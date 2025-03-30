Remarkable contribution on 30 March 2025 from internationally renowned “THE NOBODY WHO KNOWS EVERYBODY”

LATEST FROM SYDNEY’S SAVE THE POWERHOUSE MUSEUM CAMPAIGN

With thanks to stalwart defender of community values, Tim Bidder.

Save the Powerhouse Museum <savethepowerhouse@gmail.com>

Date: Sat, 29 Mar 2025, 3:02 pm

Subject: PLANNING DEPARTMENT’s “NOTICE OF DECISION” CONFIRMS ALL WORST FEARS

To: Save the Powerhouse Museum <savethepowerhouse@gmail.com>

From Kylie Winkworth, museums specialist and former Powerhouse Board Member

Kylie Winkworth with Elizabeth Farrelly of Eastside FM

Hi everyone,

The NSW Planning Department has now produced its “Notice of Decision” (the “Notice”) regarding the “Powerhouse Ultimo Revitalisation” https://majorprojects.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/prweb/PRRestService/mp/01/getContent?AttachRef=SSD-67588459%2120250326T231938.879%20GMT

The reasons given for recommending the Planning Minister to “grant consent” to the project are DEVASTATING.

All the worst fears expressed by experts and the vast majority of the public, which consistently and competently opposed the various destructive projects for a decade, are confirmed.

All the well-founded arguments expressed to justify our opposition, systematically denied by the authorities and the Arts Minister and ridiculed by the MAAS management, are now plainly admitted.

TOTAL EXHIBITION SURFACE REDUCED BY 75%

The Planning Department accepts that the proposed exhibition surface will be smaller and that the reduction should be seen in the Parramatta and Castle Hill context.

This directly contradicts the Arts Minister’ promise (22 March 2023 – 3 days before the election!) that “the Powerhouse Museum will evolve in a way that recognises it as a flagship”. He added “the Powerhouse Parramatta deserves its own identity and NAME and to develop in relationship with its specific context.”

The “Notice” reads "The revitalised Powerhouse museum will provide for a range of exhibition space typologies and capacities (including for large spaces) within a contemporary facility designed to meet international standards. The broader Powerhouse revitalisation includes extension of Castle Hill (primarily for collection storage) and construction of Parramatta Powerhouse facilities. All taken together, the three facilities result in a significant expansion of Powerhouse capacity and exhibition, program and storage space."

WRAN HERITAGE DESTRUCTION

According to the “Notice”, only the roof round shape and the scale of the building are significant. Everything else has been "altered over time" and can be destroyed. The replacement of the Sulman Prize-awarded steel and glass structure by “brick and concrete” is even described as a “sympathetic” improvement!

It reads "The SHR listing identifies the Wran Building’s distinctive roof and scale as central to its heritage significance and the proposal has been designed to retain these features. The internal/external fabric of the Wran Building has been altered over time and is not identified as being of heritage significance and its removal would not have an adverse heritage impact. The change in materiality of the Wran Building from lightweight materials to brick and concrete provides a sympathetic setting and complements the Core Buildings "

PURPOSE OF THE BUILDING

The “Notice” admits that the ‘museum’ will be used for creative industries, cultural (performing?) and entertainment opportunities and night time economies...but does not mention the historical purpose of the Powerhouse Museum – a unique, world-class Applied Arts and Science Museum.

It reads "the revitalised Powerhouse Museum would include enhanced spaces for creative industries, research, and education programs and strengthen academic links with knowledge institutions. In addition, it will create new cultural and entertainment opportunities during both day and night, providing a significant positive contribution to the diversification of the visitor and night-time economies."

VISITATION

The Planning Minister dismisses MAAS' improbable claim that the “revitalised” Ultimo will attract 2 million visitors a year

The “Notice” reads "the Powerhouse currently facilitates up to 800,000 visitors per annum. The Applicant predicts the revitalisation could result in an increase of up to 1,200,000 visitors (2,000,000 visitors per annum). Concern was raised in public submissions that the Applicant’s predicted visitation calculations were unrealistic and are likely to be less. The Department notes planning approval is not sought for visitation numbers."

HARWOOD BUILDING (former tram depot)

In a TERRIFYING departure from the Arts Minister’s repeated promises that the Harwood Building will be retained and used for museum’s purposes, the “Notice” announces its demolition.

It reads "The Harwood Building does not form part of the application. The Harwood connection is categorised as having an ‘intrusive’ impact on the Core Buildings and its removal would have a positive heritage impact."

The NSW Labor Government will leave an unprecedented legacy in the destruction of a unique, world-revered Museum, replaced by two entertainment centres and a warehouse.

Total contempt for the history, heritage, architecture, museology and democracy is obvious.

The amount of public money wasted, close to $2 billion, strongly opposed by the community, is extraordinary in our current financial circumstances.

History will judge and will not show mercy to all those responsible, actively or passively.

NO CIVILISED SOCIETY DESTROYS A MUSEUM.

Read what Kylie Winkworth had to say in 2016 about the failed politician who initiated the destruction of the Powerhouse Museum, disgraceful then-Premier Mike Baird AT THIS LINK https://powerhousemuseumalliance.com/what-the-experts-say/rally-paper-1-mike-bairds-museum-demolition-plan-kylie-winkworth/

For Readers of Michael Darby in Australia

NSW Labor and The Greens are moving fast to push through an extreme law that would force pro-life and Christian doctors to participate in abortion.

You have an important voice in this debate, and we need you to stand up.

They want to close Christian hospitals that refuse to perform abortion.

If we don’t take a stand now, this dangerous & evil bill could become law.

You can make a difference by joining our rally outside NSW Parliament on Wednesday 19 March 2025. We need you there.

This isn’t just about Christian hospitals—it’s about every healthcare worker who objects to abortion. If we don’t show up, they lose their freedom.

Bring your family, bring your friends, and help us make this the biggest rally yet.

Together, we can stop this

Warmest regards,

Dr Joanna Howe

TODAY’S LEADING ARTICLE FROM THE NOBODY WHO KNOWS EVERYBODY

If our institutions can not figure out what to feed us what chance have they of possessing the competence to dabble in Genetic sprays and injectables.



Let these images of the nutritionally barren food at Prince of Wales Hospital in NSW illustrate the dire state of Australia's Medical-Academic System:



Author Note: All underlined text - is a link to supporting information. It is definitely worth clicking on a few of these links.

A little suggested added syllabus for Monash University and Melbourne University on Plain White Bread verses Whole Wheat; perhaps then our Hospitals , Doctors and Medical institutions will not end up presenting this plastic encased “bread” offering.

Qn:What is the nutritional value of plain white bread compared to whole wheat bread?

Answer: Click this link

Be very Wary of mRNA in the hands of our Universities

What dangers face Australia at the hands of clueless Chancellors and Vice Chancellors likely being lured by the Pharmaceutical Dollars ,directly and indirectly through “state” initiatives ?



Many believe it is time to put Monash University, the Victorian State Government and ANY other mRNA collaborators on notice; the mRNA platform is as dangerous, if not more dangerous, than old nuclear technology. You wouldn’t want an old nuclear plant built in your neighborhood for fear of radiation leaks, so who the hell would want mRNA technology delivered into their bodies knowing the Genetic leak risks.



See: https://www.monash.edu/news/articles/monash-university-and-moderna-form-partnership-to-advance-homegrown-mrna-medicines

https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/morrison-government-s-2-billion-vaccine-deal-blasted-20241111-p5kpi2.html

https://djsir.vic.gov.au/mrna-victoria

https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/fast-tracking-victorias-mrna-manufacturing-capability

Not only has mRNA failed in an incredibly reckless way with known uncontrolled biodistribution of impure genetic instructions encased in inflammatory Lipid Nano Particles delivering mRNA to produce a Pathogenic Protein for an unknown and dangerously long length of time, but the people including investors are waking up.



mRNA Wrecking Ball

Universities Focus on Risky Pharma Ventures Like the mRNA Platform, Reducing Australia’s Medical Training to a Laughing Stock on Real Health

The Nobody Who Knows EveryBody

Mar 30

mRNA Wrecking Ball

With the mishandling of the Covid-19 ‘Pandemic’ by universities, institutions, regulatory authorities, and advisory boards—populated by individuals likely unable to distinguish between healthy and unhealthy food—Australia was thrust into the path of the mRNA spike wrecking ball. The aftermath appears to be a disaster that will take decades to clean up.



It is crucial to prevent this wrecking ball from gaining any more momentum without conducting thousands of essential safety research studies that have yet to be performed.

Related links on mRNA data avalanche:

https://tribeqr.com/v/droppinglikeflies

https://tribeqr.com/v/mrnawhathaveidone

https://tribeqr.com/v/deinitelyuninformedconcent

https://tribeqr.com/v/mrnacauseandeffect

https://tribeqr.com/v/chatgptmrnalottery

https://tribeqr.com/v/mrnagonewrong

https://tribeqr.com/v/englanddataavalanche

http://tribeqr.com/v/strikingtheheart

tribeqr.com/v/malonebrighthope

http://tribeqr.com/v/lnpmrnamustbestopped

http://tribeqr.com/v/lnpmrnaovaries

https://tribeqr.com/v/lnpmrnaadrenalglands



You can share/SMS this Post with this link:

https://tribeqr.com/v/chancellordiets

What is the solution….

Integrative solutions have been around for decades, though Universities and Regulatory Authorities have been slow to recognize its value and they have been known to actually oppose it !! At the very least ANYONE involved in public health needs a firm understanding of Nutritional and Integrative Medicine.

Disclaimer: All content is presented for educational and/or entertainment purposes only. Under no circumstances should it be mistaken for professional advice, nor is it at all intended to be taken as such. The contents simply reflect current newsworthy items on Covid that are freely available. It is subject to error and change without notice. The presence of a link to a website does not indicate approval or endorsement of that web site or any services, products, or opinions that may be offered by them. Neither this Substack nor any of its principals or contributors are under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed. Disclosure: We accept no advertising or compensation, and have no material connection to any products, brands, topics or companies mentioned anywhere on this post. Fair Use Notice: This post may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This post is making such material available in efforts to advance understanding of issues of social significance. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.



For the complete video record of a wonderful day in Australian history, click on National Mining Day below:

Renowned Australian economic and political philospher Gerry Jackson makes another valuable contribution:

Gary Stephenson’s accuses the rich of driving down real wages. Stephenson is a successful

podcaster and Keynesian disciple and LSE graduate. He has an obsession with wealth inequality, blaming it for everything that’s wrong with the economy. His solution is to confiscate the wealth of the rich and return it to those from whom it was extracted. This podcast is a response to his Keynesian lunacy, assertions and economic policies.

https://redcircle.com/shows/da1fe73d-dd73-490e-abf5-83d1f552cd76

A wealth of information follows, with thanks to Rafe Champion

A WARNING FROM THE ENERGY REALISTS OF AUSTRALIA

The Australian energy crisis will deteriorate when more coal power stations close but the general public has not been told the truth of the matter.

This situation has been addressed by the Energy Realists of Australia in a series of briefing notes circulated to 800+ state and federal members and a long list of journalists.

The notes contain essential information and analysis that has not been provided by official sources or the mainstream media

NOW FOR THE UKQWITT POEM

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published STOP DISINFORMATION BY CENSORING THE POETS Ferdinand Ukqwitt, November 2024 We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views. They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed With enemies like that around, we cannot feel relaxed. My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt, a leader of the Greens I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans I’m running for the Senate. In case you may not know it I have been designated International Green Poet. Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel By a local astronomer fifty thousand years before The invader Captain Cook came landing on our shore. To keep the adults all in line and discipline the youth Reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth. Disinformation has been rattling around the world There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled. Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right So our belov’d Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night. Scotty had a bright idea; he shared it with the mob Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job. Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution. 2.24 “Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!” Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore. Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight. The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble. If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double. They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring. Poets approved by rulers must stop appearing crook Display their proud conformity with a neat and simple look The uniform which we’ll enforce will never cause a shock No faded jeans, no waistcoats, and at least one matching sock For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all Just ignore a poet whose head’s a bowling ball. Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair. Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools You can aspire to be a poet when you’re clear about the rules. Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake. . To get a poem approved, just go through proper channels And write about the elegance of a million solar panels If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion. Your government is always right, no room for criticism No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism. If you need a victim who deserves to feel the lash Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash. The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power Safe reliable energy makes them lazier by the hour. Children dry the dung for cooking and learn by candlelight Feeling proud that we are winning the noble carbon fight Reactionaries still are claiming that the world needs fossil fuels Abolish such technology! Sun and wind shall be our tools. We can’t have Peter Dutton winning government by a fluke Fighting CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke. We despise the profiteers and opportunists from the Right Let them grovel all they want; we’ll crush them with our might Those who condone "Net Zero" have signed away their souls For justly retribution when the bell of vengeance tolls. We hate Candace Owens who must not get a visa With Monica Smit in Victoria, trying hard to please her Kiwis don’t want her either, send her back to the plantation Her dark divisive diatribes endanger every nation. We hate to see tall Asians, there’s one of them near you Their height is caused by climate change and too much CO2. Height is a source of privilege, especially in sport Cut CO2 and once again, the peasants will be short. We hate all the farmers, the women and the men Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows. We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair. They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids. We hate every driller; why are they all male? A misogynist profession must deserve to fail. They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away. We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer. Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer We’re banning all geology to protect the troglofauna. We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air. Climate change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm. We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets. The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation. We hate West Australians, they wear those wide-brimmed hats Their seas are full of great white sharks, their skies are full of bats. They cheer the West Coast Eagles and eat at Hungry Jack’s We’ll fix them by inflicting a rent resources tax. We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea. Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel. We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs? They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs. They vote for our opponents and believe in family life Our formula for workers is misery and strife. We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food. They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots. We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle For Dr Peter McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle. Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure Nothing threatens profits like a cheap and speedy cure. We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm. Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored. We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art. They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion. We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air. AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now. We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab They vote for our opponents who will not go away We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay. We hate all the women who insist on giving birth Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth. They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams And write letters to the papers asking for more dams. We hate the narcissists who like showering every day Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay. They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar. We hate all the coppers, that high-paid mob of mugs Flag us down, test our breath and search our cars for drugs. Cops treat peaceful protestors as lawbreakers and liars We’ll use them for arresting climate change deniers. We hate all the elderly; they should be shuffling on. The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone. Oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice. We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks We shall also sanction every foreign dog that barks. Horses keep fire trails open and so it’s only fair To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air. We hate Mundine for abandoning the sinking Labor ship Warren and nuclear energy are now joined at the hip. His online meme announces he has judged Australia well He should join us in ensuring that Australia goes to hell. We hate that Senator Antic calls his party “People First” Of all the names available, that really is the worst. The people must not be trusted, their job is to obey Turn your back on Antic’s crew when it comes to polling day. We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say? Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day. For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed Whatever dissenters may believe, she often said it first. We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined. She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night. We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good. She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”. We hate Keith Pitt of Hinkler, the electrical engineer Who values facts and principles above his own career. By opposing the Paris Agreement he forfeited our trust His support for reliable energy should crumble into dust. We hate Senator McKenzie, who likes to shoot a gun Prosecuting animal activists is her idea of fun. Backs Jews against Hamas and pigs against swine fever Wants female sporting change rooms. All should disbelieve her. We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might. He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice And insists that union members be entitled to a choice. We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please? The majority of foreigners all come from overseas. If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away Except those who hate Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay. We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal. Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors. We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus. Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender. We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission. For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook. We hate all the selfish folk who drive dirty petrol cars Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars. Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask Save the world from drowning! That’s not too much to ask. We hate carbon dioxide. You can see it in the air It causes global warming and kills every polar bear. Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, Dr McCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Among the millions of victims of vaccine harm, some have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

[Additions welcome]

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Policies for Peace Prosperity and Progress

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal (lignite) resource, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon its use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at remote sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, with nuclear power at hand, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. Access in remote areas to low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the mostly empty interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricity for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States. Electricity for national security.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or by nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and the Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international authoritarians hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Turn the Australian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Protect Australian sovereignty with an Independent Nuclear Deterrent.

Policies for Health, Harmony and Happiness

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their esteemed affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines. Ban the sale of all products which fail traditional safety thresholds. For products not banned, allow prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a genuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged, disturbed Veterans and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereignty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

