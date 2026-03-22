Michael Darby in Australia

Michael Darby in Australia

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Debra Yuille's avatar
Debra Yuille
Mar 22

So totally agree with these words Michael!! "ensure that decisions about Australia are made in Australia, for the benefit of Australians"

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Shelagh Anne Shackleton's avatar
Shelagh Anne Shackleton
Mar 23Edited

Excellent article .I really enjoyed reading it. Brimful of common sense. Instead of exporting oil ,coal and gas ,Australia should be keeping it for domestic consumption , firing up the refineries and coal to oil facilities.

Fuel security is a matter of national food security-farmers need fertilizer which is made from petroleum products and both fuel security and food security are essential to national security.

Fuel security is also necessary for a functioning army and air force and navy ,fuel for tanks and military vehicles ,aviation fuel for military helicopters /fighter jets fuel for naval ships etcetera.

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/australias-wise-goal-is-to-ensure?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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