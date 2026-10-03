Michael Darby in Australia

Michael Darby in Australia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Batrick's avatar
Linda Batrick
Oct 3

why cant we dismiss this dreadfull government. we got rid of Whitlem why not this one, before we are a 3rd world country. I hope people do not waste their vote. and I dont think compulsary voting is a good thing. people are wakeing up at last.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Darby · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture