ANZAC DAY 2020

There’s One Too Many Dying

For every Turkish shell that steals a young man’s life away

There’s one too many dying on a hill near Suvla Bay.

A Mauser slays a soldier whose lungs have nearly healed

There’s one too many dying in the mud of Flanders Field.

For every lass beneath the waves, on the Centaur going down

There’s one too many dying who does not deserve to drown.

The ‘chute has failed to open as a lad falls from the sky

There’s one too many dying who volunteered to fly.

A starving slave is murdered by sword or with a gun

There’s one too many dying to serve the Rising Sun.

For each man killed at Kapyong by a human wave attack

There’s one too many dying who never turned his back.

An RPG snuffs out a boy who’s just become a man

There’s one too many dying in the Battle of Long Tan.

An I.E.D. destroys a truck and takes an Aussie life

There’s one too many dying who leaves a grieving wife.

When the virus hits a senior, for whom a coffin’s made

There’s one too many dying, lonely and afraid.

We all must leave the world one day. God, do help us please

To minimise the dying, from warfare and disease.

Michael Darby

Champion Bush Poet of Australia (2023 and currently)