The expected date of this intended disgraceful attack is Wednesday 11 March 2026.

Here is an extract from the Roy Hill Holdings Website:

Our executive chairman

Dr Georgina (Gina) Hope Rinehart AO

Executive Chairman Hancock Prospecting

Gina Rinehart is a leading figure in the mining and agricultural industries in Australia. She is also a leading figure in Australia’s Olympics efforts, (being patron of four teams and the largest single non-government contributor to the Olympic effort in Australia’s history) and has received the rare honour of an Order of Merit from the Australian Olympic Committee for her contribution.

She spent her childhood between the Pilbara, in north-west Australia, where she lived with her parents on large sheep and cattle properties in the remote and rugged region, then from eight years old attending boarding school at St. Hilda’s Anglican School for Girls in Perth.

Since becoming Executive Chairman of the Hancock Prospecting Group in 1992, Mrs Rinehart has transformed the Group from one that was in difficulties and financially troubled to a very successful industry-leading innovator. Under Mrs Rinehart’s leadership, the Hancock Group has diversified from prospecting to become a miner, and further investing in iron ore, gold, copper, potash, met coal, cattle, dairy and property. The group has grown under her leadership to become the most successful private mining company in Australia ever, and one of the most successful private mining companies in the world, and to become the most successful private company in Australia’s history.

Dr Rinehart’s achievements include the development of the mega Roy Hill project, the exploration and then development of four major iron ore mines at Hope Downs, (the latter more recently with joint-venture partner Rio Tinto Iron Ore) and the considerable expansion of Hancock’s agricultural business, now the second-largest producer of cattle in Australia and one of Australia’s largest landowners.

At Hope Downs, Mrs Rinehart took the company’s tenements from a status of temporary titles – with the area having little more than a few drill holes – to State agreement and bankable feasibility study status, to then partner with Rio Tinto, on construction and operation of four major mines, with more in the pipeline. This involved an enormous approval process and extensive high-risk expenditure both for exploration and studies, then raising money to develop these major mines and related facilities. It being noted, that unlike most major mines, which use shareholders money, and hence its Directors don’t bear the risk personally, this was done by Mrs Rinehart via her private family company of which she owns directly more than 76 per cent and further, Mrs Rinehart did not seek taxpayer’s money, as many businesses do today.

Mrs Rinehart’s flagship achievement is the exploration, financing, construction and operation of the $US10 billion Roy Hill project – the debt raised was the largest ever for a mainly greenfield land-based mining and infrastructure project anywhere in the world. This debt-funding package was secured from 19 of the largest banks in the world and five Export Credit Agencies. Roy Hill uses some of the largest mining equipment in the world, another world first. Her instigation of pink trucks, pink trains, and more across Roy Hill sites, in support of those suffering breast cancer, and in support of women in the mines, is also a world first and encouraged several ore ship owners to paint their ships pink also, another first.

Mrs Rinehart’s vision to grow and value-add Australian food exports has been the basis for significant investments, including the acquisition of the iconic S. Kidman and Co pastoral company. Today, the Hancock Group pastoral properties stretch across most states in Australia, plus the Northern Territory.

She is also the founder of Australians for Northern Development and Economic Vision (ANDEV), has authored two books, and arranged and funded a third one (for agriculture), founded Australia’s Annual National Mining and Related Industries Day and National Agriculture and Related Industries Day, and is Patron of several organisations, and a governor of AmCham (Australia).

A philanthropic champion of worthwhile causes, Mrs Rinehart and the Hancock Group’s charitable objectives support a number of medical, sporting, educational, health and community organisations. She serves as Patron of Australia’s internationally renowned Olympic swimming, rowing, volleyball and synchronised swimming teams, whose Olympians provide important role models for Australians.

Mrs Rinehart’s business success, industry leadership and contribution to Australia, has been recognised in her own country and internationally. She was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Bond University, named Telstra Australian Businesswoman of the Year in 2009, CEO Magazine’s Chairman of the Year in 2014 and 2017, which are in addition to numerous lifetime achievement and other awards. As an industry leader and huge contributor to Australia, she provides a role model for other women, and as many note, inspiration.

In addition to these awards referred to below, she has received more awards for Roy Hill, where she is Executive Chairman, and Atlas, a subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting where she is Executive Chairman, and Bannister Downs, a joint venture company which has won hundreds of awards for its fine dairy produce.

Dr Rinehart’s awards

2006 | Diggers and Dealers ‘Deal of the Year’ (for Hope Downs).

2009 | Australian Export Heroes Award (in recognition of an extraordinary contribution to the growth and development of Australian exports).

2009 | Telstra – West Australian Commonwealth Bank Business Owner Award.

2009 | Telstra West Australian Business Woman of the Year.

2009 | Telstra Australian Commonwealth Business Woman of the Year (National).

2009 | Telstra Australian Business Woman of the Year (National).

2011 | 100 Year Centenary, Hall of Fame (WA).

2011 | Global Leadership Award (the ‘Masterclass CEO of the Year’).

2011 | Government Media Mining Awards for Outstanding Leadership of a Mining Company.

2012 | Diggers and Dealers ‘Deal of the Year’ Award for the Roy Hill Project. (This is the first time in Digger and Dealer’s history that this award has been presented to a Chairman twice).

2012 | McMillan Woods Global Awards 2012 – Visionary CEO of the Year.

2012 | Trailblazer of Australia – for promoting Australia internationally. (This is the first time the Trailblazer Award has been awarded to an individual rather than a company).

2013 | Free Enterprise Leader Award 2013 (in recognition of Mrs Rinehart’s vision for Australia and her commitment to Australia’s future).

2013 | Honorary Doctorate at Bond University

2014 | Lifetime Achievement Award – The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

2014 | The BrandLaureate Woman of the Year Brand ICON Leadership Award – Asia Pacific Brands Foundation.

2014 | Order of Merit by the Australian Olympic Committee (interalia).

2014 | Chairman of the Year Award – CEO Magazine.

2014 | Best Company for Leadership, Mining Australia “Hancock Prospecting” – IAIR Awards.

2015 | McMillan Woods Global Awards – Philanthropist of the Year Award.

2015 | Outstanding Women Leadership Achievement Award – presented by the World Women Leadership Congress and Awards Mumbai February

2015 | IJ Global Asia Award – Roy Hill Mining and Metals Deal of the Year for the Asia Pacific region

2015 | Mines & Money “Lifetime Achiever’s Award” Hong Kong

2015 | Australian Mining Prospect Award – Contribution to Mining

2015 | IMARC Inaugural 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award

2015 | Sydney Mining Club, Australian Miner of the Decade

2016 | Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia (CME) Women in Resources Lifetime Achievement Award

2016 | Momentum Most Inspiring Woman of the Year Award

2016 | Global Lifetime Brand Icon Award in Minerals & Exploration

2016 | Honorary Life Membership of the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA)

2016 | Federation Star Award from the International Women’s Federation of Commerce and Industry (IWFCI)

2017 | Lifetime Achievement Award from S&P Global Platts

2017 | Excellence in Mining award at the Women in Industry Conference and Awards.

2017 | Women Leaders of the Decade in Innovation & Enterprise Award from the Women Economic Forum

2017 | Contribution to Mining, Australian Mining Prospect Awards

2017 | Chairperson of the Year Award, CEO Magazine’s Executive of the Year Awards

2018 | The Angkor Award for leadership in female empowerment from the Cambodian Children’s Fund

2018 | 500 Club State Shapers Award for her role in shaping the state of Western Australia

2018 | American Chamber of Commerce in Australia (AmCham) – Gold Trophy

2018 | EY’s Western Region Champion of Entrepreneurship

2018 | Mines and Money special award for Outstanding Achievement in the mining and resources sector

2019 | Hancock Prospecting – Raw Materials & Mining Industry Leadership Award

2019 | Hancock Prospecting – Agriculture, Food and Beverage Austcham Business Award

2019 | Roy Hill – Digger & Dealers Digger of the Year Award

2019 | McMillan Woods Global CSR Visionary Leader

2019 | Global Business Leadership Awards 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award

2019 | CEO Magazine inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award

2019 | CEO Magazine Resources Executive of the Year Award

2019 | Swimming Australia Lifetime Contribution Award

2019 | Roy Hill wins award at the 2019 Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum

2020 | Roy Hill wins the Industry Leadership Award at Platts Global Metals Awards 2020

2020 | Mrs Rinehart wins the GJ Stokes Memorial Award at Kalgoorlie-Boulder’s Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum

2020 | Mrs Gina Rinehart wins Diggers and Dealers Lifetime Achievement Award, the second only person & first female to win the trifecta of awards at Diggers & Dealers.

2020 | Mrs Rinehart inducted into the Australian Prospectors & Miners Hall of Fame in recognition of her contribution to the State’s resources sector – installed under the category of Entrepreneurs and Promoters, for her achievements in leading the development of Hancock Prospecting’s Hope Downs and Roy Hill iron ore mines.

2021 | Queensland Community Foundation Board of Governors Award for Outstanding Achievement.

2022 | Mrs Rinehart appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for distinguished service to the mining sector, to the community through philanthropic initiatives, and to sport as a patron.

2022 | Mrs Rinehart wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Lifetime Achievement Award 2021

2022 | Roy Hill wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Hard Rock Mine of the Year Award and Australian Mine of the Year Award 2021

2022 | Atlas Iron wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Indigenous and Community Engagement Award

2022 | Atlas Iron wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Project Lead of the Year Award

2022 | Roy Hill wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Mine Project Success of The Year 2022

2022 | Executive Chairman Gina Rinehart wins AIM WA Pinnacle Awards WA Business Leader of the Year 2022

2023 | Western Australian of the Year

2023 | Roy Hill wins Australian Mine of the Year Award 2023

2023 | Australian Financial Review’s Business Person of the Year

2024 | Artistic Swimming Lifetime Membership Award

2024 | Ayn Rand Atlas Society lifetime achievement award

2024 | The Royal Order of Sahametrei from Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia

2024 | Australian Mine of the Year – Australian Mining Prospect Awards

2024 | Excellence in Mine Safety (Safer Summer Campaign) – Australian Mining Prospect Awards

2024 | Australian Defence Force Reserves Employer Support Award

2024 | AI Innovation Award (RoyBot) – Australian Business Awards

2024 | Global CSR Visionary Leader of the Year Award – International McMillan Woods Global Awards

2024 | Lifetime Achievement Award – Mines and Money Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards

This is the wonderful Australian patriot whom the grubby Greens vainly hope to denigrate, discredit and disempower. Western Australians, you are entitled to attend the public gallery of the Legislative Council on Wednesday 11 March 2026. The Parliament House telephone number is 08 9222 7222.

Students of recent history will remember the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions campaign against Israel led by NSW Greens Senator and former Communist Lee Rhiannon which in September 2011 involved an attempted siege directed against the Jewish-owned Max Brenner chocolate shop in Southbank Brisbane. The Greens receive a fortune in public funding. Cut off that undeserved revenue stream by putting the Greens last on every ballot paper, and be sure to put the ALP allies of the Greens second last. Be aware that the Greens enjoy massive support from a raft of political organisations masquerading as charities and non-for-profits. The Greens also receive undeserved support and encouragement from mainstream media, especially the ABC and SBS. Whenever you detect bias, complain.

Please use the comments facility of this substack to express your support and appreciation of Dr. Gina Rinehart AO and her great team.

IF NEVILLE BONNER COULD BE A TIME TRAVELLER

The Return of Neville Bonner

National Press Club, Canberra — A Wednesday in February 2026

THE ARRIVAL

The luncheon had been running to form. The soup was adequate. The rolls were stale. Three journalists were filing copy on their phones under the table. Angus Taylor was seated at the head table looking comfortable in the way that Opposition leaders look comfortable at these things — present, prepared, slightly coiled.

The MC, a veteran of a hundred of these lunches, had just begun the introductions when his earpiece crackled. He touched it. Frowned. Touched it again. Then looked up with the expression of a man who has been told something he cannot quite process.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve just been informed that we have a… a change to proceedings. I’m asked to advise that what you are about to witness is genuine, has been verified by the Australian National University, the National Archives, and — I’m reading this verbatim — three very nervous Americans in a car park in Barton.”

A murmur through the room.

“Would you please welcome — and I appreciate this will require a moment — Senator Neville Bonner.”

The door at the back opened.

He walked in wearing the same dark suit he’d favoured in the Senate. Shorter than people expected. Deliberate in his movement. Looking around the room with the particular expression of a man who has seen a great deal — and, as of this morning, considerably more than most — and is prepared to see more still.

The room did not applaud immediately. It did what Australian rooms do when genuinely surprised — it went very quiet, and people looked at each other to check whether they were all seeing the same thing.

Then someone started clapping, and within four seconds the entire room was on its feet.

Bonner reached the lectern. Adjusted the microphone — it was too high, it’s always too high — and looked out at them with an expression of quiet amusement.

He smiled. It was a slow smile, the kind that starts in the eyes.

“Well,” he said.

He let that sit.

“I wasn’t expecting to be here either.”

THE EXPLANATION

“Now I’m told some of you have questions about the process. The press gallery always has questions about the process.” A few laughs. “I’ll tell you what I know, which isn’t everything, because frankly they explained it to me three times and I’m not sure the third fellow understood it much better than I did.

“There’s a company. American. You’ll have heard of them. They have a great deal of money, they have a great deal of computing power, and they have — I am told — a complicated relationship with the Australian government that they were hoping to improve. So they thought: what better gift to the Australian people than to return one of its former senators for an afternoon?

“I asked the young man who met me — he was wearing a jacket that cost more than my first car — whether this was legal. He said they had seventeen lawyers who believed it was, and four who weren’t sure, and that this was actually the most confident they’d ever been about anything.

“He also told me they tried three other people first. I won’t say who. One refused on principle. One asked immediately about superannuation entitlements. And one — I think this tells you something about Australian politics — one asked whether there’d be a car.”

Laughter. Real laughter now. The room was his.

“I should tell you something about where I’ve come from. Not the time machine — though I will say the time machine was more comfortable than economy class to Brisbane, and the in-flight entertainment was considerably more interesting. I mean the other place. The place before this morning.

“I can’t tell you much about it. I’ve been asked not to, and I’ve found that some instructions are worth following. What I will say is that the view is good, the company is excellent, and there is no Senate estimates committee. Which I found more of a relief than I expected.

“I was also told, before I left, that I had until approximately four o’clock. So I intend to use the time.”

He looked around the room. The journalists had put their phones away. That, in itself, was remarkable.

“I’ve spent the journey reading. They gave me a considerable amount of material — newspapers, transcripts, a summary of events since February 1999. I read quickly when I’m motivated. Some of it was encouraging. Some of it was not. And some of it made me want to come back for longer than an afternoon, which I suspect is not on offer.”

THE TURN

“I’m told the Leader of the Opposition is here today.”

He looked directly at Angus Taylor. Not unkindly. Appraisingly. The way a man looks at someone he’s decided is worth his time.

“Mr Taylor. I want to speak to you directly, if I may. And I want everyone else to listen, because what I’m going to say to him, I’m saying to all of you.”

He paused. The room was absolutely still.

THE SPEECH

“I spent 15 years on Palm Island, Queensland. Some of you know it. Most of you have driven past it on the mainland on the way somewhere else.

“I should be precise about what Palm Island was, because the precision matters. It was an Aboriginal reserve, established by government act, where my people were placed and administered and managed. Where the hours of the day were not quite your own. Where the decisions about your life were made by people who did not know you and did not especially need to.

“I say this not to make you feel bad about it. I say it because it taught me something that I carried into the Senate and never put down: that the most corrosive thing a government can do to a person is to remove from them the dignity of deciding their own life. And the most powerful thing it can do is restore it.

“We didn’t have much on Palm Island. What we had, we shared. Not because someone told us to. Not because there was a program. Because the country demanded it. Because a man alone in that country is a man in trouble, and everyone understood that.

“That’s not a black thing. That’s an Australian thing. And somewhere along the way, it seems to me, we’ve started to forget it.

“I was a conservative. I make no apology for that. I believed — I believe — that people are best served when they are given the dignity of standing on their own two feet. When they are not managed and administered and processed. When they are trusted.

“But I also knew — from my own life, from my own people — that standing on your own two feet is a damn sight easier when someone gives you a hand up at the start. And that the hand up is not charity. It is investment. It is what a community does for itself.

“That is not a contradiction. That is Australia.

“I should also tell you that I was not, in my time, what you would call a comfortable Liberal. I crossed the floor thirty-four times. On land rights. On the Great Barrier Reef. On East Timor. On matters where my party and my conscience pointed in different directions, and I chose my conscience. They dropped me from the ticket in 1983, partly because of it. My former party later admitted, somewhat shamefacedly, that dropping me had cost them Queensland. I mention this not to relitigate old grievances — the other place has given me considerable perspective on old grievances — but because I want Mr Taylor and this room to understand that when I call myself a conservative, I mean something precise by it. I mean a belief in institutions, in individual dignity, in the slow accumulation of rights and responsibilities that makes a society cohere. I do not mean an instruction to stay inside the lines.

“Mr Taylor. You want to lead this country. I understand that. I understand the ambition and I don’t condemn it — ambition in service of others is a virtue. But I want to ask you something, and I want you to sit with it rather than answer it immediately, because the immediate answer is usually the wrong one.

“What do you actually believe about the people of this country?

“Not the economic units. Not the taxpayers and the welfare recipients and the small business owners and the battlers — all the little boxes we put people in so we can talk about them in groups. The people. The woman in Cairns working two jobs. The Sikh family that opened the grocery in Wagga and stayed open all through the flood. The old bloke in Broken Hill who still fixes engines because someone taught him and he believes in passing it on.

“Do you believe in them? Not in managing them. In them.

“Because if you do — and I believe you might, or I wouldn’t be spending what I’m told is a finite amount of returned time on you — then you have to say so. Plainly. Without the talking points. Without the triangulation.

“This country is hungry for someone to say plainly: I trust you.

ON HOUSING

“Now. I’ve been reading about housing. And I want to say something about it that I haven’t seen said clearly enough.

“People talk about the housing crisis as though it’s an economics problem. Supply and demand. Zoning laws. Interest rates. And yes, those things matter. Sort them out. That is your job and I expect you to do it.

“But I want to tell you what housing actually is, because I learned it in a way most people in this room did not.

“I grew up in a place where my people could not own property. Could not choose where they lived. Could not move freely from one town to another without permission from an administrator who didn’t know their name. And I watched what that did — not just to their circumstances, but to who they were. To their sense of themselves. To their willingness to invest in a future that might be taken from them again.

“A person without a home is a person who doesn’t fully belong. Without a stake. Without the settled sense that this is mine, I built this, I will leave this to my children. You cannot fully commit to a community you cannot afford to put down roots in.

“Young people today — and I have been reading about them and I find their situation genuinely alarming — young people today are doing everything right. They are working. They are saving. They are playing by the rules of a game that keeps changing the rules on them. And they are concluding, not without reason, that the fair go doesn’t apply to them.

“That is not just an economic failure. It is a failure of belonging. And each generation has an obligation to leave this country more open to the next than they found it. I fear we are not meeting that obligation.

“Mr Taylor, this is not a small-target issue. It is not something you manage from a distance with modest adjustments. It requires the kind of ambition and political courage that built the Snowy. You don’t get to call yourself the party of home ownership and then be timid about what’s required to make it real.

“The people who cannot afford a home are not asking for a handout. They are asking for their shot. That’s all. And it is the fundamental job of any government to make sure the shot is still there to be taken.”

ON AMERICA

“I want to talk about something that troubled me considerably in the reading material. And I want to be careful here, because I have genuine affection for America and for what it represents. I admire a country that knows what it believes. That wrote its values down and has argued about them ever since. There is something admirable in that, even when the argument gets ugly.

“But I read about what happened in your last election campaign. I read about the comparisons being made. The directions people were being encouraged to look. And I want to say something plainly, because no one else seems willing to:

“Australia does not need to import its politics from anywhere.

“I spent my career — my entire career — arguing one thing about my people. That Aboriginal Australians did not need to be defined by someone else’s categories. That we did not need to see ourselves through someone else’s lens. In the 1970s, some of my colleagues in Indigenous politics were borrowing the language and tactics of the American civil rights movement, of Black Power, of frameworks developed in entirely different conditions for entirely different purposes. I said then, and I believe now, that this was a mistake. Not because those movements were wrong in their own context. But because Australia’s situation, its history, its institutions, its possibilities, were distinct. We had to find our own way.

“The same is true of Australia itself.

“The debates consuming American politics right now — the culture wars, the grievances catalogued and weaponised, the treatment of political opponents as enemies rather than fellow citizens who’ve got the wrong idea — these are not Australian debates. They are being imported. And some people are importing them quite deliberately, because division is useful to those who benefit from it.

“Don’t.

“Australia has always been capable of disagreeing without hating. Of arguing hard about policy and then getting on with it. Of accepting that the other side might actually love the country too, even while you think they’re completely wrong about how to serve it. That is not weakness. That is — and I say this with the perspective of someone who has spent some time recently in a place where such distinctions become quite clear — that is civilisation.

“Mr Taylor, you will be tempted — or your advisers will tempt you — to find your sharp edges in the places where the American political playbook says sharp edges work. Resist it. Not because it won’t get you coverage. It will. But because Australia deserves better, and Australians are quite perceptive about authenticity. They know when they’re being sold someone else’s product.

“Be distinctly, stubbornly, unapologetically Australian. That is both the right thing and, as it happens, the smart thing. Your last leader tried the other approach. The result is on the record.”

A pause. A few uncomfortable laughs. Taylor kept his expression neutral but wrote something on the menu card.

ON IMMIGRATION

“Now. Immigration. I want to say something that may surprise some of you, coming from me.

“I believe in it.

“I believe in it because this country was built by people who came from somewhere else, found something worth building, and committed to it. I should know — my own father was an English immigrant. My mother was Jagera. I am, in my own person, a product of this country’s capacity to hold different peoples and make something new of the combination. I would not be here — either time — if Australia had not been the kind of place that allowed for that.

“The Italian families in regional Queensland. The Vietnamese communities who rebuilt themselves here after losing everything. The Greek families who built half the small businesses in this country. The Indian engineers and the Sudanese nurses and the Lebanese bakers. This is not a threat to Australia. This is Australia.

“But.

“I also know — because I grew up in a community that understood this better than most — that belonging has to be built. It does not happen automatically. It requires effort from both sides. It requires that those who arrive make a genuine commitment to the place and the people. And it requires that the place and the people make room — real room, not just formal room — for those who come.

“What I’ve read suggests that in recent years we have been better at the numbers than the belonging. Better at processing arrivals than at integrating communities. And when you bring large numbers of people into a country that cannot house them, cannot school their children adequately, cannot offer them the realistic prospect of getting ahead — you are setting up a situation that is bad for everyone. Bad for the newcomers. Bad for the people already here. And bad for the idea of immigration itself, which is worth protecting.

“Mr Taylor, the answer to that is not a smaller heart. It is a more capable government. One that takes seriously its obligation to build the infrastructure — physical and social — that allows a diverse country to actually cohere.

“My people have lived on this continent for sixty thousand years. We have seen a few waves of arrivals.” A quiet smile. “What we know — what we have always known — is that country can hold many people, if those people respect it and each other. That is not a policy position. That is a truth that predates every policy ever written.

“Build a country worth arriving at. And then let people arrive.”

THE CLOSE

“I want to finish with something simple, because I’ve found — in this life and the other one — that simple things tend to last longer than complicated ones.

“We have become very good at explaining to people what they cannot do. What they don’t understand. What requires a task force and a consultation and a regulatory framework.

“Australia was not built by task forces.

“It was built by people who looked at something impossible and said: we’ll give it a go.

“That phrase. A fair go. I know it’s become a cliché. I know you’re all tired of hearing it. But I want to tell you what it actually means, because I don’t think it means what it’s come to mean.

“It doesn’t mean everyone ends up equal. It doesn’t mean the government smooths out every hard edge. It means you get your shot. And if you take your shot and you fall down, someone picks you up. Not because they’re required to. Because that’s what we do.

“The reciprocity is the thing. That’s what separates it from American individualism — and I say that with the respect I’ve already expressed for what America has built. The American says: I built this. The Australian says: we built this, and I did my part.

“Mr Taylor, if you want to stand for something — and I’d encourage you to, it’s more comfortable than it looks — stand for that. Stand for the country that is genuinely, organically, stubbornly communal without being collectivist. That believes in the individual without worshipping the individual. That will argue about politics over a beer and then drive each other to the hospital at 3am without a second thought.

“We don’t make speeches about our values. We never have. That’s not because we don’t have them. It’s because we find speechifying a bit embarrassing. But every now and then — and perhaps now is one of those moments — it helps to say the thing out loud. So everyone remembers what they already know.

“This country gave me everything. I was a man with almost no formal schooling, from a settlement that the rest of Australia preferred not to think about, and this country put me in the Senate. I crossed the floor thirty-four times and they still put my name on an electorate. That is not nothing. That is extraordinary. That is worth defending.

“But you can only defend something you’re willing to name.

“So name it. In plain language. Without embarrassment. Tell the people of Australia what you see when you look at them. If you see what I see — if you see what I know is there — they’ll follow you anywhere.

“And if you can’t find the words—” the slow smile again “—well. I’m told I have until about four o’clock.”

He stepped back from the lectern.

The room took a moment — that particular Australian moment of not wanting to be the first — and then rose.

Angus Taylor was seen to be writing on the back of the menu card. He folded and slipped it into his jacket pocket.

In the corridor afterwards, a senior press gallery journalist was overheard saying nothing. She was just standing there. That, for her, was remarkable.

The three Americans in the car park in Barton, watching on a laptop, said nothing for a long time.

One of them eventually said: “We should have charged more.”

Another said: “Do you think he’d do a podcast?”

The third was already on the phone to head office.

At 16:02, Senator Bonner was gone.

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By Charles Dickens · Launched 6 months ago

Historical figures time-jump to today to explain what just happened—sometimes better than we can. Orwell on doublespeak, Montaigne on tech ethics, Mandela on justice, Strachey on culture, Twain on our collective folly.

Neville Bonner, A.O.

Michael Darby, February 1999

Jagera Elder, Stockman, Senator, ABC Board Member and Chairman of the Queensland Indigenous Advisory Committee, Dr. Neville Bonner A.O. passed away on Saturday 6 February 1999, having lost his battle against lung cancer.

We’re mourning you in Ipswich, Neville Bonner,

There’s silence in the bar of every pub

And your admiring friends are speaking softly,

As they gather at the Neville Bonner Club.

They’re singing hymns in Darwin, Neville Bonner,

They’re saying prayers for you in Alice Springs.

And across the land the people feel the sorrow

That the passing of a hero sometimes brings.

Seventy-four was hellish here in Ipswich

When hundreds had their lives mired in the mud.

They’re handing out the sandbags now in Ipswich

Our tears might make the Bremer River flood.

We pray there’ll be another Neville Bonner

Born before the legend can grow old.

Australia needs another Neville Bonner

We hope God hasn’t thrown away the mould.

So many owe so much to Neville Bonner,

You taught us how we ought to meet the test.

You’ll always be our hero, Neville Bonner

The little bloke who towered above the rest.

Our hearts go out to Mrs. Heather Bonner

The lovely lady Neville made his wife

And we all want to thank you, Heather Bonner

For the joy you brought to Neville in his life.

We pray there’ll be another Neville Bonner

Born before the legend can grow old.

Australia needs another Neville Bonner

We hope God hasn’t thrown away the mould.

Because of health issues many well-wishers did not receive a Christmas message from me.

For your enjoyment here are links to my recordings in 2000 of two splendid Australian Christmas poems, Tangmalangaloo by Msg Patrick Joseph Hartigan (John O’Brien) and The Fire at Ross’s Farm by Henry Lawson. Producer is Sydney-based audio engineer Peter Kukura.

http://www.michaeldarby.net/Tangmalangaloo.mp3

and http://www.michaeldarby.net/FireAtRossFarm.mp3

Please share these links with your family, friends and allies, and it would be great if you encourage them to visit my substack by sending to them THIS LINK:

https://open.substack.com/pub/michaeldarbyaustralia/p/if-the-late-great-neville-bonner?

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