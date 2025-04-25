ANZAC DAY. Honour the Fallen. Lest we forget.
They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them, nor the years contemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them. (Laurence Binyon)
ANZAC DAY 2020
There’s One Too Many Dying
For every Turkish shell that steals a young man’s life away
There’s one too many dying on a hill near Suvla Bay.
A Mauser slays a soldier whose lungs have nearly healed
There’s one too many dying in the mud of Flanders Field.
For every lass beneath the waves, on the Centaur going down
There’s one too many dying who does not deserve to drown.
The ‘chute has failed to open as a lad falls from the sky
There’s one too many dying who volunteered to fly.
A starving slave is murdered by sword or with a gun
There’s one too many dying to serve the Rising Sun.
For each man killed at Kapyong by a human wave attack
There’s one too many dying who never turned his back.
An RPG snuffs out a boy who’s just become a man
There’s one too many dying in the Battle of Long Tan.
An I.E.D. destroys a truck and takes an Aussie life
There’s one too many dying who leaves a grieving wife.
When the virus hits a senior, for whom a coffin’s made
There’s one too many dying, lonely and afraid.
We all must leave the world one day. God, do help us please
To minimise the dying, from warfare and disease.
Michael Darby
Champion Bush Poet of Australia (2023 and currently)
Lest we ever understand that it was the bankers who wanted this war and only the bankers who gained anything from it.
Brilliant,emotive,true.thank you