom, obedience above conscience, and bureaucratic power above human dignity.

Instead, Australia became a laboratory for obedience.

That sentence is painful to write, but I believe it is true. We were tested — not merely medically, but psychologically, socially, politically and morally. The Australian people were trained to comply, to report on one another, to accept restrictions without adequate scrutiny, to trust slogans over evidence, and to surrender freedoms that previous generations had taken for granted.

Now we are being told that the world needs a stronger global pandemic system. We are being told that international coordination must be deepened, that health emergencies require faster alignment between governments, pharmaceutical companies, regulators, media, and global institutions. We are being told that the WHO Pandemic Agreement is simply about cooperation, equity, preparedness and safety.

But Australians have earned the right to be suspicious.

We have earned that right through experience. We have earned it through the pain of lockdowns, mandates, censorship, family separation, lost livelihoods, medical coercion and institutional betrayal. We have earned it because we saw how noble language can be used to justify extraordinary control. We have earned it because we were told to trust, while those demanding our trust refused transparency, suppressed debate and ignored dissenting scientific voices.

I do not feel suspicion because I am cynical. I feel suspicion because I remember. I remember what was done. I remember what was said. I remember who was silenced. I remember who was punished. I remember the people who suffered and were then forgotten.

And I feel a solemn obligation to say: never again should Australians surrender their freedoms, their bodily autonomy, their medical choices, their children’s wellbeing, or their national sovereignty to any system — national or global — that demands obedience while avoiding accountability.

We have seen what “preparedness” can mean when fear replaces reason. We have seen what “public health” can become when bureaucrats are given extraordinary powers without proper scrutiny. We have seen how quickly civil liberties can be suspended, how quickly medical choice can be rebranded as selfishness, how quickly censorship can be justified as protection, and how quickly a democratic society can be pushed into compliance by panic.

The issue is not whether pandemics can occur. Of course they can. Infectious disease is real. Vulnerable people deserve protection. Hospitals must be prepared. Surveillance can have a legitimate role. International communication can be useful.

The issue is who holds power when the next emergency is declared.

The issue is whether Australians will again be locked down by decree, injected under pressure, silenced for asking questions, and forced to accept policies shaped not by local medical wisdom, open science and constitutional principle, but by globalised technocratic institutions that are remote from the people they affect.

The issue is sovereignty.

The World Health Organization is not a neutral village doctor. It is a vast international bureaucracy influenced by governments, private foundations, global policy networks, pharmaceutical interests, and geopolitical pressures. It failed to provide the world with a balanced, humane and scientifically open response during COVID-19. It did not defend early treatment. It did not defend open scientific debate. It did not protect the public from the catastrophic consequences of lockdowns. It did not insist that nutritional status, immune resilience and metabolic health be placed at the centre of pandemic preparedness. It did not prevent the politicisation of medicine. It did not stand against the censorship of competent clinicians.

And yet we are now expected to give this same institution greater influence over future pandemic policy.

Australians should say no. We should be saying goodbye to the WHO.

We should say no to any international arrangement that allows global health declarations to become a trigger for domestic restrictions. We should say no to any system that pressures governments into uniform responses regardless of local conditions. We should say no to any framework that strengthens the pharmaceutical pipeline while neglecting low-cost prevention, nutrition, repurposed medicines and individualised medical care. We should say no to any agreement that treats human beings as units to be managed rather than citizens to be respected.

We should say no because we remember.

We remember the small businesses destroyed. We remember the elderly left isolated. We remember the children masked, frightened and deprived of normal childhood. We remember families divided at borders. We remember people losing jobs because they would not surrender bodily autonomy. We remember injured Australians who were ignored, mocked or abandoned after doing what they were told was the right thing. We remember doctors threatened for speaking carefully and honestly. We remember the media campaigns that turned neighbour against neighbour.

And we remember the phrase that justified it all: “Trust the science.”

But science is not a slogan. Science is not a press conference. Science is not a bureaucratic order. Science is a method — a disciplined search for truth through evidence, challenge, debate, revision and humility. When debate is censored, science dies. When treatment options are suppressed, medicine dies. When consent is coerced, ethics dies. When a nation outsources its judgment to global authorities, democracy begins to die.

Australia must never again allow fear to become a system of government.

The WHO Pandemic Agreement is not yet fully operational. Its key pathogen access and benefit-sharing annex remains unresolved. Australia has not yet completed its own treaty process. That means there is still time. There is still time for citizens, doctors, lawyers, parliamentarians, community leaders and state governments to demand a full national debate before any signature, ratification or implementation occurs.

But a debate is not enough.

Australia should withdraw from the WHO as has the United States.

That does not mean withdrawing from the world. It does not mean ignoring infectious disease. It does not mean abandoning international cooperation. It means reclaiming national judgment. It means insisting that Australian health policy be made in Australia, under Australian law, accountable to Australian citizens. It means placing Parliament above global bureaucracy, clinical freedom above centralised dogma, informed consent above coercion, and constitutional liberty above emergency rule.

Australia can cooperate with other nations without surrendering sovereignty. We can exchange scientific information without accepting global command structures. We can protect the vulnerable without imprisoning the healthy. We can prepare for disease without destroying livelihoods. We can invest in hospitals without ignoring prevention. We can build resilience through nutrition, sunlight, exercise, metabolic health, clean food, mental strength, community support and early treatment.

This is the pandemic policy Australia should have had from the beginning.

A truly sovereign health policy would begin with the people, not with Geneva. It would begin with the family, the local doctor, the community clinic, the aged-care home, the farm, the school, the workplace and the citizen. It would build national resilience from the ground up. It would recognise that a healthy population is the first line of defence against any epidemic. It would treat vitamin D deficiency very aggressively, poor nutrition, obesity, diabetes, loneliness, fear and immune dysfunction as national security issues. It would respect the doctor-patient relationship. It would protect the right to dissent. It would investigate vaccine injuries with compassion and rigour. It would never again permit Australians to be bullied, shamed or economically punished into medical submission. It would bring high dose intravenous vitamin C into everyday mainstream medicine- its rightly place.

The lesson of COVID-19 is not that governments needed more power. The lesson is that they had too much power, used too crudely, with no or too little accountability.

The lesson is not that the WHO should be strengthened. The lesson is that no remote global body should ever again be allowed to shape the daily lives, medical choices and civil freedoms of Australians.

The next crisis may not be called COVID. It may arrive under another name, another variant, another emergency declaration, another media campaign, another wave of modelling, another promise that surrendering freedom is the price of safety. For example, so-called “climate change”.

“Australians must be ready.” I say this not lightly, and not as a slogan. I say it with the full weight of what I witnessed, what I felt, and what I still carry. I say it with grief for what was done to our people, anger at the arrogance of those who did it, and determination that it must never be allowed to happen again.

We must not be frightened into silence. We must not be divided again. We must not allow emergency powers to become the new architecture of government. We must not permit unelected health authorities, global institutions or pharmaceutical interests to decide what may be said, what may be prescribed, what may be questioned, and what must be injected.

I feel this in my bones. I feel it as someone who watched Australians lose their livelihoods, their confidence, their friendships, their dignity and, in too many cases, their health. I feel it as someone who saw good doctors threatened, honest scientists dismissed, grieving families ignored, and ordinary citizens treated as disobedient subjects rather than free human beings.

This is not extremism. It is citizenship.

This is not anti-health. It is pro-human health.

This is not isolationism. It is sovereignty.

And it is also conscience. It is memory. It is the moral refusal to let suffering be erased, coercion be normalised, or bureaucratic failure be rewarded with even greater power.

Australia must leave the WHO because the health of a nation cannot be outsourced. The freedom of a people cannot be delegated. The bodies of citizens cannot be placed under global management. And the future of our children cannot be entrusted to the same mindset that brought us lockdowns, mandates, censorship and social fracture.

I cannot accept that future. I cannot accept a system in which Australians are expected to surrender their judgement, their medical choices, their parental rights, their businesses, their speech, their bodily autonomy and their national sovereignty whenever a distant authority declares an emergency.

I cannot accept a future in which children are again frightened, isolated and deprived of normal life in the name of safety. I cannot accept a future in which the elderly are again left lonely and unreachable. I cannot accept a future in which families are again torn apart by government direction. I cannot accept a future in which doctors are again silenced for asking questions, and citizens are again shamed for defending their own bodies.

We need a new Australian health settlement: sovereign, ethical, preventive, transparent, compassionate and free. We need a system that protects the vulnerable without punishing the healthy.

We need science without censorship.

We need medicine without coercion.

We need public health without authoritarianism.

We need prevention before panic, nutrition before neglect, open debate before decrees, and informed consent before any medical intervention.

And above all, we need a nation brave enough to say: never again.

Never again will we allow fear to replace reason.

Never again will we allow emergency powers to become permanent instruments of control.

Never again will we allow our children, our elderly, our workers, our doctors, our families and our communities to be sacrificed to institutional arrogance.

Never again will we allow Australians to be bullied into silence while their rights are stripped away in the language of safety.

Australia must remember. Australia must stand. Australia must reclaim its health, its dignity, its sovereignty and its freedom.

Australia must leave the WHO.

Australian’s are facing more plandemics, lockdowns and unwanted vaccines.

We must leave The WHO.

The Current Status

As of 31 May 2026, the WHO pandemic treaty — formally the WHO Pandemic Agreement — is not yet in force.

The position according to CHATGPT is:

1. The main agreement was adopted in May 2025.

The World Health Assembly adopted the text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement on 20 May 2025. WHO describes it as a legally binding international instrument intended to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

2. But it is not yet open for signature or ratification.

The agreement cannot proceed to signature and ratification until the separate Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing system, known as PABS, is finalised as an annex. WHO states that once this annex is adopted by the World Health Assembly, the full agreement will be opened for countries to sign and ratify.

3. The PABS annex has been delayed.

WHO announced on 1 May 2026 that member states had agreed to extend negotiations because the PABS annex had not yet been finalised. WHO says finalising the PABS annex is necessary before countries can proceed with signature and ratification of the Pandemic Agreement. The next IGWG negotiating meeting is scheduled for 6–17 July 2026.

4. The effective deadline has moved to 2027.

The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health states that in May 2026, WHO member states decided that a final negotiated outcome should be presented to the World Health Assembly for adoption in May 2027. It also states clearly that adoption of the 2025 text does not create legally binding obligations for individual member states or an automatic duty to sign or implement it.

5. Australia has not yet begun its domestic treaty process.

Australia welcomed the agreement in May 2025, but the Foreign Minister and Health Minister said Australia would only start its treaty-making process after the agreement opens for signature, which at that time was “not expected until at least mid-2026.” Since the PABS annex has now been delayed, Australia’s domestic process would also appear to be delayed.

6. It will only enter into force after 60 ratifications.

WHO says the agreement will enter into force 30 days after 60 countries have ratified it. Since it is not yet open for signature and ratification, that threshold has not yet begun in any practical sense.

In plain terms: the WHO Pandemic Agreement has been politically adopted, but it is not yet legally operative. The crucial PABS annex remains unresolved, negotiations have been extended, and the next major milestone is now likely the 2027 World Health Assembly.

Ian Brighthope

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SEISMIC SHIFT IN AUSTRALIAN POLITICS

At 8pm AEST on Saturday 9 May 2026, ABC electoral analyst Casey Briggs called the Farrer By-Election for the One Nation candidate. History was made.

The near unanimous propaganda line of the commentariat is summed up by Nikki Sava’s comment on the decision by the Liberals and Nationals to preference One Nation candidate David Farley ahead of (self-styled) Independent Michelle Milthorpe: It was wrong politically and wrong morally. At its core One Nation is racist and bigoted. Participating in the same online discussion from 9am Sunday 10 May 2026, was shadow treasurer Tim Wilson, whose track record includes: while a Liberal Party Member running unsuccessfully in 2008 for Deputy Mayor of Melbourne on a joint ticket with former Labor mayor of Geelong Peter McMullin; according to the Australian Financial Review of 23 July 2020 acceptance of a free trip to China paid for by HuaWei; long term support for Net Zero; adherence to the cause of an Australian republic; virulent hostility to One Nation. When pressed on whether the preferencing decision was correct, Wilson ducked, weaved and announced “That is the wrong question”, echoing his Leader by repeating several versions of the scripted message “the need for us to be bigger, better confident Liberals”.

Wilson patronisingly described Hon Barnaby Joyce as “the defector”, a low impertinence in the light of his own track record.

Nobody asked either Angus Taylor or his apologist Tim Wilson why Taylor has not retracted his official endorsement for the gargantuan extension cord to Singapore scam. Nobody asked whether Taylor had displayed any possible conflict of interest in the sale of riparian water rights.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson to identify any action by either of them which assisted victims of mRNA injections to obtain compassion, care and compensation. Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson why they are silent on the continuing Commonwealth propaganda campaign promoting mRNA injections.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson why neither had committed to cancelling Snowy Hydro 2 and banning further construction of windmills, especially offshore windmills.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson about returning Australia to a happy environment of safe, reliable, inexpensive energy based upon coal, oil and gas with the additional benefit of nuclear power.

Clearly enjoying the fruits of victory and the object of heartfelt adulation from her supporters Senator Pauline Hanson did not indulge in hubris. In her final response before departing Albury on the morning of Sunday 10 May 2026, the One Nation leader lucidly observed: “There is a precedent now. People can feel comfortable about casting a vote for One Nation.”

This is the LINK to the website of George Christensen, founder of Nation First, who correctly predicted the Farrer result, and who has valuable insights into current British politics.

https://www.georgechristensen.com.au

Challenge to Forrest who sells out the mining industry. And all Australians

An expensive broadcast advertising campaign pushing the GetUp!/Greens/ACF banality by demanding an end to diesel rebates, is authorised by Forrest’s Fortescue group. This is one version:

Every year, three billion dollars is shared among the eighteen biggest mining companies, a tax-free diesel handout. Kids go to school hungry and I cannot afford to heat my home but they get billions so they can have cheap fuel. Authorised by Fortescue Limited Perth.

Above is an unverified photograph which may be Forrest in the company of Moroccan Energy Leila Benali in Paris. In January 2025, the pair reportedly bumped into each other in Davos, a hint to their shared ideology. Ms Benali welcomed Mr Forrest and a Fortescue delegation in the capital of Morocco in February 2025. Ms Benali has denied that she is the woman photographed kissing Mr Forrest. Below is the link to the detail of the “Lethal Humidity” scam, dishonestly invented and cynically promoted by compulsive fraudster, Andrew Forrest AO.

https://www.facebook.com/SkyNewsAustralia/videos/sky-news-host-hits-out-at-andrew-twiggy-forrest-over-lethal-humidity-speech/245519925130348/

Here is the Michael Darby challenge to Andrew Forrest AO. You and I debate the issues of “lethal humidity” and the proposed cable to Singapore. You choose the forum, which must be open to the public and capable of live streaming. We each choose a team member, and my choice is Rafe Champion. We each agree that the winner of the debate nominates one humanitarian cause to which the loser will donate ten percent of the loser’s nett worth. I nominate as recipient the Gina Rinehart / Keith Payne VC / Sir Peter Cosgrove initiative helping Veterans (see below). The winner is determined by a simple majority of all who vote in person or online, and whose vote is received within 24 hours of the conclusion of the debate.

Helping Australia’s Veterans

This is the link to the Clinton Maynard interview on Radio 2GB in which General The Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK CVO MC announced his commitment to the Keith Payne VC AM / Gina Rinehart AC humanitarian project to assist veterans:

Mrs Rinehart’s renowned philanthropy including wonderful support for Australia’s athletes and for breast cancer research is complemented by her leadership towards the goal of eliminating homelessness among Australia’s veterans.

Whenever you encounter a veteran, say “Thank you for your service” and offer a helping hand

ANZAC Day was first officially proclaimed on the 25th of April in 1916, marking the first anniversary of the Gallipoli landing in 1915. If the poets of the Great War had been heeded by the politicians of the 1930s, then the horrors of WWII and its aftermath could have been avoided. All the veterans of the Great War have long gone, and veterans of WWII and very few in number. According to a recent report in the Australian, only around 700 are still alive. We should all make a special effort to honour the dwindling number of veterans of the Korean War, and we are aware that Vietnam veterans are approaching or have exceeded the age of eighty. Some are in their nineties. The distinguished former commanding officer of 7 Signals Regiment is 91. Keith Payne VC AM, tireless campaigner for veterans, is 92.

Warfare continues to harm Australians. Politicians decided that instead of deploying regular troops to Afghanistan for a single tour of duty, a policy followed in Vietnam with very rare exceptions, they would disgracefully exploit a very small number of men, the SAS, by sending them again and again on multiple tours of duty only a few months apart, in an environment where friend and foe are difficult indeed to distinguish. The politicians then decided, contrary to a mass of historical precedent, that senior officers should bear no responsibility whatever for the conduct of their subordinates.

Keith Payne VC AM is the driving force in a campaign to increase support for veterans, especially those who suffer from homelessness. A much younger holder of the Victoria Cross, Ben Roberts-Smith VC MG has declared his enthusiastic support for the campaign, and Australia’s exemplary philanthropist Dr Gina Rinehart AO has promised $200 million dollars to support homeless veterans.

This is the link to the US Movie Duty to Disobey, which has important lessons for Australia.

https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com

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