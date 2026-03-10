The Nationals will likely have a new leader by the time you read this. Click or Ctrl+Click the photo for the link.

The expected date of this intended disgraceful attack is Wednesday 11 March 2026.

Here is an extract from the Roy Hill Holdings Website:

Our executive chairman

Dr Georgina (Gina) Hope Rinehart AO

Executive Chairman Hancock Prospecting

Gina Rinehart is a leading figure in the mining and agricultural industries in Australia. She is also a leading figure in Australia’s Olympics efforts, (being patron of four teams and the largest single non-government contributor to the Olympic effort in Australia’s history) and has received the rare honour of an Order of Merit from the Australian Olympic Committee for her contribution.

She spent her childhood between the Pilbara, in north-west Australia, where she lived with her parents on large sheep and cattle properties in the remote and rugged region, then from eight years old attending boarding school at St. Hilda’s Anglican School for Girls in Perth.

Since becoming Executive Chairman of the Hancock Prospecting Group in 1992, Mrs Rinehart has transformed the Group from one that was in difficulties and financially troubled to a very successful industry-leading innovator. Under Mrs Rinehart’s leadership, the Hancock Group has diversified from prospecting to become a miner, and further investing in iron ore, gold, copper, potash, met coal, cattle, dairy and property. The group has grown under her leadership to become the most successful private mining company in Australia ever, and one of the most successful private mining companies in the world, and to become the most successful private company in Australia’s history.

Dr Rinehart’s achievements include the development of the mega Roy Hill project, the exploration and then development of four major iron ore mines at Hope Downs, (the latter more recently with joint-venture partner Rio Tinto Iron Ore) and the considerable expansion of Hancock’s agricultural business, now the second-largest producer of cattle in Australia and one of Australia’s largest landowners.

At Hope Downs, Mrs Rinehart took the company’s tenements from a status of temporary titles – with the area having little more than a few drill holes – to State agreement and bankable feasibility study status, to then partner with Rio Tinto, on construction and operation of four major mines, with more in the pipeline. This involved an enormous approval process and extensive high-risk expenditure both for exploration and studies, then raising money to develop these major mines and related facilities. It being noted, that unlike most major mines, which use shareholders money, and hence its Directors don’t bear the risk personally, this was done by Mrs Rinehart via her private family company of which she owns directly more than 76 per cent and further, Mrs Rinehart did not seek taxpayer’s money, as many businesses do today.

Mrs Rinehart’s flagship achievement is the exploration, financing, construction and operation of the $US10 billion Roy Hill project – the debt raised was the largest ever for a mainly greenfield land-based mining and infrastructure project anywhere in the world. This debt-funding package was secured from 19 of the largest banks in the world and five Export Credit Agencies. Roy Hill uses some of the largest mining equipment in the world, another world first. Her instigation of pink trucks, pink trains, and more across Roy Hill sites, in support of those suffering breast cancer, and in support of women in the mines, is also a world first and encouraged several ore ship owners to paint their ships pink also, another first.

Mrs Rinehart’s vision to grow and value-add Australian food exports has been the basis for significant investments, including the acquisition of the iconic S. Kidman and Co pastoral company. Today, the Hancock Group pastoral properties stretch across most states in Australia, plus the Northern Territory.

She is also the founder of Australians for Northern Development and Economic Vision (ANDEV), has authored two books, and arranged and funded a third one (for agriculture), founded Australia’s Annual National Mining and Related Industries Day and National Agriculture and Related Industries Day, and is Patron of several organisations, and a governor of AmCham (Australia).

A philanthropic champion of worthwhile causes, Mrs Rinehart and the Hancock Group’s charitable objectives support a number of medical, sporting, educational, health and community organisations. She serves as Patron of Australia’s internationally renowned Olympic swimming, rowing, volleyball and synchronised swimming teams, whose Olympians provide important role models for Australians.

Mrs Rinehart’s business success, industry leadership and contribution to Australia, has been recognised in her own country and internationally. She was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Bond University, named Telstra Australian Businesswoman of the Year in 2009, CEO Magazine’s Chairman of the Year in 2014 and 2017, which are in addition to numerous lifetime achievement and other awards. As an industry leader and huge contributor to Australia, she provides a role model for other women, and as many note, inspiration.

In addition to these awards referred to below, she has received more awards for Roy Hill, where she is Executive Chairman, and Atlas, a subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting where she is Executive Chairman, and Bannister Downs, a joint venture company which has won hundreds of awards for its fine dairy produce.

Dr Rinehart’s awards

2006 | Diggers and Dealers ‘Deal of the Year’ (for Hope Downs).

2009 | Australian Export Heroes Award (in recognition of an extraordinary contribution to the growth and development of Australian exports).

2009 | Telstra – West Australian Commonwealth Bank Business Owner Award.

2009 | Telstra West Australian Business Woman of the Year.

2009 | Telstra Australian Commonwealth Business Woman of the Year (National).

2009 | Telstra Australian Business Woman of the Year (National).

2011 | 100 Year Centenary, Hall of Fame (WA).

2011 | Global Leadership Award (the ‘Masterclass CEO of the Year’).

2011 | Government Media Mining Awards for Outstanding Leadership of a Mining Company.

2012 | Diggers and Dealers ‘Deal of the Year’ Award for the Roy Hill Project. (This is the first time in Digger and Dealer’s history that this award has been presented to a Chairman twice).

2012 | McMillan Woods Global Awards 2012 – Visionary CEO of the Year.

2012 | Trailblazer of Australia – for promoting Australia internationally. (This is the first time the Trailblazer Award has been awarded to an individual rather than a company).

2013 | Free Enterprise Leader Award 2013 (in recognition of Mrs Rinehart’s vision for Australia and her commitment to Australia’s future).

2013 | Honorary Doctorate at Bond University

2014 | Lifetime Achievement Award – The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

2014 | The BrandLaureate Woman of the Year Brand ICON Leadership Award – Asia Pacific Brands Foundation.

2014 | Order of Merit by the Australian Olympic Committee (interalia).

2014 | Chairman of the Year Award – CEO Magazine.

2014 | Best Company for Leadership, Mining Australia “Hancock Prospecting” – IAIR Awards.

2015 | McMillan Woods Global Awards – Philanthropist of the Year Award.

2015 | Outstanding Women Leadership Achievement Award – presented by the World Women Leadership Congress and Awards Mumbai February

2015 | IJ Global Asia Award – Roy Hill Mining and Metals Deal of the Year for the Asia Pacific region

2015 | Mines & Money “Lifetime Achiever’s Award” Hong Kong

2015 | Australian Mining Prospect Award – Contribution to Mining

2015 | IMARC Inaugural 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award

2015 | Sydney Mining Club, Australian Miner of the Decade

2016 | Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia (CME) Women in Resources Lifetime Achievement Award

2016 | Momentum Most Inspiring Woman of the Year Award

2016 | Global Lifetime Brand Icon Award in Minerals & Exploration

2016 | Honorary Life Membership of the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA)

2016 | Federation Star Award from the International Women’s Federation of Commerce and Industry (IWFCI)

2017 | Lifetime Achievement Award from S&P Global Platts

2017 | Excellence in Mining award at the Women in Industry Conference and Awards.

2017 | Women Leaders of the Decade in Innovation & Enterprise Award from the Women Economic Forum

2017 | Contribution to Mining, Australian Mining Prospect Awards

2017 | Chairperson of the Year Award, CEO Magazine’s Executive of the Year Awards

2018 | The Angkor Award for leadership in female empowerment from the Cambodian Children’s Fund

2018 | 500 Club State Shapers Award for her role in shaping the state of Western Australia

2018 | American Chamber of Commerce in Australia (AmCham) – Gold Trophy

2018 | EY’s Western Region Champion of Entrepreneurship

2018 | Mines and Money special award for Outstanding Achievement in the mining and resources sector

2019 | Hancock Prospecting – Raw Materials & Mining Industry Leadership Award

2019 | Hancock Prospecting – Agriculture, Food and Beverage Austcham Business Award

2019 | Roy Hill – Digger & Dealers Digger of the Year Award

2019 | McMillan Woods Global CSR Visionary Leader

2019 | Global Business Leadership Awards 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award

2019 | CEO Magazine inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award

2019 | CEO Magazine Resources Executive of the Year Award

2019 | Swimming Australia Lifetime Contribution Award

2019 | Roy Hill wins award at the 2019 Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum

2020 | Roy Hill wins the Industry Leadership Award at Platts Global Metals Awards 2020

2020 | Mrs Rinehart wins the GJ Stokes Memorial Award at Kalgoorlie-Boulder’s Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum

2020 | Mrs Gina Rinehart wins Diggers and Dealers Lifetime Achievement Award, the second only person & first female to win the trifecta of awards at Diggers & Dealers.

2020 | Mrs Rinehart inducted into the Australian Prospectors & Miners Hall of Fame in recognition of her contribution to the State’s resources sector – installed under the category of Entrepreneurs and Promoters, for her achievements in leading the development of Hancock Prospecting’s Hope Downs and Roy Hill iron ore mines.

2021 | Queensland Community Foundation Board of Governors Award for Outstanding Achievement.

2022 | Mrs Rinehart appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for distinguished service to the mining sector, to the community through philanthropic initiatives, and to sport as a patron.

2022 | Mrs Rinehart wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Lifetime Achievement Award 2021

2022 | Roy Hill wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Hard Rock Mine of the Year Award and Australian Mine of the Year Award 2021

2022 | Atlas Iron wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Indigenous and Community Engagement Award

2022 | Atlas Iron wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Project Lead of the Year Award

2022 | Roy Hill wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Mine Project Success of The Year 2022

2022 | Executive Chairman Gina Rinehart wins AIM WA Pinnacle Awards WA Business Leader of the Year 2022

2023 | Western Australian of the Year

2023 | Roy Hill wins Australian Mine of the Year Award 2023

2023 | Australian Financial Review’s Business Person of the Year

2024 | Artistic Swimming Lifetime Membership Award

2024 | Ayn Rand Atlas Society lifetime achievement award

2024 | The Royal Order of Sahametrei from Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia

2024 | Australian Mine of the Year – Australian Mining Prospect Awards

2024 | Excellence in Mine Safety (Safer Summer Campaign) – Australian Mining Prospect Awards

2024 | Australian Defence Force Reserves Employer Support Award

2024 | AI Innovation Award (RoyBot) – Australian Business Awards

2024 | Global CSR Visionary Leader of the Year Award – International McMillan Woods Global Awards

2024 | Lifetime Achievement Award – Mines and Money Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards

This is the wonderful Australian patriot whom the grubby Greens vainly hope to denigrate, discredit and disempower. Western Australians, you are entitled to attend the public gallery of the Legislative Council on Wednesday 11 March 2026. The Parliament House telephone number is 08 9222 7222.

Students of recent history will remember the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions campaign against Israel led by NSW Greens Senator and former Communist Lee Rhiannon which in September 2011 involved an attempted siege directed against the Jewish-owned Max Brenner chocolate shop in Southbank Brisbane. The Greens receive a fortune in public funding. Cut off that undeserved revenue stream by putting the Greens last on every ballot paper, and be sure to put the ALP allies of the Greens second last. Be aware that the Greens enjoy massive support from a raft of political organisations masquerading as charities and non-for-profits. The Greens also receive undeserved support and encouragement from mainstream media, especially the ABC and SBS. Whenever you detect bias, complain.

Please use the comments facility of this substack to express your support and appreciation of Dr. Gina Rinehart AO and her great team.

Because of health issues many well-wishers did not receive a Christmas message from me and we are already close to Easter, when we confidently affirm that He is Risen.

For your enjoyment here are links to my recordings in 2000 of two splendid Australian Christmas poems, Tangmalangaloo by Msg Patrick Joseph Hartigan (John O’Brien) and The Fire at Ross’s Farm by Henry Lawson. Producer is Sydney-based audio engineer Peter Kukura.

http://www.michaeldarby.net/Tangmalangaloo.mp3

and http://www.michaeldarby.net/FireAtRossFarm.mp3

Please share these links with your family, friends and allies, and it would be great if you encourage them to visit my substack by sending to them THIS LINK:

https://open.substack.com/pub/michaeldarbyaustralia/p/if-the-late-great-neville-bonner?

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