VENEZUELA EARTHQUAKE TRAGEDY

Text from sources including AP, ABC, Government of the Bolivarian Republic.

Click or Ctrl + on the Screenshot to view press conference

Two severe earthquakes struck the northern state of La Guaira on June 24, and killed more than 2,595 people, according to the latest government figures. A non-governmental digital database continues to list more than 38,000 people as missing.

Vice President Rodríguez, who served as deputy to former President Nicolás Maduro held a news conference late on Thursday 2 July.

Relief organizations typically scramble to find survivors in the first three days after a natural disaster, as the passing of time exponentially diminishes hope for finding signs of life. But exhausted rescuers were still digging across the hard-hit communities of La Guaira on Friday 3 July, encouraged by Thursday’s dramatic rescue of a 43-year-old security guard from a collapsed mall basement after nearly eight days under the rubble.

The Vice President said: “We have not closed the search-and-rescue phase. We are still in that stage because, according to our overall assessment, there are still active sites where we believe there may be survivors, even if there is only one.”

She added that rescue crews deployed immediately with adequate equipment to disaster zones. “We did not wait one day, two days or three days. We activated immediately.”

She went on to say that 11 international field hospitals, along with health workers from 33 countries, had been deployed to quake-affected areas, adding that the government had approved the creation of a fund to receive donations for reconstruction.

The United Nations Development Program estimates that the quakes caused $6.7 billion in physical damage in Venezuela, or roughly 6% of the country’s gross domestic product. That does not cover other long-term recovery and reconstruction costs.

The comments from Rodríguez, who became interim leader with the backing of the Trump administration after Maduro’s ouster, appeared aimed at showing her government was in control of the response. In recent months, she has overseen business-friendly reforms of the country’s lucrative oil sector under U.S. pressure but shown no urgency in returning Venezuela to democracy.

Under Venezuela’s constitution, temporary absences are to be filled by the vice president — which was Rodríguez’s former role — for up to 90 days, after which they can be extended by the national assembly for an additional 90 days.

On Friday 3 June, that 180-day interim period expired. There was no immediate comment from authorities on what, if anything, they would do in response to the expiration of VP Rodríguez’s mandate. The National Assembly can trigger a snap election if lawmakers declare the post permanently vacant.

Eight days after the earthquakes a security guard has been saved and is recovering in hospial. This miraculous rescue rewards the diligence and determination of rescue workers.

Two powerful earthquakes in Venezuela add up to a devastating blow warranting maximum international support. At least 2,600 have died, thousands more are injured or missing and thousands more are homeless and hungry.

“Minimal” would be a kind word to describe the Australian Government’s official response. For Australians and readers elsewhere who want to help, we are aware of avenues for donations, a crowd funding appeal organised by USA-based emergency response organisation led by Steve Slepcevic Strategic Response Partners. an appeal run by the Melbourne arm of the Catholic humanitarian operation Caritas, and other appeals listed below.

Acting President Rodriguez announced that an account has been opened at the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) to receive international donations, saying: “The money that arrives at CAF will be for housing, with all the necessary auditing mechanisms, which is why it’s going to an international bank.”

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in conjunction with CAF, has launched the Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund. This initiative aims to facilitate donations, both national and international, which will be essential to address the national emergency in the near future. The link is: venezuelanoestasola.com

Important links for donations

Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund: venezuelanoestasola.com

Caritas: https://www.caritas.org.au/venezuela

Strategic Response Partners: https://www.givesendgo.com/Venezuela/donate

World Food Program: https://donate.wfp.org/1244/donation/single?

IOM: https://donors.iom.int/page/venezuela-earthquake?

UNICEF: https://www.unicef.org.au/donate/venezuela-earthquakes-appeal?

Act for Peace: https://actforpeace.org.au/how-to-help-give/give-now/venezuela/

Baptist World Aid: https://baptistworldaid.org.au/appeals/disaster-action-fund/

Please become part of the world kindness response and expect frequent updates on this substack.

END THE WAR ON MEAT!

To be a vegetarian or a vegan is a legitimate lifestyle choice. Nobody should be forced to eat what they do not want to eat.

There are fanatics who want to abolish grazing of all livestock, thereby condemning millions to hunger, starvation and death, by promoting the fiction that animals eating grass are harming the planet by causing a rise in carbon dioxide levels.

I first published this table five years ago. Not one “climate scientist” or ABC propagandist or Forrest groveller has shown it to be wrong. In the context of renewed attacks on animal husbandry the table deserves repeat publication, freely offered to all.

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Michael Darby in Australia comes to your inbox at the rate of twice a week. A$50 per year is around fifty cents a post. Fifty cents has the purchasing power had by a penny when I was five years of age.

RENEWED EQUINE MASS MURDER

NSW fanatics hate any “introduced species” and the vicious brutality of mass aerial shooting is happening again

Killing Banjo’s brumbies while protecting deadly sharks

Click or Ctrl+click on the screenshot below for John Mikkelssen’s 20 June 2026 article.

Photo above: NSW Premier Chris Minns. (courtesy YouTube/ ABC News )

On Sunday 28 June 2026 misanthropic Premier Minns announced increased drone surveillance of sharks. Expected cost is $120 million with humans still unsafe.

Removing the crazy protection of relentless chompers of humans would cost $120 million less, for a far safer outcome. Very swiftly a fleet of vessels crewed by experienced shark snarers will be back on the water converting our perpetual enemies to nourishment and a range of useful products. They will also be saving countless tons of edible seafood from indiscriminate slaughtering machines which unlike humans do not spare the youngsters. Se every coastal Local Government Area gets at least one beach with a drone. What could go wrong? Will marauders politely visit only the beach where there is a drone in the air and not eat anyone at the adjacent beach?

This is the Link to a valuable article on the same subject by Fred Pawle: Subscribe to Fred Pawl

Bring down the Misanthropes! - Michael Darby

There are some misanthropes who hate humanity so much that they delight in the killing of humans, and insist on protecting every creature which is programmed to eat or kill humans. Instead of encouraging transformation of crocodiles into handbags, shoes and petfood, the misanthropes want crocodiles lurking in waterholes to seize innocent Aboriginal youngsters who deserve the right to swim and cool off in safety.

Australia has the world’s most poisonous snakes, deserving of a bounty rather than protection. As for the great white shark and other human-eaters, every one of them approaching Australian shores or harbours or estuaries should be caught by enterprising fishers and eaten with chips in Melbourne restaurants.

Hard to believe, but extreme misanthropes are imposing laws to repopulate the Mediterranean with great white sharks and Germany with wolves. Denial of the habits of wild creatures contributed to the terrible injustice inflicted upon Lindy Camberlain. Tireless campaigning by Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones AO contributed significantly to her eventual release and vindication.

There are also misanthropes who use indemnities to protect chemical companies with shocking criminal records, and even now continue to misapply public funds in advertising their dangerous products. A far wiser course is a ban on mRNA chemicals and compassion, care and compensation for the victims.

As Tasmanian Senator Lambie has demonstrated in a recent confrontation with Angus Taylor, there are misanthropes who endorse budgeting as a salutory lesson for the poor.

Who stand against the misanthropes?

In South Australia Liberal MP Ben Hood, One Nation / Family First / Independent Sarah Game MLC and law professor Dr Joanna Howe are all tireless campaigners for the rights of the unborn.

The worst of the misanthropes

Arraigned against Hood, Game and Howe are politicians and, it would appear, some persons with medical qualifications, who are resolved to deny medical care to babies who survive late term / partial birth abortions, preferring that these most innocent and helpless of humans be left to die in agony. To describe this attitude is there any word more appropriate than MURDER?

Bring down the Misanthropes!

The wisdom of Gina Rinehart AO, Townsville 18 June 2026

Australia’s exemplary philanthropist and patriotic entrepreneur Gina Rinehart AO won over Townsville, then presented a symbolic toy bulldozer to ally against big government Senator Pauline Hanson.

Every word of the speech by Gina Rinehart is valuable. Some of the text is not yet included and will be added when available. Please Click or Ctrl+Click on the screenshot above to appreciate and enjoy the sincerity, humility and humour of Gina Rinehart AO.

Mrs Rinehart displayed the above graphic on the big screen, she then invited Senator Pauline Hanson on stage, asking the audience to make bulldozer noises. With the help of a tall assistant she then charmingly presented Senator Pauline with the highly symbolic miniature bulldozer displayed on the screen shot below.

It is fair to observe that a handful of Australian women need no mention of a surname for their identities to be fully understood in any conversation. Prominent among them are Gina, Pauline and Elle. It is also fair to observe that Pauline is perhaps unique in Australian political history as a person capable of winning a Senate seat in any Australian state.

Those politicians who fail to watch and learn from the Gina speech, should be reminded that many thousands of live, real, non-fake, genuine, vote-only-once Australian users of the ballot box will have watched the speech, and endorse Gina Rinehart AO as the welcome champion of Australia’s peace, prosperity and progress.

Readers of this substack can help the process by sharing to friends and posting to social media, especially Facebook, this link to this substack,

https://michaeldarbyaustralia.substack.com/p/6bbe7730-d163-4056-9877-2269e42c6849

Launch of Pilatus PC-12 Pro for RFDS

Speech by Gina Rinehart AO, delivered on her behalf by Garry Korte

Click or Ctrl+click on the screenshot below to hear the whole speech (published 18 June 2026), including Mrs Rinehart’s timely call for upgrading remote airstrips so that in all conditions the RFDS is capable of safely and swiftly alleviating the anxiety or agony of bush residents in urgent need.

https://www.hancockironore.com.au/rfds-rinehart-medical-plane-launch-event-speech-by-mrs-gina-rinehart

Gina Rinehart AO, thank you for seeing problems, then taking action!

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This is the link to an important essay by Hero of Truth Rafe Champion

To view many more Michael Darby in Australia substacks, keep scrolling down.

The Challenges We Face - Taiwan and Japan, the Big Betrayal Underway

This is the link to David Archibald’s 20 May 2026 article in the Wentworth Report, Taiwan and Japan - the Big Betrayal under way.

https://wentworthreport.com/taiwan-and-japan-the-big-betrayal-underway/

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia and of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare.

Totally bereft of any worthwhile qualities, Matt Kean shows flagrant conflict of interest.

Climate Change Authority (CCA) chair Matt Kean should be fired if he does not resign for billing taxpayers tens of thousands to attend a major international summit where he spoke on a panel backed by his private employer.

Mr Kean’s travel to Brazil for COP30 last year cost taxpayers more than $32,000, with business class flights alone coming in at $22,000, The Daily Telegraph revealed on Tuesday.

His mission was “to promote the work of the authority and Australia’s COP31 bid” – a bid that was ultimately lost to Turkey.

But while at the summit he was on a panel sponsored by green investment firm (Kean’s employer) Wollemi Capital titled “Next Stop: COP31 – Supporting Australia’s Climate Leadership”.

Opposition energy spokesman Dan Tehan said the Albanese government “has some serious questions to answer”.

Climate Change Authority chair Matt Kean billed taxpayers more than $32,000 to attend COP30 in Brazil. Picture: NewsWire / John Appleyard

“How has (Energy Minister Chris Bowen) allowed Matt Kean, his climate tsar, to fly to COP in Brazil and then promote the company he works for,” he said, adding that Mr Kean “has not been able to properly address the huge conflict of interest he has between the private company he works for and his role as climate change tsar”.

“You have to remember that he ultimately makes the decisions that sets the targets for the government when it comes to emissions reduction.”

Mr Tehan said it was problematic because the company for which Mr Kean works “benefits from the decisions that the government makes”.

He went on to say that Mr Bowen must “explain what firewalls he’s putting place, why he hasn’t put them in place already, and what action he’s taking to make sure there is good governance”.

The Brighthope Perspective

The photo is the link to the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine profile of Professor Ian Brighthope.

The Debate for the Melbourne University Medical Students : “Australian Medical Practitioners Should Include Traditional and Complementary Medicine in Clinical Practice”

The debate was held at the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre on the 23rd. June, 2026 for the entire medical faculty of students from year 1 to final year.

It was a privilege to speak to Melbourne University medical students on a question that goes to the very heart of the future of healthcare: should Australian medical practitioners include traditional and complementary medicine in clinical practice? I was given four minutes to argue positively. I wrote a three minute speech to ensure I covered as much as possible and not run out of time. Here is my speech below.

And here is the response I received from the chair of the organising committee:

” I wanted to personally thank you for your time and contribution to the Debate on T&CM at MDSC 2026. Your decades of experience and passion for integrative medicine brought a strong foundation to the affirmative case that resonated with our audience.

The session was highly rated by our students, and their conversations on the topic continued well after the debate. This is a testament to how engaging and thought-provoking the discussion was. This kind of lasting dialogue is exactly what we hoped for with the debate!”

Ian Brighthope

Click on the photo below for the Tulsi Gabbard exposure story,

@DNIGabbard

DNI Tulsi Gabbard

“Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth.”

Ian Brighthope

Ian Brighthope’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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© 2026 Ian Brighthope

548 Market Street PMB 72296, San Francisco, CA 94104



SEISMIC SHIFT IN AUSTRALIAN POLITICS

This is the LINK to the website of George Christensen, founder of Nation First, who correctly predicted the Farrer result, and who has valuable insights into current British politics.

https://www.georgechristensen.com.au

When the taxpayer-funded broadcaster called, I decided to push back

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Dear Michael,

This week I discovered The ABC had given one of its top reporters the job of investigating me and our movement.

Pro-abortion journalist Lucy Barbour, who has written not one, but twelve pro-abortion articles in the past twelve months, reached out on Monday with a list of questions for her latest hit piece.

This time, I decided, I was not prepared to take it lying down. Why should we be the brunt of The ABC’s tax-payer funded, extreme-left agenda?

So when Lucy Barbour called me for the interview, I told her I was recording the call for my audience. She tried to wriggle out of it but I didn’t let her. I asked her, “why do you get to record me, if I can’t record you?” She knew she was beat and was forced to begin asking her questions.

Watch my explosive interview with Lucy Barbour, where the ABC finally gets a taste of its own medicine.

We will never end abortion up to birth unless we take on the establishment that spreads the propaganda that abortion is healthcare.

I am asking all Australians to sign and share my new petition to defund the ABC.

SIGN OUR PETITION TO DEFUND THE ABC

Although the ABC will not be defunded under an Albanese government, my goal is to build this campaign to the point where, by the 2028 federal election, every major party on the right commits to transitioning the ABC to a subscriber-funded model by ending all taxpayer funding.

Given the changing political climate, I believe this is a realistic and achievable objective.

Thank-you for your continuing support and encouragement, and I look forward to being in touch soon.

Joanna Howe

Dr Joanna Howe

Three hundred billion dollars!

US$300,000,000,000 is reportedly the figure promised as a bribe to a deeply unpopular intransigently mysoginistic regime, supposedly for reconstruction. A tenth of that figure wisely invested in Ukraine would end the war by setting an example to Europe and empowering the brave Ukrainians to expel Putin’s brutal hegemonists from the territory of their victims.

Слава Україні!

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