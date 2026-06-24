Michael Darby in Australia

Michael Darby in Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
1d

From Gina's Townsville talk:

"...if we also offered free land, be that near Prairie if suitable, or elsewhere near Townsville, to the Israelis...and encouraged the Israelis to develop and build their advanced war drones, and or other advances in defence [sic]..."

When I read that I thought she had made a mistake or had been misreported...but no, she really did say that. I have been on Substack for over a year now. Warning: any of you who are comfortable with Gina's statement above and who are concerned about their blood pressure, do not watch this, my first Substack:

https://grahamlyons.substack.com/p/subsets-of-democide-genocide-and?r=3echlt

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Darby · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture