The great majority of the Australian people expect their media to applaud philanthropist Gina Rinehart AO

Michael Darby 26 July 2026

The latest attack upon philanthropy in sport is a reminder of an appalling statement made on 22 November 2023, by Deputy Leader of the Australian Greens, Senator Mehreen Faruqi. The statement oozes hatred of all philanthropy, because in the twisted mind of an advocate for dictatorship, only the omnipotent government is capable of deciding who is deserving and who is not. This is the statement:

Gina Rinehart should not be the one deciding which sports get funded. It is deeply concerning that billionaires can exert this level of influence over our national sporting programs.

AFL is not an international sport and does not pretend to attract tourists and investors to Australia. Yet nobody begrudges the fact that one AFL player is on a $2 million per year contract and eight others are on $1.3m per year or better. The NRL has earned an international reputation and has eight players on $1m per year or better.

Every member of the Spanish soccer team which won the 2026 World Cup received €755,000 and they were already on €400,000 each for reaching the final.

Baseballer Juan Soto is earning US$51m per year on a 15-year contract with the New York Mets and Shoei Ohtani is on a ten-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers at US$70m per year. Two American football players are on US$64m and US$60m per year respectively.

Ice hockey players earn up to US$13m from the NHL and Mitchell Starc’s seasonal contract playing criket in India is reportedly US$3m.

Real Australians understand the gigantic family investment in developing a world class swimmer whose rewards are tiny by comparison, and wholeheartedly applaud Gina Rinehart AO.

Legacy Media shows its bias

Here is a paragraph from the online Channel 9 report from Sophie Wisely of 24 July 2026 12.08pm

The billionaire head of the monolithic mining company Hancock Prospecting, Rinehart recently announced that her performance bonuses for Australian able-bodied and para swimmers will extend to the Commonwealth Games.

The writer instinctively searches for a pejorative word to describe a company transformed by its leader into a major contributor to Australian employment and governmental revenue, and chooses “monolithic”. The consensus of the dictionaries is that the public understands the word to mean “too big, too rigid and incapable of change”. Note also the deliberate, disrespectful and depersonalising use of the bare surname. Not Hon. Dr Georgina Hope Rinehart DUniv(Bond) AO or Gina Rinehart AO or GHR the term respectfully used by her team, or even Mrs Rinehart as she prefers to be called. Sophie Wisely, you have been conditioned to believe your career might be endangered if you show respect and courtesy to our most admirable Australian. You can be forgiven. Grow up and make judgements based on fact not bigotry.

Responses from Australians in touch with public perceptions

Four-time Commonwealth medallist track and field golden girl Jane Flemming

Originally published by Peter Jenkins of The Daily Telegraph

24.07.2026

Australian swimmers at the Commonwealth Games should have the right to thank Gina Rinehart for the medal jackpots the mining magnate has on offer in Scotland, according to former track and field golden girl Jane Flemming.

The four-time Commonwealth medallist was reacting on Friday to an edict banning swim squad members from mentioning their private billionaire benefactor on social media or in interviews until after the Glasgow Games.

Ms Flemming told The Daily Telegraph the difference a lucrative podium payoff could make to some of the country’s top athletes should not be underestimated.

While acknowledging the need to protect major sponsors of the broader Australian team, she said Ms Rinehart’s personal philanthropy could still be acknowledged.

Swimmers will receive $20,000 from Australia’s richest person for each individual gold medal won, $15,000 for silver and $10,000 for bronze. A world record will deliver a further $30,000. Rewards are also available to relay teams.

“Forever and a day, Olympic and Commonwealth Games athletes have hardly earnt a cent,” Ms Flemming said.

“They end their careers usually in debt, with no assets, and a lot of the time with no education. If somebody philanthropically wants to support them, I don’t see how it’s any different to having a parent support them through their career.

“Is anyone else putting their hands up to fund the athletes other than Gina Rinehart? So, I can understand if they did thank her.

Swimming Star Kyle Chalmers

Freestyle king Kyle Chalmers has welcomed potential windfalls for Australia’s Commonwealth Games swimmers after Gina Rinehart offered up cash bonuses for medals and world records.

Amid a spate of high-profile athlete withdrawals from Glasgow 2026, Dolphins squad members have been given a significant incentive to take part.

Asked whether Rinehart’s financial backing was a positive thing, swimming star Kyle Chalmers said: “I mean, absolutely.”

“I’m not going to say that it’s not a good thing. I’m super grateful to have the support of CGA to get us here, but to be able to have some medal incentive, it gives us a lot more purpose and reason.

(from the Channel 9 report)

Senator Pauline Hanson

Originally published by Sophie Elsworth of Code Sports

25.07.2026

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson hit out at Australian team officials’ decision to silence swimmers from thanking their billionaire benefactor Gina Rinehart and said they should be allowed to “thank whoever they like”.

It emerged this week that Australia’s swim team received strict instructions from Commonwealth Games Australia not to mention the WA mining magnate during the Glasgow Games despite Mrs Rinehart providing the athletes with tens of millions in financial support over the past decade.

Senator Hanson, who has a close professional relationship with Mrs Rinehart, said it is appalling the athletes were ordered not to reference Mrs Rinehart during the 11-day international event in Scotland.

“For many of our Commonwealth and Olympic athletes, Gina Rinehart is the only reason they’ve been able to commit the time and effort to their chosen sport,” Senator Hanson said.

“And you know where that money came from?

“Hard work and mining — not windmills and solar panels.

“So if it’s good enough for swimmers to thank their family and coach when they win medals at this year’s commonwealth games, I think they’ve earned the right to thank whoever they like”.

Sources told this masthead that swimmers competing in Glasgow had been issued stern instructions not to make any mention Mrs Rinehart and if they did so it would be in breach of their CGA contracts.

Depending on the success of the swimmers, Mrs Rinehart will reward swimmers who win medals up to $20,000 if they bring home gold, up to $5000 per person if they win in relay events and $30,000 for breaking a world record.

Under athlete agreement clauses it prevents the promotion of any rewards during the Games unless it is from a benefactor or an official Australian team partner.

Mrs Rinehart’s financial support for swimmers is not an official benefactor or partner of the Australian scheme.

Senator Hanson said she has been in the company of Mrs Rinehart when she has been with some of the country’s best swimmers and they have a fantastic relationship.

“I’ve spent time with some of our country’s best swimmers in the presence of Gina Rinehart and the relationship between them is like that of family,” she said.

“They love her as much as she loves them”.

Net Zero’s Impact. The astonishing facts

David Blackmon with Tammy Nemeth and Stu Turley

To watch, learn and appreciate, click or ctrl+click on the screenshot

Bush Summit: No-tax zone for northern Australia to be a ‘beacon of prosperity’.

BUSH SUMMIT: No income tax, no payroll tax, no stamp duty – a sweeping special economic zone proposal aims to transform northern Australia’s struggling regions into a prosperity beacon.

GINA RINEHART AO

July 10, 2026 - 12:00AM

To view and enjoy the entire welcoming speech, click or ctrl+click on the screenshot above. An extract of the memorable speech follows:

Introduction

Hello Carnarvon, a remote but vital town, powered by horticulture, fishing, and the regional pastoral industry, an industry I was very fortunate to grow up in.

The region’s irrigated farms along the Gascoyne River produce much of WA’s delicious bananas, mangoes and vegetables. Thank you to each of you who work hard and contribute so much.

For many years when my dad owned a series of small single-engined planes, we would overnight at Carnarvon, on our way to our stations.

Conclusion

A third of Australia’s workforce is now in a tax-paid role, imposing, from far away cities, legislation, regulations, and compliance at increasing cost to struggling businesses, but at no cost to themselves. Some of these bureaucrats are on salaries that well exceed those of our elected Prime Minister.

They have increased our record public debt to 35 per cent of GDP, with escalating interest, meaning high taxes for this generation, and our families following.

We already have the highest taxes in Australia’s history that cripple small business and put a wrecking ball through our international cost competitiveness and personal savings and drive up our cost of living.

Yet while government wastage goes on as if uncontrolled, instead of controlling this expenditure, they strive to implement more harmful taxes.

We should never forget, no government has ever taxed a country into prosperity.

Grand government promises about cheap renewable power have cost our country, agriculture and businesses dearly, and cheap power has not eventuated. Rising electricity prices driven by blinkered ideology put further strain on the good people in this region, as nearly everything requires electricity.

If agriculture and other primary industries and the businesses they support are to thrive, low-cost reliable electricity is fundamental.

Around the country small businesses consistently identify rising energy costs as a top risk to viability. No wonder more than 1000 Australian small businesses – our nation’s leading private employer – close every day. And medium businesses struggle and close too, while bureaucrats in their airconditioned, far-away offices, enjoy seven-figure salaries.

Regional businesses suffocate under government tape duplication that bring investment to a standstill. This has to change.

If our north is to find its way out of the cost of living crisis, lower standard of living crisis and the misery these have caused, we don’t need more bureaucrats. We need a special economic zone, stretching across northern Australia’s 26th parallel.

In this zone, there should be no personal income tax, be this no tax directly or via full tax rebate. And in this zone, none of the state taxes that were to be abolished more than 20 years ago, such as payroll tax, license fees and stamp tax, which our state should be able to afford, given the massive contribution of the mining industry.

With a northern special economic zone, Carnarvon and its pastoral regions could become a beacon of regional prosperity.

To achieve such change, is up to each of us, or, it won’t happen!

Gina Rinehart AO is the Founder of Australians for Northern Development and Economic Vision (ANDEV)

This is the link: https://www.andev-project.org/

Japan Chooses Reliable Energy Over Climate Nonsense

By Vijay Jayaraj

Not long ago, Japan stood before the world pledging to become a paragon of decarbonization. Government papers were filled with talk of hydrogen corridors, offshore wind farms, and electric vehicle subsidies.

To satisfy international climate lobbies, Japan planned for years to phase out coal. Operations at coal-fired power plants were restricted to only 50% capacity. Political leaders spoke solemnly of a “moral duty” to achieve “carbon neutrality” by 2050, pledging a 60% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 and a 73% cut by 2040, both measured from 2013 levels.

But as geopolitical reality intruded, this stance dissipated.

More Oil for Japan and its Neighbours

Japan is among the world’s top five oil importers, importing more than 94% of its crude oil from the Middle East. When transit through the Strait of Hormuz was interrupted, the impact was immediate.

Officials introduced subsidies to keep regular gasoline prices from climbing beyond tolerable levels. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi quickly ordered the release of 80 million barrels from oil stockpiles, equivalent to about 45 days of domestic demand. Releases began in mid-March from sites across the country. A fuel once portrayed as the enemy in net zero rhetoric now receives protection to prevent economic disruption.

Japan is preparing to formalize a new energy‑first posture in a revised strategy to be unveiled in August. Greater weight will be given to the security of fossil fuel supplies. Imports are already increasing from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Africa, and other parts of Asia. The prime minister anticipates avoiding altogether shipping through Hormuz.

For the first time, crude oil from the United States has arrived directly in Japan: Cosmo Oil recently brought into Tokyo Bay 910,000 barrels of U.S. crude. Japan Petroleum Exploration plans to quadruple its oil and gas output over the next decade—up to 180,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2035—backed by $7.3 billion in exploration and production spending, with over 50% that money going towards U.S. assets.

Tokyo has also refused to abandon fossil fuel supplies that are politically awkward but strategically valuable. Despite being an U.S. ally, Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister, Ryosei Akazawa, describes even Russian crude as “extremely important” to Japanese security.

There’s a reason why Tokyo is putting its money into procuring crude: Oil is built into everything. Japan’s vast petrochemical industry, anchored by giants such as Idemitsu Kosan, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, and Mitsui Chemicals, converts crude into synthetic fibers, fertilizers, resins, paints, and electronic components.

These products form the largely unseen foundation of modern manufacturing. Every smartphone, car dashboard, and solar panel relies on petrochemicals. Without them, Japan’s export engine would grind to a halt. Substances much demonized by net zero enthusiasts are used to make semiconductors, ship coatings, and electric-vehicle batteries.

Beyond its borders, Japan is supporting development of oil resources through the new Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience (POWERR) Asia framework. Tokyo has committed $10 billion to support crude procurement, bolster strategic reserves, and shore up logistics for import‑dependent countries across Southeast Asia.

Coal is Not Forgotten

Japan, like its neighbor South Korea, is reopening coal-fired power plants once condemned as relics of a dirtier era. Energy officials cited “extraordinary supply uncertainty” as justification for using the same fuel they had promised to eliminate.

Representatives from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) stated that increasing coal operations serves as an immediate solution to conserve natural gas. The agency noted that increasing uncertainty regarding the future availability of LNG forces the government to develop emergency response plans.

Prime Minister Takaichi said expanded coal usage, combined with restarted nuclear plants, would offset about 40% of the LNG imports Japan previously received through the Strait of Hormuz. By simply letting older coal plants operate without political handicaps, METI projects a massive savings of 500,000 tons of LNG over the fiscal year.

Japan’s thousands of factories, chemical plants, and data centers cannot pause for the cloudy or windless days that make solar and wind energy so unreliable, and dependency on imports leaves no margin for experimentation.

Taken together, the decisions supporting use of oil, gas, and coal exhibit an unwavering commitment to proven, reliable energy sources. Japan is refusing to sacrifice security for climate diplomacy.

The Japanese people have a legacy of resilience, engineering brilliance, and industrial mastery. Today, the country stands firm against climate dogma to secure its industrial future with the hydrocarbons that built its greatness in the first place.

Originally published at Townhall, July 11th, 2026.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Science and Research Associate at the CO 2 Coalition, Fairfax, Virginia. He holds an M.S. in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, both in the U.K., and a bachelor’s in engineering from Anna University, India. He served as a research associate with the Changing Oceans Research Unit at University of British Columbia, Canada.

KINDNESS FOR VENEZUELA

VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKE TRAGEDY

The KINDNESS FOR VENEZUELA campaign gains momentum.

Text from sources including AP, ABC, Government of the Bolivarian Republic.

Two severe earthquakes, magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck the northern state of La Guaira on June 24, and killed at least 3,811 people with 16,740 injured and 17,907 homeless, according to figures released by the National Assembly on 9 July. An unknown number are unaccounted for.

Vice President Rodríguez, who served as deputy to former President Nicolás Maduro held a news conference late on Thursday 2 July.

Relief organizations typically scramble to find survivors in the first three days after a natural disaster, as the passing of time exponentially diminishes hope for finding signs of life. But exhausted rescuers were still digging across the hard-hit communities of La Guaira on Friday 3 July, encouraged by Thursday’s dramatic rescue of a 43-year-old security guard from a collapsed mall basement after nearly eight days under the rubble.

The Vice President said: “We have not closed the search-and-rescue phase. We are still in that stage because, according to our overall assessment, there are still active sites where we believe there may be survivors, even if there is only one.”

She added that rescue crews deployed immediately with adequate equipment to disaster zones. “We did not wait one day, two days or three days. We activated immediately.”

She went on to say that 11 international field hospitals, along with health workers from 33 countries, had been deployed to quake-affected areas, adding that the government had approved the creation of a fund to receive donations for reconstruction.

The United Nations Development Program estimates that the quakes caused $6.7 billion in physical damage in Venezuela, or roughly 6% of the country’s gross domestic product. That does not cover other long-term recovery and reconstruction costs.

Under Venezuela’s constitution, temporary absences are to be filled by the vice president — which was Rodríguez’s former role — for up to 90 days, after which they can be extended by the national assembly for an additional 90 days.

On Friday 3 June, that 180-day interim period expired. There was no immediate comment from authorities on what, if anything, they would do in response to the expiration of VP Rodríguez’s mandate. The National Assembly can trigger a snap election if lawmakers declare the post permanently vacant.

Maximum international support is warranted.

“Minimal” would be a kind word to describe the Australian Government’s official response. For Australians and readers elsewhere who want to help, we are aware of avenues for donations. A crowd funding appeal is organised by USA-based emergency response organisation Strategic Response Partners, led by Steve Slepcevic. An appeal has been launched by the Melbourne arm of the Catholic humanitarian operation Caritas.

Acting President Rodriguez announced that an account has been opened at the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) to receive international donations, saying: “The money that arrives at CAF will be for housing, with all the necessary auditing mechanisms, which is why it’s going to an international bank.”

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in conjunction with CAF, has launched the Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund. This initiative aims to facilitate donations, both national and international, which will be essential to address the national emergency in the near future. The link is: venezuelanoestasola.com

Important links for donations to Venezuela

Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund: venezuelanoestasola.com

Caritas: https://www.caritas.org.au/venezuela

Strategic Response Partners: https://www.givesendgo.com/Venezuela/donate

World Food Program: https://donate.wfp.org/1244/donation/single?

IOM: https://donors.iom.int/page/venezuela-earthquake?

UNICEF: https://www.unicef.org.au/donate/venezuela-earthquakes-appeal?

Act for Peace: https://actforpeace.org.au/how-to-help-give/give-now/venezuela/

Baptist World Aid: https://baptistworldaid.org.au/appeals/disaster-action-fund/

Please become part of the world kindness response, and expect frequent updates on this substack.

END THE WAR ON MEAT!

To be a vegetarian or a vegan is a legitimate lifestyle choice. Nobody should be forced to eat what they do not want to eat.

There are fanatics who want to abolish grazing of all livestock, thereby condemning millions to hunger, starvation and death, by promoting the fiction that animals eating grass are harming the planet by causing a rise in carbon dioxide levels.

I first published this table five years ago. Not one “climate scientist” or ABC propagandist or Forrest groveller has shown it to be wrong. In the context of renewed attacks on animal husbandry the table deserves repeat publication, freely offered to all.

Michael Darby in Australia comes to your inbox at the rate of twice a week. A$50 per year is around fifty cents a post. Fifty cents has the purchasing power had by a penny when I was five years of age. Readers of this substack can help boost readership by sharing to friends and posting to social media, especially Facebook, this link to this substack,

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/f4c1a201-1a95-4f2d-95e7-9564df0d1156

Launch of Pilatus PC-12 Pro for RFDS

Speech by Gina Rinehart AO, delivered on her behalf by Garry Korte

Click or Ctrl+click on the screenshot below to hear the whole speech (published 18 June 2026), including Mrs Rinehart’s timely call for upgrading remote airstrips so that in all conditions the RFDS is capable of safely and swiftly alleviating the anxiety or agony of bush residents in urgent need.

https://www.hancockironore.com.au/rfds-rinehart-medical-plane-launch-event-speech-by-mrs-gina-rinehart

Gina Rinehart AO, thank you for seeing problems, then taking action!

Time for Truth on Uranium

Barnaby Joyce gives scathing two-word reaction as Anthony Albanese strikes deal to export uranium to India for nuclear energy

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce has issued a scathing putdown to the Prime Minister after he reached a deal to export Australian uranium to India for nuclear energy use.

Charlotte McIntyre Digital Reporter writes:

Barnaby Joyce has labelled the Albanese government “total morons” after striking up a uranium export deal with India.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a deal on Thursday to export Australian uranium to India for use in the nuclear energy industry.

Speaking on Sky News Australia’s The Bolt Report, One Nation MP Mr Joyce said the agreement exposed a hypocrisy within the government.

Host Andrew Bost questioned: “Can you explain to me how this government here bans us from using that very same uranium for ourselves when it’s very happy to sell it to India as a weapon to fight global warming? Make that make sense.”

“Oh, I can, it’s very easy, they’re morons - that’s why, total morons,” Mr Joyce replied.

“I just don’t understand this sort of imbecilic approach to nuclear technology, which is abundantly used around every other section of the globe.”

Mr Joyce noted nuclear technology “could be a hundreds-of-billions-dollar industry for Australia”.

"It's insane. We do have a nuclear reactor, it's called Lucas Heights. It has been there since the 1950s, it is bang smack in the middle of Sydney and no one gives a toss about it.

"But somehow we've got caught in this tribal zeitgeist of the left where you can't say nuclear energy, believing that [it's] plutonium plants.

The One Nation MP said “everyone else is just looking at us and laughing at us”.

“We want to be imbecilic, we’ve deindustrialised Australia with intermittent power, we decide we don’t want nuclear but we do want windmills and solar panels.

“And now we’re going to shut down our national highway so we can get foreign-owned wind turbines up to go to foreign-owned intermittent power precincts to provide incredibly expensive power underwritten by the taxpayer through secret capacity investment schemes. We can do all that but we can’t have nuclear power.”

On Thursday 9 July 2026, Mr Modi and Mr Albanese announced the new deal during a press conference in Melbourne.

“Australia and India are close partners - and even closer friends,” the Australian Prime Minister said.

“Today we can confirm the signing of the Administrative Arrangement to Enable Uranium Exports to India for Peaceful Purposes under the 2015 Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

“The arrangement facilitates Australian uranium exports to India to help increase the share of non-fossil fuel power capacity, providing an additional market for the Australian resources sector.”

The new agreement ensures nuclear fuel is used solely for peaceful purposes, such as energy generation.

Warrior Mom

22 July 2026

America does not have a shortage of medical spending. We have a shortage of health.

In 2024, the United States spent approximately $5.3 trillion on healthcare, about $15,474 for every person in the country. Yet chronic illness continues to rise, millions of Americans struggle to access consistent primary care, and families are increasingly questioning whether our healthcare system is truly designed to keep people healthy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 90 percent of the nation’s annual healthcare expenditures are associated with people living with chronic and mental health conditions. Source

That should force us to ask an uncomfortable question: is our healthcare system built to prevent disease, or to manage people after they become sick?

This is not an attack on doctors, nurses, hospitals, or the dedicated professionals working within the system. Most healthcare providers enter medicine because they genuinely want to help people. The problem is larger than any individual provider. It is a system of reimbursement, incentives, medical education, insurance policy, time constraints, and institutional priorities that often makes it easier to pay for a prescription, procedure, or hospitalization than for the sustained work required to prevent disease.That should force us to ask an uncomfortable question: is our healthcare system built to prevent disease, or to manage people after they become sick?

This is not an attack on doctors, nurses, hospitals, or the dedicated professionals working within the system. Most healthcare providers enter medicine because they genuinely want to help people. The problem is larger than any individual provider. It is a system of reimbursement, incentives, medical education, insurance policy, time constraints, and institutional priorities that often makes it easier to pay for a prescription, procedure, or hospitalization than for the sustained work required to prevent disease.

We Spend More But Are We Healthier?

The United States spends more on healthcare than any other nation, both per person and as a share of its economy. Hospital spending reached $1.6 trillion in 2024. Physician and clinical services accounted for more than $1.1 trillion, while retail prescription drug spending reached approximately $467 billion. Source

These services are often necessary and lifesaving. We need hospitals, medications, surgeries, specialists, and emergency care. But spending more money treating illness does not necessarily mean we are creating better health.

In 2023, approximately 194 million American adults reported having at least one chronic health condition. More than half reported living with two or more. Chronic illness is not limited to older Americans; the prevalence among young adults rose significantly between 2013 and 2023. Source

We are becoming better at managing disease once it appears but we are not doing enough to ask why so many people are becoming sick in the first place.

The System Responds After the Fire Starts

Imagine a house repeatedly catching fire. Each time, firefighters arrive with better equipment and new technology that helps contain the damage. All of that is valuable. But eventually, someone must ask why the house keeps catching fire. Is the wiring defective? Is there a gas leak? Is a preventable hazard being ignored?

Our healthcare system often works the same way. It responds once blood sugar is elevated, blood pressure is uncontrolled, autoimmune symptoms have progressed, or heart disease has advanced. The patient then receives medications, referrals, imaging, and ongoing monitoring. What’s often missing is the time, support, and reimbursement needed to address what contributed to the illness long before it became a diagnosis, factors like:

Poor nutrition and limited access to nutritious food

Sedentary lifestyles and chronic stress

Inadequate sleep

Environmental and occupational exposures

Social isolation and substance use

Metabolic dysfunction

Lack of consistent primary care and delayed diagnosis

Poverty, unstable housing, and genetic vulnerability

Not every disease can be prevented. Genetics, infections, aging, and injuries all matter, and prevention should never become a way to blame patients for becoming ill. But we cannot ignore that many chronic conditions can be prevented, delayed, or better managed when people receive meaningful support before a crisis develops.Not every disease can be prevented. Genetics, infections, aging, and injuries all matter, and prevention should never become a way to blame patients for becoming ill. But we cannot ignore that many chronic conditions can be prevented, delayed, or better managed when people receive meaningful support before a crisis develops.

Why Prevention Struggles to Compete

The imbalance begins with how healthcare is financed. Under traditional fee-for-service payment, providers are generally paid for appointments, tests, procedures, and treatments. The more services delivered, the more revenue the system generates.

Preventing a hospitalization, reducing a patient’s exposure to harmful substances, or spending an hour discussing nutrition and lifestyle rarely generates comparable reimbursement. A physician may know a patient needs real support with diet, stress, sleep, or environmental health, but a short appointment may leave time only to review symptoms, order tests, renew prescriptions, and move to the next patient. This is not necessarily because the doctor doesn’t care. The system often doesn’t give the doctor enough time.Preventing a hospitalization, reducing a patient’s exposure to harmful substances, or spending an hour discussing nutrition and lifestyle rarely generates comparable reimbursement. A physician may know a patient needs real support with diet, stress, sleep, or environmental health, but a short appointment may leave time only to review symptoms, order tests, renew prescriptions, and move to the next patient. This is not necessarily because the doctor doesn’t care. The system often doesn’t give the doctor enough time.

Primary Care Is the Foundation and We Underinvest In It

Primary care is where prevention should begin. A strong primary-care relationship creates opportunities to catch risks early, monitor changes over time, coordinate specialists, and help patients make informed decisions before conditions become emergencies.

Yet the United States dedicates a small share of its healthcare spending to primary care. The Commonwealth Fund found the U.S. spent approximately 4.7% of total healthcare expenditures on primary care in 2021, compared with an average of roughly 14% among other high-income countries. Source

At the same time, HRSA’s National Center for Health Workforce Analysis projects a national shortage of more than 70,000 primary-care physicians by 2038. We cannot claim to prioritize prevention while weakening the part of medicine most responsible for providing it. Source

Insurance Often Covers the Consequence, Not the Cause

Many patients encounter a frustrating contradiction. Insurance may cover medications for diabetes but offer limited access to intensive nutrition counseling. It may pay for surgery after years of disease progression but provide little support for the interventions that could have reduced the risk of reaching that point. It may reimburse a screening but not the ongoing coaching needed to act on the results, or a medical appointment but not the transportation, childcare, or work-schedule barriers that keep a patient from following the treatment plan.

True prevention requires more than telling people to eat better, move more, and sleep well. People need access, education, time, affordable options, and practical support.

The Business of Chronic Disease

We must also acknowledge the economic reality surrounding chronic illness. Hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, insurers, device manufacturers, and food companies all operate within an enormous healthcare economy. That does not mean every company is intentionally trying to keep people sick, but financial incentives shape institutional behavior. When billions of dollars flow through ongoing disease management while prevention remains fragmented and underfunded, the system will naturally build more infrastructure around treatment than around eliminating the conditions that create demand for it.

A healthcare system should be rewarded financially when patients become healthier, not only when more services are delivered.

Prevention Is More Than a Checklist

Public-health discussions sometimes define prevention too narrowly, as if it begins and ends with screenings, exams, and immunization schedules. Real prevention has to ask harder questions. What is in our food? What chemicals are children and pregnant women routinely exposed to? Are endocrine-disrupting substances adequately studied and regulated? Are communities exposed to contaminated air, water, or soil? Why are metabolic disorders appearing at younger ages? And when it comes to vaccines specifically, are parents given full, transparent safety data and genuine informed consent, or are they handed a schedule and told not to ask questions? Independent scientists should have real access to vaccine safety data, not just the institutions that develop and promote them.

A serious prevention strategy cannot focus only on individual behavior while ignoring the commercial, environmental, occupational, and social forces that shape health. Personal responsibility matters. So does institutional responsibility, and that includes transparency about what we’re exposing our children to and why.

What This Means for Autism Families

Families impacted by autism often understand the limits of a symptom-management model better than most. Parents move from one specialist to another while gastro-intestinal problems, severe sleep disturbances, seizures, nutritional deficiencies, chronic pain, pre-genetics, and immune dysfunction remain fragmented across providers. Too often, behaviors are treated as simply “part of autism” without investigating whether the individual is in pain, unable to sleep, or reacting to something treatable.

Individuals with autism deserve the same comprehensive medical investigation and preventive care as everyone else. A diagnosis should not be a reason to stop asking questions. We need a system that looks at the whole person, listens to caregivers, and identifies co-occurring conditions early.

What Would a Prevention-Focused System Look Like?

Transforming healthcare will require more than encouraging people to make better choices. The incentives themselves must change.

Reward outcomes, not volume. Payment models should reward early intervention, better disease control, and fewer preventable hospitalizations, giving providers enough time to actually understand their patients. Value-based care must be designed carefully so patients are never denied necessary treatment to cut costs, but it can help move the system away from paying primarily for volume. Rebuild primary care. This means better reimbursement, less administrative burden, a larger workforce, and integrating nutrition, behavioral health, and care coordination into routine practice. Cover evidence-based lifestyle and nutrition services. Insurance should meaningfully cover qualified nutrition counseling, diabetes-prevention programs, sleep support, and other evidence-based approaches, based on proof of benefit rather than on whether the intervention involves a drug or procedure. Invest in environmental-health research. We need better research into cumulative exposures, chemical mixtures, vulnerable developmental windows, and occupational and environmental risks, with data that’s transparent and accessible to independent researchers. Remove financial barriers to early care. High deductibles, narrow provider networks, and long waiting lists can turn manageable problems into medical crises. Support families and caregivers. Respite care, caregiver training, and flexible employment policies improve outcomes for entire families, not just patients. Measure health, not just healthcare activity. Success shouldn’t be counted in appointments, prescriptions, or filled hospital beds. It should be measured in better metabolic health, fewer preventable complications, better sleep, less pain, and longer, healthier lives.

Signs of Change

There are encouraging signs that policymakers are beginning to recognize the problem. CMS recently launched the ACCESS model, a 10-year, voluntary payment model that ties reimbursement to measurable outcomes for common chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic pain, and depression, rather than to the volume of services delivered. The broader MAHA movement has also forced a long-overdue national conversation about food, metabolic health, environmental exposures, and prevention. Source

But slogans are not enough. We must evaluate whether new programs produce measurable improvements, remain accessible to ordinary families, and genuinely shift resources upstream. A prevention initiative should not become another layer of bureaucracy. It should result in healthier people.The question is not whether America should choose treatment or prevention. We need both. The real question is whether we are willing to build a system in which prevention receives the same urgency, funding, and institutional support that we give to disease management.

Because the most expensive healthcare system in the world should also be producing one of the healthiest populations. Right now, it is not.

From One Warrior Parent to Another

I entered this conversation as a mother searching for answers for her child. That journey taught me that health is rarely as simple as treating one symptom or writing one prescription. Families need physicians who listen, researchers who ask difficult questions, and a healthcare system that values prevention as much as intervention.

We should never dismiss lifesaving medicine or shame anyone for needing treatment. But we should also refuse to accept a future in which chronic disease is considered inevitable and lifelong management is our only answer.

Our children deserve better. Our families deserve better. And our healthcare professionals deserve a system that gives them the time and tools to help people become truly healthier.

Until next time,

In Gratitude,

Tracy Slepcevic

President & Founder of Autism Health Inc.

Member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

Bestselling Author of Warrior Mom: A Mother’s Journey in Healing Her Son with Autism

Member, Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC)

www.WarriorMom.com | www.AutismHealth.com | www.AHSconference.com

Warrior Mom is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Upgrade to paid

HELP THAT HARMS

The Channel Nine Program 60 Minutes broadcast on Sunday 19 July 2026 focused on severe harm caused to patients by the failure of implanted medical devices. Harrowing individual cases identified by 60 Minutes highlight the dismal truth that the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) does not independently test medical implant devices, but relies on approvals granted by overseas organisations which represent manufacturers rather than patients. The program reported that the TGA’s own database reveals 679 deaths and thousands of adverse events attributable to implants. It is yet unclear whether TGA approval excludes claims against the manufacturers. Decision makers should contemplate total transparency plus a levy on manufacturers sufficient to ensure very substantial automatic compensation for victims of failures, who should not even need to resort to legal action.

There is a new July special! THREE Paid Annual Subscriptions to the Michael Darby in Australia substack for the price of ONE.

Please deposit A$50 to Great Southern Bank (formerly CUA) BSB 814 282, Account number 51217432, Account name Michael John Darby. For overseas subscribers, the SWIFT/BIC is CUAUAU41 (or CUAUAU41XXX). Include your email address in the description (required field). Then send to me by sms to +61 (0) 402 558 947 the email addresses and names of two individuals of your choice. Each will then be advised that a Paid Subscription is a generous gift from you. The result is three Paid Subscribers and everyone is happy. All for A$50.

This is the link to send to your network inviting friends to visit this Substack:

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/abab5b01-358e-43b5-bd2b-2db32aa89eda

This is the link to the previous substack in case you missed it

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/e6af61b5-1584-467d-a0f0-2808d70d9210

This is the link to the prior substack in case you missed it

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/a580c846-9fb8-4cee-b505-4230620b76d5

And yet one more link to the preceding substack

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/f4c1a201-1a95-4f2d-95e7-9564df0d1156

And this is the one before that

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/4fd8b359-fb61-4ee3-abc4-f2f2f5695bc1

Please post the above links to social media, especially Facebook.

This is the link to obtain a free download of Unchain Australia:

https://www.jotform.com/form/202532087707050#preview

This is the link to an important essay by Hero of Truth Rafe Champion

To view many more Michael Darby in Australia substacks, keep scrolling down.

WATCH THIS SPACE

for Peter Campion’s

Letters of Wisdom

Voter frauds in Australia

from Lex Stewart

ISSUE – - a brief overview of Vote Frauds in Australia

BACKGROUND - Elections were run well within the Canberra Public Service from 1901-1983, when the new Hawke Gov’t introduced legislation that set up the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) as an “independent statutory agency”, and that set up review of elections by a committee of the Parliament, the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters (JSCEM).

ALP Senator Graham Richardson in his book “ Whatever it takes ” admits that this legislation was designed to make it easier for the ALP to win elections, and harder for the Coalition to win.

Dr Amy McGrath OAM was, until her recent death aged almost 100, Australia’s top expert in Vote Frauds, on which she wrote 6 books. She, a notable historian, also wrote many other books.

Here are only a few of many examples of Vote Frauds or suspicious circumstances:

· MP Alasdair Webster lost his seat at the 1993 election by 164 votes due to proven vote fraud

· The Inquiry by Tom F Shepardson QC resulted in Karen Ehrmann being jailed in year 2000 for electoral fraud. He found that ALP members had done vote frauds also in 1986, 1993 & 1996.

· In the Werriwa By-election of 2005 I saw an ALP man voting twice; gave Statutory Declaration to the Special Minister of State, whose reply was shocking: he sent my Stat Dec to the AEC, asking for reply not to him! - but to me directly ‘in due course’ (they never did), i.e. he exerted no “quality control” over the AEC.

· The Australian National Audit Office in its 6 reports on the AEC has found many problems and made many recommendations, which the AEC has mostly ignored

· Amy McGrath’s book “Wolves in Australia” (yr 2013, pg 450-455) told of a new method of Vote Frauds by GetUP, and it likely occurred in the Canning by-election in 2015. I found GetUP doing this in Macquarie in 2016, causing Liberal MP Louise Markus to lose the seat.

· In 2021 I detected GetUP workers using this method in Cowper to put false enrolments into the Electoral Roll– see graph of anomalous growth. MP Pat Conaghan heeded my warnings, and his staff removed “thousands” of false enrolments; he was re-elected by only 2,487 votes.

2021: Percentage change in voters on the Cowper Electoral Roll by quarters (3 months) since 2019 election, compared with the NSW average for Federal Electrorates.

CURRENT POSITION

Too few coalition Party members who hand out leaflets at Polling Booths also do Scrutineering, which I have done at every election since 1984, thus finding vote frauds, ballot papers missing etc.

In scrutineering at the May 2022 election, I saw many ballot papers on which pencil numbers had been altered, so I made a Submission to JSCEM, but the issues (1) pencil vs pen, (2) secure storage of prepoll ballot papers were not even mentioned in the JSCEM report.

RECOMMENDATIONS -

Do not bother to vote before 6pm on election day unless you also do Scrutineering after 6pm

View my Sky News Interviews at these Links

SKY NEWS 22 July 2018 with Rowan Dean, popular star of The Outsiders

SKY NEWS 5 March 2019 with renowned radio and TV broadcaster Alan Jones AO

MPs & Senators could argue for Voter ID – it would require amendment to legislation.

Argue for ECLs (Electronic Certified Lists), as have been recommended by many JSCEMs, but the AEC has largely ignored this good thing that can be done without changing legislation.

Do not vote in pencil, which permits easy alteration of a vote.

The photograph depicts Dr Amy McGrath OAM with Alasdair Webster MP (centre) whose loss as a Liberal Member of the Macquarie Seat in 1993 was attributed to voting irregularities, and Peter Brun, member with Lex Stewart of the H.S. Chapman Society and popular author of Satirical Limericks from the Land of Oz.

Lex Stewart holds 30 case studies spanning 40 years which desxribe vote frauds proven “beyond reasonable doubt”. Based on the experiences of Peter Brun, of Dr Amy McGrath OAM, of himself and of others, Lex Stewart estimates that the ALP won about 15 to 20 of the 94 seats in the May 2025 federal election due to Vote Frauds.

The Challenges We Face - Taiwan and Japan, the Big Betrayal Underway

This is the link to David Archibald’s 20 May 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Taiwan and Japan - the Big Betrayal under way.

https://wentworthreport.com/taiwan-and-japan-the-big-betrayal-underway/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia and of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare.

By courtesy of the immensely well informed researcher, CASE SMIT

Analysis Show Ocean Heat Changes Are Unrelated To CO2

120 Years Of Shortwave And Longwave Flux Analysis Show Ocean Heat Changes Are Unrelated To CO2

By Kenneth Richard on 3. July 2026

The data show flat trends in shortwave radiation, longwave radiation, and radiation balance for the global ocean since 1970 despite a 100 ppm increase in CO2.

An unheralded 2025 study uses long-term observed cloud cover data over oceans to uncover trends in radiative fluxes from 1900 to 2020.

Trends in the subtropics (15-40°N, 45-65°W) indicate a +1 W/m² per decade increase in both shortwave (SW) radiation and radiation balance over the 120-year period, amounting to 13 W/m² in overall ocean heat gains that were not offset by modest trends in longwave (LW) radiation.

On the other hand, the SW radiation fluxes over mid-latitude oceans (40-50°N, 10-30°W) indicate -0.5 W/m² per decade decreasing trends since 1900, and even a slight decline in radiation balance (-0.18 W/m² per decade) during this period.

Interestingly, the global ocean radiation data indicate there have been no obvious trends in SW, LW, or radiation balance since about 1970 despite the nearly 100 ppm rise in CO2 concentration (from 325 to 420 ppm) over this 50-year period.

This does not support the contention that CO2 is a driver – let alone a significant contributor – to the radiative fluxes affecting ocean heat content.

Watch “What’s Hidden Under Antarctica?” on YouTube

The Brighthope Perspective

The photo is the link to the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine profile of Professor Ian Brighthope.

We need the most serious inquiry yesterday.

23 July 2025

Click on the scrrenshot of Dr John Campbell for a vitally important video.

Skip the ad.

Australian and New Zealand Society of Palliative Medicine guidance recommended, for a dying patient with severe dyspnoea or agitation:

morphine 10 mg plus midazolam 10 mg by subcutaneous syringe driver over 24 hours when regular medication was required; and

in severe distress, morphine 5 mg plus midazolam 5 mg subcutaneously, repeated every 15 minutes until comfort was achieved.

A South Eastern Sydney Local Health District guideline similarly specified a continuous subcutaneous infusion of morphine 10 mg plus midazolam 10 mg over 24 hours for COVID-19 patients approaching the end of life whose symptoms remained uncontrolled. The document expressly described its purpose as the management of end-of-life symptoms—including hypoxia, dyspnoea, tachypnoea, delirium and agitation—and its approval history dates the original guideline to 2021.

This was not merely theoretical guidance. A published review of 55 COVID-19 patients referred to a Melbourne tertiary hospital’s palliative-care service found that most were referred for end-of-life care; 71% received continuous subcutaneous infusions, most commonly opioids and benzodiazepines. Eighty-one per cent required no more than 20 mg of subcutaneous morphine-equivalent per day, while 64% required no more than 10 mg of midazolam per day.

Why were they combined?

Morphine was principally used to relieve pain, severe breathlessness and the sensation of air hunger. Midazolam was used for anxiety, panic, agitation, delirium or refractory respiratory distress. The combination was therefore intended to relieve different components of severe terminal distress.

The combination is nevertheless clinically potent. Australian product information warns that midazolam used with an opioid can intensify sedation and increase the risk of hypoventilation, apnoea, cardiorespiratory depression, coma or death; doses must be individualised and generally reduced when the drugs are combined.

Consequently, the important conclusion is:

Yes, morphine and midazolam were deliberately prescribed and administered together in Australian hospitals to some COVID-19 patients, particularly those placed on an end-of-life pathway. That fact alone does not establish euthanasia or improper care. Assessing an individual death would require the complete medication chart, doses and timing, syringe-driver records, observations, stated goals of care, consent or substitute-decision-making records, palliative-care assessment, and evidence that potentially reversible causes of respiratory deterioration were considered.

However, I am aware that Australian nurses, relatives and other observers have alleged that some COVID-19 patients received morphine and midazolam despite appearing calm, conscious or not visibly distressed. Those accounts should not be dismissed merely because they have not yet been assembled into a formal national investigation. I have not located a comprehensive Australian audit, coronial finding or judicial determination establishing how frequently this occurred or whether it represented a coordinated practice.

The critical distinction is between prescribing and administering these drugs. The ANZSPM COVID guidance explicitly promoted “anticipatory prescribing”: clinicians could place morphine and midazolam on the medication chart before symptoms developed, once end-of-life goals had been agreed. But it directed clinicians to start with medication as required, and contemplated regular morphine–midazolam infusion when regular dosing became necessary because of severe dyspnoea or agitation.

The NSW hospital guideline is even clearer. It says opioid and benzodiazepine doses should be “proportional to symptom requirements.” The combined continuous infusion of morphine 10 mg and midazolam 10 mg was to be considered when the patient remained symptomatic despite earlier measures. It identifies dyspnoea, tachypnoea, hypoxia with agitation or delirium, and emotional anguish as relevant symptoms, and requires medical and nursing staff to document their actions and conversations.

Therefore:

A patient having these drugs charted but not administered while comfortable may reflect anticipatory prescribing.

A patient receiving them for ventilation, a procedure, seizure control, pain or documented agitation may have another legitimate indication.

But administering morphine and midazolam to a spontaneously breathing patient who had no pain, dyspnoea, tachypnoea, agitation, anxiety, seizure, procedural requirement or other documented indication would not be explained by the cited COVID palliative-care guidance. It would warrant serious clinical and potentially medico-legal scrutiny.

This matters because midazolam and opioids have additive-synergistic respiratory-depressant effects. Australian prescribing information warns that their combination can cause profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma and death, and says that the lowest effective doses should be used with close observation. That warning does not prove that any particular death was caused or hastened by the medicines, but it makes undocumented or unjustified administration a grave matter.

We need to establish what happened!

Nurses’ contemporaneous evidence would be important, particularly when supported by:

medication administration records—not merely prescription charts;

doses, routes, frequency and commencement times;

respiratory rate, oxygen saturation and oxygen requirement immediately before each dose;

pain, agitation, sedation and consciousness assessments;

syringe-driver records and subsequent dose escalations;

progress notes documenting the claimed refractory symptom;

palliative-care referrals and goals-of-care decisions;

communications with the patient or family;

whether active treatment was withdrawn before medication commenced;

the interval between commencement and loss of consciousness or death.

A repeated pattern—comfortable patients placed on an end-of-life pathway, commencement of both medicines without documented refractory symptoms, rapid loss of consciousness, and inadequate consultation-would be profoundly concerning. It would justify an independent, clinician-led forensic audit of medication charts and deaths, with legal protection for nurses who give evidence.

I recognise that these allegations exist and that nurses may have witnessed matters not captured in published studies. What I cannot responsibly do without the individual records is declare every such administration unlawful or causative of death. But neither should the testimony be waved away under the general label of “palliative care.” The records should be examined.

And the above would have not been necessary had vitamin D, vitamin C & Zinc been used as prevention and early intervention of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin been used.

I rest my case.

Ian Brighthope

Ian Brighthope’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Upgrade to paid

© 2026 Ian Brighthope

548 Market Street PMB 72296, San Francisco, CA 94104



SEISMIC SHIFT IN AUSTRALIAN POLITICS

This is the LINK to the website of George Christensen, founder of Nation First, who correctly predicted the Farrer result, and who has valuable insights into current British politics.

https://www.georgechristensen.com.au

Three hundred billion dollars!

US$300,000,000,000 is reportedly the figure promised as a bribe to a deeply unpopular intransigently mysoginistic regime, supposedly for reconstruction. A tenth of that figure wisely invested in Ukraine would end the war by setting an example to Europe and empowering the brave Ukrainians to expel Putin’s brutal hegemonists from the territory of their victims. Putin tries to inflict on Kyiv civilians terror and destruction akin to the suffering presently endured by earthquake victims in Venezuela.

Слава Україні!

Click or Ctrl+Click on the screen shot below to donate

Donations made by UK citizens receive a 25% boost from public funds.

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/a580c846-9fb8-4cee-b505-4230620b76d5

To view many more Michael Darby in Australia substacks, keep scrolling down.

Energy Security and Freedom

America is reaping the benefits of global energy dominance, but we still need guaranteed access to critical minerals!

Jul 10, 2026

Guest Post by Bonner Cohen, Ph. D. of CFact.

Dr Bonner Cohen PhD:

The war with Iran – with its disruptions to the flow of oil, gas, fertilizer, jet fuel, and other petroleum-based products to global markets – is a timely reminder that not even the relatively self-sufficient United States can escape the effects of geopolitical disharmony.

However much Americans may gripe about prices at the pump and the supermarket, the current discomfort is nothing compared with the pain the nation endured in the 1970s in the wake of the Arab oil embargo. Even though the closure of the Strait of Hormuz resulted in greater disruptions to global energy supplies, the effect on American consumers was far less than in the earlier episode.

A half-century ago, the U.S. was the world’s largest importer of crude oil, and American households and businesses paid dearly for our energy dependence on the chronically unstable Middle East.

Now, as the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas, and the global leader in the export of liquified natural gas (LNG), America is reaping the benefits of global energy dominance. This will become even more apparent as energy prices begin to fall now that an, albeit fragile, peace agreement has been reached.

While being prepared for a global energy shock paid off in 2026, we can’t afford to rest on our laurels, thanks to self-inflicted wounds in another vital sector of the economy that go back decades. Though the country is blessed with abundant resources of critical minerals, as the expression goes, “you can’t get there from here.”

According to a recent analysis by the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), “It takes an average of 29 years [for a mining project] to make it through the permitting process in the United States – the second-longest of any country in the world, followed only by Zambia.” Facing the gauntlet of endless litigation and paperwork, many developers wind up walking away from promising mining projects.

“As a result, America relies primarily on imports for critical minerals, minerals crucial to national security, energy infrastructure, and technological development – that are vulnerable to supply-chain disruptions,” PLF points out. “In 2025, China supplied more than 50 percent of U.S. demand for 21 mineral commodities.”

Dependence on our greatest geopolitical rival for critical minerals is asking for trouble. China’s control of the global supply chain for critical minerals is one of the stepping stones Beijing uses in its quest to displace the U.S. as the world’s premier power.

“These materials make up the electrical wires that power our homes and businesses and the chips inside smartphones and laptops, and they form the backbones of the entire energy infrastructure of the United States,” the PLF analysis notes. According to S&P Global, the U.S. is home to some 275 million metric tons of copper, along with generous deposits of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earths. Yet these riches are largely off-limits to domestic development.

Any serious talk about reshoring manufacturing to the U.S. must include dismantling the barriers that stand in the way of getting domestic raw materials to our factories. Among other things, this means revisiting four decades-old statutes – the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act. Taken together, these laws, which serve different purposes, entail overlapping permitting requirements that can take decades to navigate. They also are an open invitation for environmental groups who use endless litigation to “keep it in the ground.”

Efforts to pass sweeping bipartisan permitting reform in Congress have stalled, notably in the Senate, with Democrats hoping to use the issue to boost the fortunes of wind and solar power. Specifically, Democrats want permitting reform to cover high-voltage, long-distance powerlines connecting remote wind and solar facilities to population centres, something opposed by the Trump administration and most Republicans. Critical minerals, along with the build-out of oil and gas pipelines, are now captives to green energy.

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz will be a one-off. In what is the energy equivalent of a coronary bypass, Gulf oil and gas producers are already planning the rapid expansion of pipeline networks in the region so they can escape the strait’s bottleneck once and for all. The permitting nightmare blocking America’s access to priceless critical minerals is not a one-off. It must be dismantled, the sooner, the better.¨

A version of this article originally appeared at The Washington Times.

Bonner R. Cohen is a senior fellow at the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow, where he concentrates on energy, natural resources, and international relations. He also serves as a senior policy adviser with the Heartland Institute, senior policy advisor at National Centre for Public Policy Research, and as adjunct scholar at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

Share



Substack: Ads and Links of Enduring Value

THIS IS THE LINK