Michael Darby comments:

Enlightened jurisdictions have banned mRNA vaccines including Comirnaty JN.1 which is pflogged by Pfizer. Note the terminology above “people aged ≤5 years”. What the official drumbeaters for Pfizer really mean is children, toddlers, babies, and even unborn children. The current (October 2025) Australian Immunisation Handbook states: Unvaccinated pregnant women are recommended to receive COVID-19 vaccine LINK. We must never forgive the low-life discredited former Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan who was the first politician anywhere to advocate coercive mRNA experimental drugs for children. Table 1 of the Handbook now describes Pfizer’s Comirnaty JN.1 as “not recommended” for children under 5 years, which is certainly not good enough.

ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) recommendations

A summary of advice is at Table 1 of the ATAGI recommendations.

COVID-19 recommendations are reviewed annually, or earlier if new evidence emerges or epidemiology changes.

ATAGI recommends a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 6 months for:

· Adults aged ≥75 years.

ATAGI recommends a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 12 months for:

· Adults aged 65—74 years

· Adults aged 18—64 years with severe immunocompromise.

These groups are also eligible for a dose every 6 months, based on a benefit-risk assessment. A dose every six months is most likely to benefit people with medical risk conditions and/or those living in residential aged care homes.

The following groups are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine every 12 months, based on a benefit-risk assessment:

· All other adults aged 18—64 years

· Children and adolescents aged 5—<18 years with severe immunocompromise.

Vaccination reduces the risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19.

For those individuals recommended to receive COVID-19 vaccination, the risks of severe disease from COVID-19 are highest and the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks for the defined population.

Michael Darby comments:

Think for a moment about the abovementioned concept “benefit-risk assessment”. If there were ever a shred of honesty in the application of the term, by early 2000 every resident of an Australian aged care insitution and indeed every elderly Australian would have received free vitamin D supplements, by mid-2000 every resident of an aged care insitution and indeed every elderly Australian would have received free access to hydroxychloroquin (HCL) and by the end of 2000 every resident of an aged care insitution and indeed every elderly Australian would have received free access to hydroxychloroquin (HCL). ATAGI’s currently recommends a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 6 months for adults aged ≥75 years and a COVID-19 vaccine dose every 12 (or six months) months for adults aged 65—74 years and for adults aged 18—64 years with severe immunocompromise, supposedly justified by the assertion “the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks”. This is a ghastly perversion of a time-honoured core principle of medical ethics, FIRST, DO NO HARM. Any case to be made that the benefits outweigh the risks can be valid only when the risks are known, the risks can be measured, the risks are fully explained by the patient’s chosen physician to the patient and the risks are understood by the patient. Even then, fully informed consent cannot override

For those individuals eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination, the risk of severe disease from COVID-19 is lower than the recommended groups, however individuals in this group can choose (are eligible) to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and are encouraged to discuss their individual circumstances with their healthcare provider.

On 2 October 2025, Nicholas Hulscher MPH wrote:

Pfizer’s rap sheet includes some of the largest criminal fines in U.S. history:

In 2009, Pfizer and its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn reached a record $2.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. Pharmacia & Upjohn pleaded guilty to a felony charge of misbranding Bextra and paid a $1.195 billion criminal fine . At the same time, Pfizer Inc. agreed to pay $1 billion under the False Claims Act to settle allegations of illegal promotion, false billing to Medicare/Medicaid, and kickbacks to prescribers.

In 2004, Warner-Lambert (acquired by Pfizer in 2000) pleaded guilty to two felony counts for illegally promoting Neurontin, paying $430 million in combined criminal fines and civil liabilities.

Over the years, Pfizer has paid out billions more for unlawful marketing practices, Medicare/Medicaid fraud, and physician kickbacks.

According to Violation Tracker, Pfizer’s penalties since 2000 total more than $11 billion across criminal, civil, and regulatory cases — a staggering figure that exposes a pattern of lawlessness, not isolated mistakes.

Yet despite this record, Albert Bourla and Pfizer have been rewarded. The latest $70 billion agreement inked with the Trump administration represents a complete betrayal of the American people. Instead of accountability for catastrophic harms, Pfizer has been welcomed back into the halls of power.

LINK TO NICHOLAS HULSCHER MPH FOCAL POINTS INTERVIEW

LINK TO RFK Jr’s MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN WEBSITE

With his snout in every opportunistic profiteering trough, every action by the leading subsidy grifter is hostile to Australia’s future.

David Blackmon wrote on 19 September 2025:

David Blackmon

READ IN APP

Upgrade to paid

The climate alarm community is all verklempt this week about the recent move by Australian mining giant Fortescue to pull the plug on its planned $210 million electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Detroit. The company cited “current policy settings” in the U.S. as the primary culprit, a not-so-subtle nod to the Trump administration’s rapid demolition of the bloated tax credits and subsidies that propped up these pie-in-the-sky projects under Biden and Harris.

Oh, darn. Such a loss.

Ok, just kidding: This cancellation isn’t a tragedy—it’s a reality check for an industry that’s been feeding at the taxpayer trough for far too long.

Fortescue, known more for its iron ore operations Down Under than for dabbling in battery tech, announced this ambitious venture back in 2023. The plan was to repurpose an old auto factory in Motor City into a high-tech hub for producing EV batteries and chargers. They promised 600 new jobs, a boon for Detroit’s struggling economy, and positioned it as part of their “Race to Real Zero” emissions push...

Michael Darby’s Comment:

Andrew “Lethal Humidity” Forrest is a shameful disgrace, whose every action endangers Australian taxpayers, Australian energy, Australian security and Australian health. Such behaviour could even be motivated by ambition to be first in line for appointment as gauleiter by an occupying invader. Fortunately for Australia, directly contrasting with Forrest there is one Australian entrepreneur who is honest, patriotic, generously philanthropic and wholly committed to upholdingAustralia’s sovereignty and promoting for all Australians peace, progress and prosperity. For readers who subscribe to my substack on or before my eightieth birthday on 1 November 2025, here is my birthday present to all who correctly identify the admirable individual whom I have described:

Please cut and paste and send this message to mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com:

To: Michael Darby in Australia

The honest, patriotic and philanthropic Australian entrepreneur whom you describe is [INSERT NAME]. I have on [DATE] subscribed $50 for a twelve months paid subscription to the Michael Darby Australia substack, which automatically upgrades me to fully paid subscriber status for ten years. As a bonus reward, email to me at [INSERT EMAIL ADDRESS] six vouchers for me to pass to each of six of my friends, which will entitle each voucher holder to receive fully paid subscriber status for twelve months. [INSERT YOUR NAME].

If more information is needed, please send text message to +61 (0) 402 558 947.

Important message to all who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack: Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

THE LINK saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

POLICY FOR THIS SUBSTACK

This elderly commentator on important issues needs to feed the cats while maintaining a significant research effort involving high communications and software costs to deliver valuable material to nearly ten thousand recipients of whom less than one third of one percent (God bless them!) are paid subscribers. I intend to keep feeding the cats, with your help. The substack system requires a minimum annual payment of $50 for a paid subscriber, but allows incentives to paid subscribers. Here are the incentives:

First up, until further notice every new paid subscription of $50 will be immediately upgraded to a ten-year subscription. Secondly, every paid subscriber, including existing paid subscribers, will have unrestricted access to a growing audio library of Australian poetry recorded by me in my capacity as current Bush Poetry Champion of Australia. An example of an Australian poetry recording with my voice, is the wonderful Henry Lawson poem “The Fire at Ross’s Farm”, at this link. This version was produced by star audio engineer Peter Kukura. Some of my audio tracks are similarly enhanced. Thirdly, for every book written or edited by me during your ten-year subscription, you will receive a personalised pdf by email. In case you have not yet read Unchain Australia (August 2021), here is the link. Fourthly, paid subscribers have the right to communicate directly with me by telephone, sms, substack or email. If not answered immediately, expect return contact within 48 hours. Fifthly, paid subscribers active in a charitable organisation may invite me in my capacity as Bush Poetry Champion of Australia to perform gratis at a charity fundraiser. Attendance in person subject to geography. Attendance on line anywhere in the world is no problem. Paid subscribers will be invited to participate in podcasts, beginning soon.

VICTIMS OF VACCINE HARM AND SIMILAR GOVERNMENTAL OVERREACH: You will always be entitled to paid subscription status at no charge. To secure your paid status, email “Paid status please” with your name and phone number to mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com.

The leading article of each Michael Darby in Australia Substack begins with an introduction available to all. The bulk of the article will often (but not always) be reserved for paid subscribers. This is standard practice by a very large number of substack writers. Thank you for your understanding, your cooperation and your dollars. The cats will be even more grateful than I am.

Michael Darby in Australia is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please become a paid subscriber, either by using the Subscribe button below or by using the link below:

Please type in your email address where requested below and hit the purple subscribe button to pay A$50. Ignore the monthly AUD figure and the annual AUD figure, and also ignore the discount rate displayed. We have to work with and adapt the available Substack software. So please focus on paying $50.00 AUD to receive your immediate upgrade to ten-year membership with the benefits listed above.

THIS IS THE LINK WHERE YOU TYPE IN YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS THEN HIT THE SUBSCRIBE BUTTON TO GET 10-YEAR PAID MEMBERSHIP FOR THE A$50 PRICE OF ONE YEAR:

michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/subscribe?coupon=c1f31dff

Sincere thanks and kindest regards

Michael Darby

Australian Bush Poetry Champion; Registered Lobbyist in Western Australia

Global Warming Was A Support Act

by David Archibald



10 October 2025

There have been a couple of advancements in understanding global warming so far this year, thanks to the U.S. Government.

First there was the US Department of Energy report by Christy et al. saying that global warming was wrong in science and nothing to worry about. This was the first report by any government on the planet stating that. From now on, anyone saying that global warming is a cause for concern is ‘denying the science.’

More recently, the US Secretary of War gave a speech that recognised global warming as a religion that is worshipped. From that speech:

This administration has done a great deal from day one to remove the social justice, politically correct, and toxic ideological garbage that had infected our department, to rip out the politics. No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship. No more division, distraction or gender delusions.

Unfortunately for the warmers, the same sentence that recognised it as a religion banned it as the state religion — and therefore no more subsidies for their religion from taxpayers. This is a good development for humanity, because global warming wasn’t the sort of religion that was going to build orphanages, hospitals and schools in the manner of the better Christian denominations.

Many of the prominent worshippers of global warming were also prominent in the development of the covid virus. Bill Gates, for example, was an enthusiastic promoter of both. Others, including Boris Johnson’s father and Prince Philip, stated that they wanted to be reincarnated as a virus that killed a lot of people. They were more interested in the ‘killing people’ side of things.

Global warming, the religion, was hard to kill. It was completely immune to facts. Around the year 2015, it looked like it was weakening and we might be free from it at last. But then it suddenly became more vigorous than ever. That was the same year that Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill shipped transgenic mice with humanised ACE2 receptors to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Professor Baric was so sure of an imminent pandemic that he put out a couple of papers predicting that one was about to happen. Why so sure? — he designed it!

Coincidence? Possibly not just a coincidence. Some, like Bill Gates, structured things so that they created the disease and also profited from selling the vaccine for it. But at another level they needed vindication for the evil they were doing. That’s where global warming, the religion, came in. Having too many people was harming the planet, so the solution was to kill some of the people and to hobble the human species so that it wasn’t so efficient thereafter. The latter explains the SV40 sequence sewn into the vaccine genome. Global warming provided a moral fig leaf so they could feel better about themselves, while they caused an enormous amount death and suffering.

There is another enigma about this episode in humanity’s history. The engineered origin of covid was recognised early on, and by late 2020 in the pages of Watts Up With That? So, what did the foot soldiers of the covid rollout, in the CIA and the then Department of Defense, think of spreading a disease that was designed to kill them and their families?

It has taken five years but there is a now a sign that the foot soldiers understand what was done to them. One of them, Chase Hughes, a former CIA psychological profiler, released a video titled ‘Why evil people think they are saving the world’ in which he discusses the motivations of sociopaths. The term sociopath has the same meaning as psychopath. From the video (my transcription):

I don’t think empathy is the defining factor. Otherwise, everyone in Washington DC would be a sociopath. Most of them are narcissists. All sociopaths are narcissists but not all narcissists are sociopaths. If you have ever read Kafka, one of his famous sayings is that every man must be the hero of his own story. If you were to sit Darth Vader down on a therapist’s couch, he’s not going to sit there and say ‘I just wish I could kill more people’. He’s going say ‘I want to preserve this, I want to save this society’. In a lot of evil people in real life, these people who are for depopulating the planet, they have a huge amount of empathy it seems but for future unidentified timelines and people. That’s their hero’s journey, then that’s their identity. It’s ‘I am doing all these things. People are going to call me bad, but after I do that, all these good things are going to happen. And then at the end of this hero’s jo One hundred years ago, psychopaths could join the Eugenics Society and kill some people in the name of species improvement. Now they have flipped to degrading the species to save the planet. Why do psychopaths want to kill people in the first place? A lot of human interaction is simply status-seeking, a show of relative status to indicate you are more successful than others. So what is a very wealthy psychopath to do? Buying a fourth jet won’t move the needle much. To improve relative status, it is far easier to make other people’s lives worse, including killing them.

In the Venn diagram of psychopathic interests, global warming and covid have a lot of overlap. Whether or not they were consciously aware of it, in the minds of psychopaths global warming served the covid cause. It was a support act. Yanked off the public teat, it will fade into a miasma. Some other belief system will replace it though. Let’s hope it’s a good one this time.

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia.