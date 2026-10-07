On Friday 9 October, God willing, and if adequate funding is confirmed within a very few hours of publication of this post, a funeral will be conducted in the remote west of Kenya in the Kisii region towards Lake Victoria at Nyamarambe where around 3,000 people, almost all poverty-stricken, live without electricity and without clean water.

The funeral of Pastor Hostine Omundi Mauti, to be conducted by Pastor Patmos Cheseny, is scheduled for Friday 9 October and will be strongly supported by Christians of all affiliations in the Kisii region, who want to bring prayer and practical support to the bereaved young widow Ziporah and her two children plus six orphans in her care.

US$4,000 is the estimated cost of the funeral involving embalmers and coffins and post-mortems and the imperative of providing nourishing food to sustain large numbers of good Christian folk, many of whom lacking the means to pay for transport will have walked up to 60 km to attend and face a similar return journey. Some money has been contributed by Australians of limited means aware of the admirable qualities of the deceased and who have been deeply touched by the tragedy of his loss. Our goal is to continue assisting the bereaved family.

Local fundraising has been generously supported by very poor people struggling to survive. There remains a significant shortfall and I have written to leaders of each of the major churches in Nairobi for help, explaining that His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander‑in‑Chief of the Defence Forces is well known for his strong personal focus upon raising the living standards and easing the burdens for all citizens of the Republic of Kenya, and also for Africans beyond Kenya’s borders.

Sadly, as explained in the below 26 Sept 2026 article Africa’s Poorest Countries Need Energy, Not Empathy by Vijay Jayaraj, bureaucrats based in Europe are impeding the worthy ambitions of His Excellency the President of Kenya and his allies who share his goals and who lead other African nations. I suggested to the Church leaders that if prayerfully handled by Christian Churches, the current tragic situation in the remote west of Kenya could shift the opinions of European bureaucrats towards upholding the goals of H.E. President Ruto and his allies on three important issues:

Every community deserves access to electric power and clean water

Energy poverty should not be inflicted on Africa by denial of funding for projects involving coal, oil, natural gas and nuclear energy for the benefit of European anti-energy ideology and the profiteers who beneit from that ideology..

Every decision about the future of Africa should be made in Africa

Writing now at 7 pm AEST, around noon on Wed 7 October in Kenya, I am unaware of any donation by a Church. The likely explnation is that local Church leaders have received from the international heads of their Churches warnings not to rock the boat by drawing attention to the misery caused by anti-energy diktats which their international leaders fully support and endorse.

What I am asking from my readers

This substack is received by 8,578 good folk around the world. I earnestly and prayerfullly request that just thirty of you make forthwith a donation to the funeral costs of A$50 or the equivalent in any currency using the method described below. In appreciation I will immediately bestow on you a ten-year paid subscription with full privileges plus two additional ten-year paid subscriptions which will be awarded with your compliments to any two individuals nominated by you.

Please use WorldRemit.com or Remitly.com or Revolut.com to transmit a donation to the Mobile Money Wallet of the bereaved family’s bank account. You may be more comfortable with another provider such as Western Union. These systems are recent developments allowing international immediate transmission of funds without the 5 to 9 days often required by a bank, an empowering anyone to make and receive payments using an M-PESA mobile money wallet loaded into a mobile phone.

For the bank account of the family of the deceased which will be used by trusted supporters for meticulously managed and audited control of funeral expenses, this is the information you need:

Name: HOSTINE OMUNDI MAUTI

Phone: +254728777482

Country: KENYA

Address: 40200 Kisii

Provider: M-PESA Mobile Money Wallet

Home Address: Nyamarambe

You will need a CURRENT government issued photographic identification such as driving licence or passport and be willing to take a selfie so AI can confirm your identity. If you are old and technically deficient like me, you may need the help of co-pilot or a smart grandchild. Please persevere because there is so much at stake.

When you have succeeded, send me an SMS to +61 (0) 402 558 947 with the names and email addresses of the two persons who like you will receive a ten-year subscription.

Thank you so much

Michael Darby

MrMichaelDarby@hotmail.com

Africa’s Poorest Countries Need Energy, Not Empathy

African governments should demand that the African Development Bank and World Bank restore financing for fossil fuel plants and for the infrastructure to connect them to consumers. This is the bare minimum needed for the continent’s most desperate to escape poverty.

By Vijay Jayaraj

The mainstream media and policy analysts have been slower than sloths in displaying an understanding of how the United States’ dismantling greenhouse gas limits for power plants is a profound turning point for global energy policy. Moreover, while Washington reclaims industrial common sense, the promise of energy reformation languishes in Africa, especially in nations that sit at or near the bottom of national income.

Begin with numbers published by the World Bank. In Mozambique, 81% of people live below the line of extreme poverty, $2.15 a day. In Burundi the figure stands at 74%, and in the Central African Republic close to 72%. Malawi sits alongside them with some of the highest poverty rates on the continent, and its economy entered 2026 with inflation nearly 30% and public debt approaching 91% of gross domestic product.

South Sudan posts the lowest score on the U.N.’s Human Development Index. In 2019, more than 97% of people in the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and Burundi cooked with smoky wood, charcoal, dung, and crop waste.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation found that household smoke kills Burundians at high rates, and women and girls spend four hours daily gathering fuel. In Egypt where cooking gas is widely used, such hardships are hardly known.

Energy Access and Poverty



One of the primary reasons for these levels of poverty is lack of access to energy, especially electricity. And some of the statistics could come from societies of dark pre-industrial eras.

The Central African Republic’s electricity network runs on the hydroelectric power of one waterway. The Boali complex on the Mbali River – three units totaling less than 39 megawatts – produces far less than a single modern coal-fired plant, which typically generates 1,000 megawatts or more. Of the country’s 5 million people, 4.3 million do not have electricity.

Burundi’s entire national grid produced less than 167 megawatts in 2025, even with a recent addition of nearly 50 megawatts. The national access to electricity sits below 12%. Burundi’s 14 million people depend on a system that is barely enough for a single American shopping mall.

South Sudan’s installed capacity reached roughly 214 megawatts by 2023, of which about half worked.

Why does so little firm power exist in places that need it most? Follow the finance. The World Bank stopped financing coal more than a decade ago. It then would end upstream oil and gas lending after 2019.

In September 2019, African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina told the U.N. Climate Action Summit that coal belonged to the past and his bank was getting out of it, a pledge the bank never formally wrote into policy but has applied in practice.

Vijaya Ramachandran of the Breakthrough Institute says blanket bans on financing hydrocarbon projects entrench poverty. Addressing climate change and ignoring poverty is “completely immoral,” she says. “The average Ethiopian consumes only 130 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, about the amount the average person in the United States consumes in four days.”

Ms. Ramachandran is not a climate “skeptic” but rather an economist who knows what happens at a clinic that has insufficient electricity to refrigerate its drugs.

NJ Ayuk of the African Energy Chamber makes the engineering case. Ending energy poverty, he says, requires every available resource, with coal and oil among the assets that “each have a role to play.” Telling Africans to make do with wind and solar while wealthy countries restart their own coal plants is “not just unfair (and) unjust, it is dishonest,” he says.

African governments should demand that the African Development Bank and World Bank restore financing for fossil fuel plants and for the infrastructure to connect them to consumers. This is the bare minimum needed for the continent’s most desperate to escape poverty.

Originally published at PJ Media, September 30, 2026.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Science and Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Fairfax, Virginia. He holds an M.S. in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, both in the U.K., and a bachelor’s in engineering from Anna University, India. He served as a research associate with the Changing Oceans Research Unit at University of British Columbia, Canada.

GOOD NEWS FOR VICTORIA

750 supporters packed the Crown Conference Centre at Melbourne’s Southbank at noon on Saturday 3 October 2026 for the launch of the One Nation Campaign for the Victorian State Election on 28 November 2026. By using an appropriate early opportunity to launch the One Nation Victoria Campaign, the Party has seized the initiative and set a high bar for its competitors.

WELCOME SIGNS OF IMPROVED CAMPAIGNING

Matthew Sheahan at Advance has ceased his former damaging insistence that voters “put Labor Last”.

Topher Field’s latest video on Lower House voting nowhere demands a “Labor Last” vote and even suggests that a “Greens Last” vote could be a good idea.

Angus Taylor and other Liberals are no longer purporting to speak for “The Coalition” and instead refer to the Liberals and Nationals as separate parties.

The brilliant Please Explain videos have dropped the “Put Labor Last” chant.

Senator Alex Antic is now President of the Liberal Party in South Australia, confirming the Liberal willingness to turn away from Net Zero madness.

Here is a great contribution from renowned campaigner for Christian values and Founder of Church and State, Dave Pellow.

[BEGIN QUOTE]

The Problem

Australia’s voting system rewards patience and punishes shortcuts. In many elections — the Senate, most state upper houses, and more — you’re only required to number a handful of boxes for your vote to count. But “counting” and “being heard” aren’t the same thing.

If every candidate you numbered is elected or eliminated before the final result is settled, your ballot has nothing left to say. It’s set aside. Exhausted. The count moves on without you — decided by voters who kept going when you stopped.

You didn’t do anything wrong. You just weren’t given the full picture.

The Fix Is Simple

Number every box. Not just the minimum. All of them.

It costs you nothing. You’re never helping a candidate by ranking them last — in fact, the opposite is true: putting your least-preferred candidates at the bottom is the only way to actively work against them in the count. Stopping early doesn’t protect you from “helping the wrong side” — it just hands your voice to someone else.

[END QUOTE]

Ctrl+Click on the graphic to learn about the Number Every Box Campaign:

The result of these significant forward steps is real hope of success on Election Day Sat 28 November 2026 for One Nation Victoria leader, Warren Pickering, aged 43.

Splendidly qualified for political leadership, Warren Pickering began his working life on a Victorian farm. He served as a Combat Engineer in war zones, gained expertise in humanitarian aid and disaster relief and worked in the Queensland Coal Industry.

Victorian voters will be well-served when Warren Pickering receives an absolute majority in Packenham and leads multiple newly elected One Nation members into the Legislative Assembly. The ideal result for Victoria, precedent-setting for the Nation, will be the natural formation of a Victorian Coalition Government involving One Nation, the Liberal Party, Upper House Nationals, possibly other parties and possibly some independents. With the backing of his increasingly popular Federal Leader, Warren Pickering is off to a great start.

Liberal Leader Jessica Wilson may still muster the numbers to become Premier. She and Victorian Labor Leader Ben Carroll share a problem. Each needs a plausible excuse to minimise Federal Leader participation.

PLEASE EXPLAIN

The sheer brilliance of Pauline Hanson’s Please Explain cartoon campaign will continue to win support for the Emerging Political Forces.

Around March 2028, if ALP polling shows that voting fraud and other corrupt components of its Victory Toolbox cannot guarantee to keep Labor in power, then Australia’s Excuse for a Prime Minister (AEFPM) will indeed ban from a May 2028 election candidates endorsed by One Nation and by any other political party he sees as a threat.

Commencing now, thoughtful building of a collaboration of all the Emerging Political Forces can overcome even a setback on that scale, and elect as independents the same people whom the socialists are so determined to keep out of office.

Presently in his last term in Parliament, an unmeritable individual named Hastie will support the banning of One Nation. On two occasions I have encountered this fellow. On the first occasion Hastie complained that as an officer joining SAS he felt it was demeaning to undergo physical training by a corporal who forced him to do push-ups on his knuckles. I am now able to guess the name of that corporal.

In conclusion, Astrology, Numerology, Phrenology, Spiritism, Theosophy, Scientology and the Global Warming Cult have all attracted adherents. Not one of them deserves a farthing from the public purse.

The Australian people want to hear more from Gina Rinehart AO and increasingly identify with Senator Pauline Hanson.

Before we deal with the bad news about Labor’s wicked plot against Australia, there is good news. Perth-based patriot, scientist, author, cancer researcher and facts-based authority on military matters David Archibald has written a new and very timely book:

BUILDING AUSTRALIA’S DEFENCE

Moreover, David Archibald is offering a FREE download to all 8,855 recipients of this Michael Darby in Australia substack. The link is

Please read this valuable work, share it with veterans and serving ADF members and family and friends and media contacts. Win friends among your neighbours by offering a free download to every family in your street. Most important, visit the office of your Federal Member and persuade a staffer to print a copy for the Member to read. David Archibald believes that Australia is worth defending.

ABOLISH ALBANESE

This Michael Darby in Australia substack announced months ago a pre-Christmas 2026 target for release of product for use and distribution by opponents of Labor rule. The plan is that each paid subscriber to this Substack will have the right to acquire product at minimal cost. Subject to response from readers, Tee shirts, embroidered caps, hi-viz vests and possibly carry-bag accessories for electric scooters will be available for personal use or for sale by the subscriber, priced as the subscriber sees fit, whether online, at events and rallies, or in support of a political campaign.

FREE PAULINE HANSON was an ideal slogan on Tee Shirts printed by James Darby. The likely answer for most items is a three-line message:

ABOLISH ALBANESE

VOTE VALID

GREENS LAST, ALP 2nd LAST

Dear Reader,

At around two informative issues per week, around 100 issues a year of the Michael Darby in Australia substack is excellent value at about fifty cents per issue, especially for everyone who is aware that fifty cents in 2026 has the same purchasing power as a penny (one twelfth of a shilling) had in 1951. If the socialist enemies of stable currency have their way and continue deliberate inflation caused by printing money, then in the first year of the next century, 75 years hence, to buy what a penny bought in 1951 will require 3,600 times as much currency, $30.00.

To put it another way, £12 per week was a typical wage for an unskilled adult in 1951. So in the first year of the twenty-first century one might reasonably expect an unskilled worker to earn $86,400 per week or $4,492,800 per year. But here is the catch. The effective tax rate on an unskilled worker on a £12/week income was £1.29/week or 10.72%. In the days before the invention of a nightmare plethora of new taxes and regulations an unskilled worker could buy a home and support a family. And those so inclined could afford a ten-ounce beer for 10½d (tenpence-halfpenny) before the Sydney pubs shut at six o’clock. A commensurate price for a beer in 2026 would be $6.30, and I am told that the current price of a beer is as high as $18. So subscribe now to a Substack which cares.

Subscribe Now

Please become a subscriber today so you and all the family can enjoy the fun and profit of selling carefully crafted political merchandise to GET RID OF LABOR.

Simply deposit $50 to Great Southern Bank BSB 814 282 account Michael John Darby Account number 50985040 and you are on the Merchandise Team.

As a bonus, send to MrMichaelDarby@hotmail.com the names and email addresses of two friends and each will receive a twelve months paid subscription including all privileges, with your compliments.

Current paid subscribers, to ensure you are on the Merchandise Team, simply send to MrMichaelDarby@hotmail.com the names and email addresses of two friends and each will receive a twelve month paid subscription including all privileges, with your compliments.

Merchandise Team members, please make your suggestions for product selection, design and supplier to MrMichaelDarby@hotmail.com ASAP, and before 15 October 2026.

Each item of merchandise will come with a pamphlet containing many helpful links including but not limited to:

Full explanation of why there should be no coalitions in opposition and why coalitions are properly negotiated after an election. Preference “deals” between opponents of Labor rule are unnecessary and undesirable. The continuing growth of wise voting knowledge among the strong majority of Australians who want to get rid of Labor will result in candidates and parties achieving electoral success based on merit. Wise voting knowledge means: Choose from candidates and parties whose How-to-Vote Recommendation (HTVR) numbers Greens (and Green clones last, Labor second last and Liberal/Nationals ahead of Labor, and which clearly shows the political affiliation of each candidate. For the House of Representatives and State Lower Houses and in Queensland and Territory elections number every square. For the Senate and State Legislative Councils vote above the line and number every column. EVERY INDIVIDUAL OR ORGANISATION WHO ADVOCATES PUTTING GREENS ANYWHERE BUT LAST ON A BALLOT PAPER IS ACTIVELY HELPING LABOR TO BE RE-ELECTED. EVERY ENTITY WHO ADVOCATES LEAVING ANY SQUARE OR COLUMN BLANK ON A BALLOT PAPER IS ACTIVELY HELPING LABOR TO BE RE-ELECTED.

History of voting and Australia’s invention of the ballot box

The great benefits of the Australian system of preferential voting.

Disadvantages of fixed-term parliaments

The history and significance of the Australian Flag

The superiority of Australia’s Constitutional Monarchy over a presidential system where one person is head of government and also commander-in-chief of the armed forces

The benefits of Australia’s system whereby the executive branch of government is directly responsible to the legislature.

History of attempts to undermine democracy in Australia by changes intended to favour incumbents.

The unhealthy growth of factions in major political parties and the resulting corruption.

The wholly adverse creation and massive expansion of State and Federal public funding of political parties with massive benefits to undesirable and corrupt factional leaders.

Undermining of the Constitution by wrongful extension of Federal government power.

The battle for freedom of trade among the States

Harm done to Australia by governmental interference and taxation policies.

The wickedness of Horizontal Fiscal Equalisation

New States Movements and Secession Proposals for Western Australia and Tasmania

The dangerous growth of the Canberra public service

How Big Tech plunders Australia and what should be done to stop it

How to protect Australians from online fraudsters

How convention combines with the Constitution to protect our freedoms

How an individual becomes a leader in the individual’s own street

Formats for badges, posters, signs, coreflutes and banners which the individual can create and deploy or sell. A small inexpensive laminator can be a great asset to a hands-on campaigner.

Online list of pre-poll (early voting) sites Australia wide for easy selection of a convenient place to help a chosen candidate in the early voting period when 50% of votes are likely to be cast.

Online list of polling booths Australia wide for easy selection of a place to help a chosen candidate on Polling Day.

Detailed instructions for polling booth workers and for all other tasks in a political campaign.

Formats for campaign pamphlets and explanation of how they are funded.

Local rules for conduct of fundraising raffles and games of chance.

Insurance brokers willing to provide a range of necessary insurances for a political campaign.

List of authors of high quality books willing to authorise you to offer free downloads to families in your street. Examples are books by Dariusz Jablonski and David Archibald, and my Unchain Australia books.

THE URGENT NEED TO ABOLISH ALBANESE

Labor is on track to accelerate Australia’s descent into authoritarian national poverty and impotence by using every dirty trick to stay in control after a May 2028 Federal Election. Immense threats to the Australian way of life are contained in

LABOR’S VICTORY TOOLBOX

Fraudulent voting as meticulously explained by Lex Stewart

Empowerment of the appalling Climate Change Authority

ALP .>$90m purchase of media support with taxpayer money

Armies of bureaucrats and consultants whose sole aim is Labor victory

A million voters whose sole reason for being admitted is their voting power

Australia’s excuse for a Prime Minister (AEFPM) will not hesitate to ban any candidate endorsed by a political party which he sees as a threat to Labor.

For five decades every change in voting arrangements has been made with the tendentious motive of keeping political power in the hands of major parties to the detriment of minor parties and independents

Massive undeserved support from legacy media led by the official propaganda arms of the establishment, ABC and SBS.

Relentless Net Zero propaganda by Tech Giants, by Banks, by Profiteering Big Businesses, by Fake Charities, by Industry Organisations, by Universities, by a diminishing number of unions and by teachers.

For the full story on the urgency of countering the power of Labor’s Victory Toolbox, use this link:

Three letters add up to mega jobs with HVO approval

Stuart Bocking, CEO Coal Australia Friday 2 October 2026

Dear Michael,

The long-awaited decision on the planned extension of the Hunter Valley Operations coal mine in NSW was handed down this week, and it was a stunning victory for common sense, jobs, prosperity, and our coal mining communities.

The site’s consent to operate was due to expire at the end of this year, and it is extraordinary to think this application has taken six years to finalise, for what was an extension to an existing mine where coal has been mined for decades.

For the full article, click on the cheerful face of Stuart Bocking (above), or use this link:

Michael Darby comments:

This is the time for the public to rise up against prominent profiteers who have ruthlessly exploited the benefits received from governmental lockdowns and controls which have shut down thousands of small businesses across Australia and left vacant commercial premises everywhere one looks. I’m referring to Bunnings, Woolworths, Coles, Officeworks, Dan Murphy’s and Chemist Warehouse among others, who relentlessly promote net zero in all their marketing and store displays and even on the uniforms worn by their staff.

An especially offensive form of predatory marketing is the chant. Show us a lower price and we’ll beat it by 10%. The effect of this is that honest, hard-working small business people spend their time and energy showing goods to faux customers whose only interest is to run off and buy the product from one of the profiteers.

NO HALF MEASURES

We will not save Australia (and the world) by any kind of compromise with AEFPM and his ilk. Leading Australian researcher Rafe Champion knows the way and shows the way.

Rafe’s Substack

28 June 2026

CO2 is a trace gas that supports life on earth. Seriously, CO2 is plant food, and the plants would be delighted to have four or five times as much.

The attempt to reduce the supply of plant food by going for wind and solar has cost trillions worldwide and we have got in return more expensive and less reliable energy with catastrophic environmental impacts. Is there a worst public policy blunder on record?

For the complete article, the link is:

RELIABLE ENERGY

From Tom Shepstone at Energy Security and Freedom, Tuesday, 15 September 2026

Guest Post by Duggan Flanakin via Real Clear Energy

Half a century ago, raw emotion drove an anti-nuclear energy campaign that still stifles clean energy development in the U.S. Today, that same fear-driven playbook is being deployed in a campaign to shut down data centers.

Between 1970 and 1990, America built 95 nuclear power plants that still supply nearly a fifth of the nation’s electricity, but the minor incident at Three Mile Island led to cancellation of another 67 planned builds.

The U.S. did not build another nuclear powerplant between 1996 and 2016. Even today, efforts to revitalize the nation’s nuclear power industry face skepticism and legacy regulatory roadblocks.

Small modular reactors were first tested decades ago and could already be powering data centers had anti-nuclear fearmongering not stopped the Integral Fast Reactor program in 1994.

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

EXISTENTIAL CRISIS FOR HUMANITY

Taiwan’s monthly death rate: Prior to Covid around 14,500, now 17,000, up 17%. Taiwan’s monthly birth rate: Down from 17,000 to <8,000, a decline of >50%.

The same would apply in Australia but the data is hidden.

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia.

On the graph above, the orange line is deaths, which used to average around 14,500 per month prior to Covid. The death rate is now around 17,000 per month which is 17% higher. The blue line is Taiwan’s birth rate which a decade ago used to be over 17,000 per month. It is now below 8,000 per month, a decline of over 50%, with no sign so far that the trend might bottom out. On the established trend, Taiwan’s births will get to zero in seven years’ time. Taiwan’s demographic implosion is very real and very rapid.

The same would be true of Australia but we are not given the data.

Australians are vaguely aware of our declining birth rate. The Government’s explanation for the decline, via its propaganda arm the ABC, is that it is due to global warming. As a matter of urgency we need a study into anti-mullerian hormone (ovarian reserve) and Covid viral load levels in a cohort of women aged 18 to 30. The results might provide the impetus to get something done.

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

A guest post about climate victimhood

Irina Slav

Sep 11

Victimhood seems to be a growing industry in the past, what, ten or so years? Playing the victim pays, often literally. Apparently. I won’t mention specific examples because I’m morally fastidious, but there are plenty. The latest is Nepal, who, it seems, has demanded that the world’s biggest carbon emission contributors pay for the damages caused by the tragic flood last month.

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

Net Zero Hurts

David Blackmon with Tammy Nemeth and Stu Turley

To watch, learn and appreciate, click or ctrl+click on the screenshot

Renew Economy, a shameless online rag dedicated to maximsing subsidies lurks and perks for the plotters, profiteers and plunderers whose plans are utterly contemptuous of the welfare of individuals, wildlife, and the environment will cheer on the ALP’s intended clamdown on disinformation , which is how Renew Economy characterises the thoughtful and appropriate posters displayed below.

Dragging fifty-plus tonnes of battery up a haul road is crazy.

Only two actions could be crazier, a battery-impaired fire engine and a battery-impaired fighting vehicle. Yes, Australian fanatics have done both.

An all electric mine powered by an SMR makes sense. If electric conveyors are not up to the task, there is nothing wrong with an electric haul truck collecting its energy from a pantograph on the uphill climb, with a small battery handling the backing and filling for loading and unloading. The small battery is easily recharged for free on the downhill run.

Extract of article by

TGA considers approving mRNA flu jab despite a 2.2% serious injury rate

Australia’s drug regulator ignores questions for controversial over-50s gene-vaccine while Moderna also needles for a slice of the US$31 billion cancer market

Moderna has a new influenza gene-vaccine that may seriously injure or kill 2.2 percent of recipients. This sounds like an exaggeration. It’s not.

That is what Moderna’s own studies for mRNA-1010 “mFlusiva” show, as published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Serious adverse events were reported in 2.2 percent of the recipients of mRNA-1010, during the Moderna-funded trial. A “serious adverse event” is an injury that causes death, persistent disability, in-patient hospitalisation or other serious medical episode

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

KINDNESS FOR VENEZUELA

VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKE TRAGEDY

Death toll 6,438

Text mostly from Reuters/AFP

Two severe earthquakes, magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck the northern state of La Guaira on June 24, cauing nearly 200 buildings to collapse. The death toll has risen to 6,438 according to figures released by top lawmaker Jorge Rodríguez.

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

Time for Truth on Uranium

The Growing Support for Nuclear Power

Quadrant Online

Tony Grey AM 21 August 2020

Australia is a treasure trove, a vast Aladdin’s cave of energy resources, virtually unique in the world. We have huge deposits of petroleum and coal and the world’s largest uranium resources. With production of about 7000 tonnes last year, Australia ranks third among uranium producers, behind Kazakhstan and Canada.

But something’s amiss. We can never agree on how the blessing can be enjoyed. On the contrary, subversive voices constantly rail against it. Uranium used to be the devil; now it’s coal’s turn. Even natural gas has one foot in hell. Wind and solar are the new saints but, alas, they’re asleep in heaven too much of the time.

For the complete article by Tony Grey AM, plus contributions on nuclear energy by Ken Braun and Hon Barnaby Joyce MP, THIS IS THE LINK:

Important links for reference and sharing

2026 Bush Summit Keynote Address delivered on behalf of Executive Chairman Mrs Gina Rinehart AO by Adam Giles, CEO Hancock Agriculture and S. Kidman & Co.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1581423363353885

If we all make a maximum effort to ensure that this speech is heard everywhere, then this can be the speech which saves Australia. Below is the valuable link to the full text of the speech.

https://www.hancockprospecting.com.au/mrs-gina-rinehart-ao-keynote-address-to-the-2026-national-bush-summit-dubbo

Link to this Substack of Wednesday 7 October 2026 for sending to your friends now:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/95bb1283-2b73-475d-b74a-896286b10ea6

More Substacks, most recent first:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/20afee78-937b-4c91-b00c-9d55e1bdda26

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/a7b417ed-ccd7-42ba-9156-4dbcf9821d37

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/ac15a5ca-198d-47ce-a8bf-0f343f7fc426

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/f134f65d-ccdf-4dc2-85f7-f087771b1aca

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/08d6393a-9abc-4c86-b31e-cea275010392

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/09f5397b-217a-4f1f-b3ef-c1bd40fc31de

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/62eaedf8-3285-4461-b444-d25d49df9d11

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/704b0723-c7af-49da-b8a4-9a09e0b1346c

Please post the above links to social media, especially Facebook.

This is the link to an important essay by Hero of Truth Rafe Champion

To view many more Michael Darby in Australia substacks, keep scrolling down.

WATCH THIS SPACE

for Peter Campion’s

Letters of Wisdom

Developments in Canada could bring rapid change in Australian attitudes and lead to a Royal Commission

The Secret Harbour electoral triumph for One Nation required inspirational leadership, enthusiastic recruitment, amazing teamwork and a great deal of personal commitment by willing volunteers. One Nation had all of those things.

Hastie blames Zempilas, charitably described as a lightweight. Hastie will be trashed by Canning, and should apply now for one of those jobs which is always available to an uncritical supporter of the establishment line. And this is an appropriate time for John Howard, Tony Abbott and others to apologise to Australia for aligning themselves with Kim Beasely in an obsessive determination to deny Pauline Hanson supporters any voice or participation in government.

For the complete article, THIS IS THE LINK

The Brighthope Perspective

Professor Brighthope’s Amazing Audio Book

THIS IS THE LINK

Aug 16, 2026

For the full story, Ctrl+Click on the portrait above or the title below

Inspired by the October 2026 edition of Masters of Health

Warrior Mum

Tracy Slepcevic 1 October 2026

For the complete article, Ctrl+Click above on the photo or the title.

Steve Kirsch

For the complete article, Ctrl+Click above on the photo or the title.

Friday 2 October 2026

Three hundred billion dollars!

US$300,000,000,000 is reportedly the figure promised as a bribe to a deeply unpopular intransigently mysoginistic regime, supposedly for reconstruction. A tenth of that figure wisely invested in Ukraine would end the war by setting an example to Europe and empowering the brave Ukrainians to expel Putin’s brutal hegemonists from the territory of their victims. Putin tries to inflict on Kyiv civilians terror and destruction akin to the suffering presently endured by earthquake victims in Venezuela.

Слава Україні!

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