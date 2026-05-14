Federal Court Decision

The Federal Court has awarded traditional owners from WA’s remote north $150.1 million in compensation after Andrew Forrest’s company, Fortescue, mined their lands without their permission.

Justice Stephen Burley has ordered $150 million be paid to the Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation for cultural loss, and $100,000 for economic loss.

It’s the biggest native title compensation payout ever awarded in Australia.

SEISMIC SHIFT IN AUSTRALIAN POLITICS

The threat of major economic collapse is very real.

Things will get worse, because the Government pretends that jobs, economic progress and help for the poor and disadvantaged can be magically synthesised by shovelling money at unworthy ideological targets. These include:

hydrogen fantasies

the war on plastic

the war on meat

geo-engineering attempts

gross infrastructure which in its lifetime will produce less genuinely needed energy than is needed to build it, maintain it and decommission it

the inexorable elimination of small business through policies favouring monopolistic outfits such as Bunnings and Officeworks

ghastly squandering of public funds for military misadventures which impede Australia’s capacity to deter an invader, to the extent that rapid surrender is the sole option.

As for the Liberal Party, its Shadow Treasurer is seriously having a lend of himself when he postures as a representative of “The Coalition”. There has been a long overdue shift in Australian politics since the bad old days when Howard and Beazley conspired to enforce a “One Nation last” directive and when Howard and Abbott relished the opportunity of seeing Hanson and Ettridge behind bars.

The scale of victory in Farrer, the two-party-preferred-vote of 57.4% has transformed Farrer into a safe One Nation seat. To that reality must be added the wisdom of two key statements:

Undaunted survivor of a wide variety of smear campaigns, the successful candidate David Farley began his acceptance speech:

“We want to get the cost of living down. And our first target is this damned Net Zero program. It is going to be pulled down, ripped down and kicked out.”

Sustained cheering and applause followed. Most viewers around Australia and beyond will have got the message that Net Zero is a conjob, and very many viewers will have empathised with the message. Hearing and understanding the message seemed beyond the reach of commentators, journalists and politicians affiliated with Liberals, Labor, Greens and Teals.

Fully entitled to enjoy the fruits of victory, naturally buoyed by the adulation and genuine affection of her loyalist supporters, and reinforced by the welcome presence of all current parliamentarians elected under her auspices, Senator Pauline Hanson did not indulge in any kind of hubris. Her stated aim is to give Australians their country back.

Interviewed on her departure from Albury, the One Nation leader summed up the situation modestly and eloquently: “There is a precedent now. People can feel good about casting a vote for One Nation.”

The practical effect of scale of victory, greatly enhanced by the impact of those two statements, has been to reduce the cost of winning a House of Representatives seat for a competent One Nation candidate from $300,000 to $150,000. One Nation is capable of flushing out of the House of Representatives every Greens member and every ally of the Greens. A similar story for the Queensland unicameral Parliament and Lower Houses nationwide.

At 8pm AEST on Saturday 9 May 2026, ABC electoral analyst Casey Briggs called the Farrer By-Election for the One Nation candidate. History was made.

The near unanimous propaganda line of the commentariat is summed up by Nikki Sava’s comment on the decision by the Liberals and Nationals to preference One Nation candidate David Farley ahead of (self-styled) Independent Michelle Milthorpe: It was wrong politically and wrong morally. At its core One Nation is racist and bigoted. Participating in the same online discussion from 9am Sunday 10 May 2026, was shadow treasurer Tim Wilson, whose track record includes: while a Liberal Party Member running unsuccessfully in 2008 for Deputy Mayor of Melbourne on a joint ticket with former Labor mayor of Geelong Peter McMullin; according to the Australian Financial Review of 23 July 2020 acceptance of a free trip to China paid for by HuaWei; long term support for Net Zero; adherence to the cause of an Australian republic; virulent hostility to One Nation. When pressed on whether the preferencing decision was correct, Wilson ducked, weaved and announced “That is the wrong question”, echoing his Leader by repeating several versions of the scripted message “the need for us to be bigger, better confident Liberals”.

Wilson patronisingly described Hon Barnaby Joyce as “the defector”, a low impertinence in the light of his own track record.

Nobody asked either Angus Taylor or his apologist Tim Wilson why Taylor has not retracted his official endorsement for the gargantuan extension cord to Singapore scam. Nobody asked whether Taylor had displayed any possible conflict of interest in the sale of riparian water rights.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson to identify any action by either of them which assisted victims of mRNA injections to obtain compassion, care and compensation. Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson whether Pfizer’s leaked internal documents list Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome among the consequences of Pfizer mRNA injections, perhaps very applicable to the status of an infected cruise ship with Australians aboard. Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson why they are silent on the continuing Commonwealth propaganda campaign promoting mRNA injections.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson why neither had committed to cancelling Snowy Hydro 2 and banning further construction of windmills, especially offshore windmills.

Nobody asked Taylor or Wilson about returning Australia to a happy environment of safe, reliable, inexpensive energy based upon coal, oil and gas with the additional benefit of nuclear power.

Clearly enjoying the fruits of victory and the object of heartfelt adulation from her supporters Senator Pauline Hanson did not indulge in hubris. In her final response before departing Albury on the morning of Sunday 10 May 2026, the One Nation leader lucidly observed: “There is a precedent now. People can feel comfortable about casting a vote for One Nation.”

This is the LINK to the website of George Christensen, founder of Nation First, who correctly predicted the Farrer result, and who has valuable insights into current British politics.

https://www.georgechristensen.com.au

186,000 Dead People on Food Stamps

James Hickman’s 13 May 2026 email is a warning for Australia

Last Tuesday, in a manufacturing plant outside Des Moines, Vice President JD Vance stood in front of an Iowa crowd and reported on what his new federal anti-fraud task force had managed to find in its first six weeks of operation.

There are 186,000 dead Americans still listed as active recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps.

Another 355,000, he said, are drawing SNAP benefits in more than one state at the same time.

Vance’s task force also managed to identify recipients of taxpayer-funded food assistance who are wealthy enough to drive Lamborghinis.

“Finding fraud in the federal government,” Vance told the crowd, “is kind of like fishing in a barrel with dynamite.”

He’s right. Because this is not the first time someone has wandered into a federal database and tripped over piles of dead beneficiaries.

Earlier this year, the FCC’s inspector general announced that Lifeline— a federally funded program which subsidizes mobile phone service— had been billing the government for phone and internet service to 94,000 dead people.

In total, there were $3.8 million worth of calls that were never made, from phones that were never used, by people who were no longer alive.

Zoom out and it gets uglier. Last year alone, the federal government made $186 billion in “improper payments” — money sent to the wrong person, in the wrong amount, or for the wrong reason.

The Treasury Secretary estimated that outright fraud in the federal budget totals $600 billion each year.

The President signed an executive order on March 16 to set up the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud explicitly to go after that pile, and Vance is chairman.

Every benefit-paying agency in the federal government has near-term deadlines to identify their most fraud-prone programs and start screening recipients for things like... you know... being alive.

Federal investigators are still picking through the fake-daycare and phony-autism-clinic operation that Minnesota’s Somali networks used to bilk US taxpayers out of billions— fraud so brazen it has already produced 90+ federal charges and helped end Tim Walz’s political career.

It is a good start and long overdue.

Unfortunately the fraud that Vance is uncovering is dwarfed by the interest bill on America’s nearly $40 trillion national debt.

That interest bill is now $1.2 trillion annually, up from ‘only’ $500 billion in 2020.

Meanwhile, mandatory spending on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and other mandatory entitlements grew by another $245 billion in FY2025 alone— an 8% jump in a single year.

These are the programs that neither party will touch. In fact, every election cycle, nearly every Congressional incumbent and candidate vows not to touch Social Security, virtually guaranteeing the problem will be kicked down the road until the main trust fund runs dry in a few years.

But even the modest cleanup Vance is talking about will run into a brick wall of litigation.

Whenever the executive branch tries to actually cut something— terminate workers, verify citizenship, clean up voter rolls, claw back fraudulent payments— someone files a lawsuit and a judge issues an injunction.

Federal judges blocked DOGE from accessing Treasury payment systems. A coalition of 20 state attorneys general sued to halt layoffs at more than a dozen agencies. Even relatively modest cuts were tied up in litigation for months.

The ‘justice’ system functions as a ratchet: spending goes up easily, but it almost never comes down. The moment Vance’s task force tries to actually pull a benefit check away from a “dead” recipient, the same injunctions will land on his desk.

But they can’t litigate their way out of reality.

The United States now spends more on interest than on its military, and runs $2 trillion annual deficits with no recession, pandemic, or major war to justify it.

That kind of spending has consequences, and they are already showing up.

It is why inflation has refused to come back down to the Fed’s 2% target. It is why foreign central banks have been buying physical gold at a record pace for four straight years, and now hold more gold than US Treasury bonds for the first time since 1996.

It is why the 30-year Treasury yield is back to 5%, because no one thinks this spending is sustainable.

That also means every new dollar Washington borrows costs more to service. And the same wave hits mortgages, car loans, and small-business credit lines.

Nothing on the horizon breaks this loop.

Which is exactly why it makes so much sense to own the real assets that actually thrive when fiat currency loses its grip: gold, silver, energy, industrial metals, and the well-managed businesses that produce them.

To your freedom,

James Hickman

Co-Founder, Schiff Sovereign LLC

Budget Preview: Stealing your money & wasting it on things you don’t want

Posted on 05/05/2026- by Paul Collits

Australia has become one of the most unequal societies in the Western world. Just a generation ago, it was one of the most equal. It is a case of win-win-lose. Have a guess which one is the Aussie taxpayer.

The sheer size of the policy corruption and the exposure of Australian taxpayers in the ever-growing climate hoax should be the cause of head shaking and buyer remorse.

JOHN Lennon was the socialist Beatle, as we know. George Harrison? Not so much. Famously, George wrote a song called Taxman.

The lyrics are pretty self-explanatory:

Let me tell you how it will be

There’s one for you, nineteen for me

’Cause I’m the taxman

Yeah, I’m the taxman…

And so it goes. Watch it here (the Heartbreakers’ wonderful version, at the unforgettable Concert for George).

Written in 1966, but clearly a tale for our own times. Incidentally, UK government spending as a proportion of GDP in the 1966-67 financial year was approximately 41.4 per cent – a steady, incremental rise in public expenditure during the mid-1960s.

George, who died (far too young) in 2001, is cutting to the quick on fiscal incontinence.

God knows what he would have made of government spending in the roaring 2020s, both in Britain and down under.

It isn’t just the size of the spend – and hence of the need for massive taxation – that is in play, of course. It is what governments spend our money on, and whether we concur with that spending. With any of it.

It was the late, great Harvard philosopher, Robert Nozick (the subject of an MA thesis I wrote when I was 25 years old), who argued compellingly that taxation was on a par with forced labour. Or theft, by the State. A few others have said similar.

Doing a deeper dive: Some forms of taxation are especially pernicious. Like retrospective tax, hidden tax and progressive tax. And non-indexed tax that is extra punitive as a result of inflation, the State’s best friend.

As of April 29, 2026, Australian headline inflation rose to 4.6 per cent in the 12 months to March 2026, up from 3.7 per cent in February, driven by high housing (6.5%), transport (+8.9%) and fuel costs.

While headline inflation surged, the Reserve Bank’s preferred trimmed mean (underlying) inflation held steady at 3.3 per cent for March.

Stealing your money and then spending it on things that you don’t want or need, or that you believe to be morally reprehensible or economically vandalous (and scandalous), is especially abhorrent.

What about spending your money on things they said they wouldn’t spend it on? Or happened not to mention when we were voting last? What kind of a mandate is that?

And what about spending it on projects that the Government says will cost $2 b (Snowy 2.0, Malcolm?) but turn out to cost over $40b?

Then there is the high-speed rail scam, apparently coming in 2028 (the starting date for construction) – $90 billion on current estimates. We know the final cost will be many times this.

The NDIS, which everybody knows is a scam, is ticking over at $50b smackers this year.

Costs are expected to reach $58b by 2028 and potentially $100b by 2034–35 without reforms.

We won’t mention the trillion on net-zero and the renewables scam. Or the COVID trillion.

Can anyone name even one of these rorts that was subject to an election debate? Oh, and we won’t mention all the pork barrelling for “local communities”, none of whom ever had the chance of a local plebiscite to determine if they even wanted the mini white elephants duly provided to them.

Funding, funding, funding.

For readers of the paywalled The Australian newspaper, you can read Robert Gottliebsen on net-zero and associated scams, quoting (the surprisingly now indispensable) Barnaby Joyce. (Who-da thought I would be saying that, and that it would be true)?

POLICY CORRUPTION

The sheer size of the policy corruption and the exposure of Australian taxpayers involved in the ever-growing climate hoax should be the cause of head shaking and buyer remorse.

How many taxpayers even know the numbers involved? Trillions, anyone?

Moreover, out-of-control taxing and spending that we haven’t signed up for breaks the implied social contract, described by (for example) John Locke, that is the basis of modern democracy.

What about the one third of voters who don’t even consent to be governed by the UniParty, let alone to accept anything they spend those voters’ hard-earned on?

Remember the lessons of the Boston Tea Party. No taxation without representation.

Taxation is in the news right about now. Budget leaks suggest punitive changes to capital gains tax. That no one from Canberra discussed with voters before the last election, as far as I am aware.

Where are the Liberals and the Nats, you might well ask?

The Australian Government is slugging us all, especially seniors, without consent and in devious ways, in a naked daylight robbery-level tax grab, to pay for its crimes against our economy and our people.

Why people aren’t marching in the streets over this is entirely beyond me.

But it isn’t always the big tax-and-spend crimes that grab your attention and incite righteous anger.

You might think that $600m pissed up against the wall isn’t huge. In today’s terms – and in the context of (for example) the State’s net-zero and COVID crimes – it’s loose change, a rounding error, as they say.

But, still…

Readers may or may not have heard of Jarome Luai and Alex Johnston. They are NRL football players who are signing up to play for a new Papua New Guinea team that is joining the rugby league competition in 2028.

The reasons this is germane here are twofold. One is that the Albo trainwreck Government is spending $600m of our money to give PNG a team in the NRL. The other is that Luai, Johnston and anyone else who signs on will get their incomes tax free!

You are reading this right. An income of $1.2m tax free is the equivalent of a $2m normal income. “Can’t-say-no money”, as Paul Kent calls it. No theft or forced labour here.

And then there are all the third-party financial deals available to the PNG players. And they are tax free as well!

One journo (Brent Read) shared his views. He says that this fact would mean Luai becomes the NRL’s highest-paid player if he ends up signing a deal in the vicinity of his current $1.2m per season.

“The other big factor we can’t ignore is the money. By going there, even if they pay him what he’s on at the Tigers, he’s going to earn in his hand an extra $1m over two years because it’s tax free money,” Read said.

Challenge to Forrest who sells out the mining industry. And all Australians

An expensive broadcast advertising campaign pushing the GetUp!/Greens/ACF banality by demanding an end to diesel rebates, is authorised by Forrest’s Fortescue group.

Above is an unverified photograph which may be Forrest in the company of Moroccan Energy Leila Benali in Paris. In January 2025, the pair reportedly bumped into each other in Davos, a hint to their shared ideology. Ms Benali welcomed Mr Forrest and a Fortescue delegation in the capital of Morocco in February 2025. Ms Benali has denied that she is the woman photographed kissing Mr Forrest. Below is the link to the detail of the “Lethal Humidity” scam, dishonestly invented and cynically promoted by compulsive fraudster, Andrew Forrest AO.

https://www.facebook.com/SkyNewsAustralia/videos/sky-news-host-hits-out-at-andrew-twiggy-forrest-over-lethal-humidity-speech/245519925130348/

Here is the Michael Darby challenge to Andrew Forrest AO. You and I debate the issues of “lethal humidity” and the proposed cable to Singapore. You choose the forum, which must be open to the public and capable of live streaming. We each choose a team member, and my choice is Rafe Champion. We each agree that the winner of the debate nominates one humanitarian cause to which the loser will donate ten percent of the loser’s nett worth. I nominate as recipient the Gina Rinehart / Keith Payne VC / Sir Peter Cosgrove initiative helping Veterans. The winner is determined by a simple majority of all who vote in person or online, and whose vote is received within 24 hours of the conclusion of the debate.

Honour the Fallen

ANZAC Day was first officially proclaimed on the 25th of April in 1916, marking the first anniversary of the Gallipoli landing in 1915. If the poets of the Great War had been heeded by the politicians of the 1930s, then the horrors of WWII and its aftermath could have been avoided. All the veterans of the Great War have long gone, and veterans of WWII and very few in number. According to a recent report in the Australian, only around 700 are still alive. We should all make a special effort to honour the dwindling number of veterans of the Korean War, and we are aware that Vietnam veterans are approaching or have exceeded the age of eighty. Some are in their nineties. The distinguished former commanding officer of 7 Signals Regiment is 91. Keith Payne VC AM, tireless campaigner for veterans, is 92.

Warfare continues to harm Australians. Politicians decided that instead of deploying regular troops to Afghanistan for a single tour of duty, a policy followed in Vietnam with very rare exceptions, they would disgracefully exploit a very small number of men, the SAS, by sending them again and again on multiple tours of duty only a few months apart, in an environment where friend and foe are difficult indeed to distinguish. The politicians then decided, contrary to a mass of historical precedent, that senior officers should bear no responsibility whatever for the conduct of their subordinates.

Keith Payne VC AM is the driving force in a campaign to increase support for veterans, especially those who suffer from homelessness. A much younger holder of the Victoria Cross, Ben Roberts-Smith VC MG has declared his enthusiastic support for the campaign, and Australia’s exemplary philanthropist Dr Gina Rinehart AO (photo below taken at the Opera House on Anzac Day) has promised $200 million dollars to support homeless veterans.

Fortunately for Australia, in sharp contrast to unpatriotic fraudster Forrest, Mrs Rinehart is a loyal, well-informed leader of industry and opinion. She fully understands the malign intent of a Forrest-paid commercial to this effect:

Every year, three billion dollars is shared among the eighteen biggest mining companies, a tax-free diesel handout. Kids go to school hungry and I cannot afford to heat my home but they get billions so they can have cheap fuel. Authorised by Fortescue Limited Perth.

Diesel rebates exist because fuel excise has only one legitimate purpose; to pay for the construction and maintenance of public roads. The mining industry, the grain industry and the fishing industry are among the users of diesel who do not use public roads, and any attempt to cast diesel rebates as a subsidy is profoundly dishonest.

There is no excuse for Forrest. His “legacy” includes the monstrous scam of the extension cord from a gigantic solar/wind farm near Alice Springs, via Darwin through the Indonesian archipelago to Singapore with the aim of supplying 20% of Singapore’s electricity. With the help and endorsement of renowned mathematician Lord Christopher Monckton, the scam was comprehensively exposed in Unchain Australia, published in August 1981.

This is the link to obtain a free download of Unchain Australia:

https://www.jotform.com/form/202532087707050#preview

This is the link to send to your network inviting friends to visit this Substack:

https://open.substack.com/pub/michaeldarbyaustralia/p/the-chalmers-debt-soars-past-one?

This is the link to the US Movie Duty to Disobey, which has important lessons for Australia.

https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com

This is the link to a 7 May 2026 post by Steve Kirsch: Can you tell which countries were the 10 most vaccinated vs. 10 least COVID vaccinated by looking at the COVID cumulative death curves?

https://kirschsubstack.com/p/can-you-tell-which-countries-were?img=https://substack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com/public/images/8da854bb-248c-46d9-ada3-c29840b96956_1672x941.png&open=false

Please advise your network that up to 30 June 2026 every new subscriber at A$50 or equivalent in any currency will be automatically upgraded to a ten-year subscription with all benefits.

More about Veterans

This is the link to the Clinton Maynard interview on Radio 2GB in which General The Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK CVO MC announced his commitment to the Keith Payne VC AM / Gina Rinehart AC humanitarian project to assist veterans:

Whenever you encounter a veteran, say “Thank you for your service” and offer a helping hand.

Warfare is cruel to combatants, cruel to carers for combatants, and cruel to the loved ones of combatants. War is also cruel to the innocent creatures deployed in warfare, including horses, donkeys, mules, bullocks, dogs and heroic homing pigeons. Australians are painfully aware that of around 120,000 Australian horses deployed in the Great War, the sole horse repatriated to Australia was Sandy, the favourite mount of Major General Sir William Throsby Bridges.

Below is the story of three United States Signals Corps homing pigeons, including the sole survivor named Cher Ami, whose heroic flight in the first week of October 1918 saved the lives of 194 American troops who would otherwise have been killed. If the politicians of the 1930s had listened to the poets of the Great War, the horrors of WWII and its aftermath might have been averted. Had Australia’s internationally renowned poet Carol Heucan been around in 1918 to write this poem, she would have provided a significant additional dimension to the influence of the Great War poets, perhaps sufficient to change the course of history.

Fly! Carol Heuchan (copyright 2009)

ANZAC DAY

There’s One Too Many Dying

Michael Darby April 2020

This is the link to David Archibald’s 11 April 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Ben Roberts-Smith Versus The Freak Show

https://wentworthreport.com/ben-roberts-smith-versus-the-freak-show/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia.

The Michael Darby in Australia substack incorporates multiple gratis advertisements for products, publications and services. The appearance of an advertisement means that the host likes, approves or uses the product, publication or service, and does not imply that the advertised entity endorses all or any of the opinions expressed in this substack. All paid subscribers are invited to send an advertisement in .JPG format for evaluation to mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com

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