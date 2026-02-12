This is the link: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1542306730161811

Deputy Leadership Race: With the deputy position also expected to be spilled, Jane Hume and Dan Tehan have confirmed they will run for the role. Ted O’Brien currently holds the position.

Mass Frontbench Resignations: At least ten shadow ministers and senators have resigned from Ley’s frontbench to support Taylor. Notable resignations include:

The Challenger: Angus Taylor has formally resigned from his position as Shadow Defence Minister to challenge current leader Sussan Ley.

Context & Polling

The Spill: Sources indicate the numbers are extremely tight , potentially decided by just one or two votes. Taylor’s supporters describe this as a “change or die” moment for the party.

Approval Ratings: Sussan Ley recently recorded a net negative satisfaction rating of minus 40 per cent , with the Coalition trailing One Nation in some polls.

The answer is Yes, if listening to his video you heard him say:

I was wrong to endorse the extension cord from Darwin to Singapore, which was always an unworkable scam

The climate is always changing and while the influence of the trace gas carbon dioxide upon the climate is tiny, we should welcome the worldwide increase in plant growth which has resulted from the steady gentle increase in carbon dioxide which began long before modern industrialisation.

Whether temperatures worldwide rise or fall. the safest course for humanity is access to ample low cost energy, which emphatically includes electricity generated by coal, by hydro-electricity and by nuclear energy, and also includes the use of valuable fuels oil and gas.

Wind power has a long history in Australia and solar panels can be useful, provided that these sources of unreliable and intermittent energy receive no subsidies.

There can be no justification whatever for any offshore windmills.

Any attempt to force Australia in the direction of Net Zero will not only fail but will inflict misery upon the poor. the elderly and the disadvantaged.

There is no sign of any dangerous rise in sea levels, with tide gauges in Fort Denison and Fremantle each attesting to the most recent sixty years showing a rise even less than the gentle rise of the previous sixty years.

As Opposition Leader I shall demand the cancellation of the Snowy Hydro scam and an end to giant battery acquisition.

I was wrong in failing to take seriously my role as Shadow Minister for Defence.

I was wrong in never showing any interest in the plight of victims of harm suffered by victims of mRNA chemicals, who deserve compassion, care and compensation.

I have been wrong in failing to insist that human life is of paramount importance and the DO NO HARM principle must always apply.

I will demand reinstatement and compensation for all individuals dismissed for refusing mRNA chemicals.

As Opposition Leader I will demand the cancelation of all indemnities granted to international drug companies and an immediate end to official encouragement for mRNA boosters.

As Opposition Leader I undertake to ensure that all decisions about Australia will be made in Australia, by Australians.

As Opposition Leader my goal will be to devolve decision making power to communities and individuals, with the understand that decisions about expenditure should be made as close as possible to the intended beneficiaries.