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The Solution To Our Fuel Crisis

by David Archibald



19 March 2026

The author has had over 50 years in and out of the oil industry. His first oil industry role was as a juggie on a seismic crew in the Channel Country of far western Queensland in 1974.

The fuel crisis is another thing that should be blamed on John Howard. As prime minister 25 years ago, he announced that Australia didn’t have to worry about fuel security as long as we were a net exporter of energy, including coal and uranium. That hasn’t worked in practice. When you are short of diesel, everything comes to a stop until you fix that shortage. Without diesel you can’t do anything at all, so it concentrates the mind on the most important task.

Figure 1: Australian monthly refinery diesel production in millions of litres per month (source Scott Ashton)

Monthly refinery production of diesel, assuming we can get supply of heavier crude oils, is a third of what it was 15 years ago. The production fall in 2021 was the closure of the Kwinana refinery, an unforced error.

Figure 2: Australian diesel consumption cover in days (source Scott Ashton)

Australia is delinquent with respect to our obligations to store liquid fuels as a signatory to the International Energy Agency. We are the only country to be delinquent. We are also the most diesel-intensive economy in the OECD. Anecdotally, some Middle Eastern crudes with high middle distillate contents, such as Omani, are currently trading as high as US$150 per barrel, a significant premium to Brent.

Figure 3: Australian fuel flows in 2015 in billions of litres per annum (source Morgan Stanley)

Australia’s fuel supply situation is worse than it appears. We produce 21% of the inputs into our liquid fuel supply, but we export the same amount. That is because most of our domestic liquids production is on the west coast, where we don’t have any refineries. And most of that produced on the west coast is condensate, which the remaining refineries on the east coast aren’t configured to process. So we are effectively 100% reliant upon imported crude oil and imported refined product.

Figure 4: Australian diesel consumption by state in billions of litres 2018 – 2025

Diesel is the economy. Half of the Country’s diesel consumption is in two states, Queensland and Western Australia, which combined have a quarter of our population. To paraphrase Chairman Mao, take diesel as the key link.

By comparison, China has stockpiled 1,200 million barrels of oil because they are preparing for a war. China’s war of choice will involve Japan. Japan’s stockpile is 470 million barrels. The latest news from our north is that Xi Jinping had wanted to attack Taiwan in 2024, but was held up by opposition from the military. He spent the last two years purging the Peoples’s Liberation Army (PLA) of anyone opposed to his war. Starting that war is not constrained by considerations such as the state of the Chinese economy or the PLA’s ability to successfully conduct it. Xi is messianic about it.

The first thing to do to fix our fuel problem is to utilise the oil and condensate we are producing but not refining. Onshore and offshore, Western Australia produces 50,000 barrels of oil and 250,000 barrels of condensate per day. The condensate is a byproduct of gas production for the LNG plants 1,300 km north of Perth.

There used to be an oil refinery run by BP at Kwinana, but that was closed in 2021. It had a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day. It was running at a profit and didn’t need upgrading. At the time, BP was run by a bloke called Bernard Looney, who “became CEO in February 2020 and served until September 2023, during which time he spearheaded a strategic pivot toward renewable energy and set net-zero ambitions.” In effect, the Kwinana refinery was sacrificed on the altar of global warming. As a modern refinery with the ability to handle a range of crude types it would have a replacement cost approaching $6 billion. The WA and Federal Governments could have stopped the refinery’s closure but they both worship at the same altar of global warming.

The nearest refinery is the Viva refinery in Geelong, 3,300 km to the east.

The solution is simple. Install distillation columns to take the diesel, petrol and jet fuel out of the condensate and export the remainder. As a rough guide, the product yield will be:

Petrol 40%

Jet Fuel 20%

Diesel 20%

LPG 5%

Light Naphtha 15%

The whole 300,000 barrels per day of oil and condensate would yield 120,000 barrels per day of petrol. West Australian petrol consumption is 23,000 barrels per day so the balance of 100,000 barrels per day could be shipped to the east coast.

We have 300,000 barrels per day to process and we need to get that organised by the time that Xi Jinping starts his war. For a simple condensate splitter/topping refinery, the capital cost would be $1.2 billion for a capacity of 50,000 barrels per day and $2.0 billion for 100,000 barrels per day. Unnecessary fuel specifications should be relaxed to reduce capital costs. Sulphur specs, for example. Most Australian soils are sulphur-deficient and the more sulphur that falls from the sky, the better. Nothing is achieved by requiring low-sulphur diesel in the middle of nowhere.

The solution starts with a 50,000 barrel per day refinery near Karratha with the balance of 250,000 barrels per day piped south in a 28 inch diameter pipeline at one metre per second. At US$60,000 per inch-kilometre, the pipeline cost would be $3.6 billion. Western Australia consumes 126,000 barrels per day of diesel. To make that from 250,000 barrels per day of condensate feedstock requires oligomerisation/hydroprocessing of some of the naphtha component. The refinery to do this at that scale would cost of the order of $12 billion.

Figure 5: Pavo Oilfield structure map on the top of the Caley Formation

The next thing to do to secure Australia’s fuel security will be to develop the Pavo oilfield, which is located 100km off Port Hedland. This is a 109 million barrel oilfeld discovered in 2022. Before Pavo-1 was drilled, the prospected was judged to be a 100 million barrel target. Once it was discovered, it was proclaimed to be a 43 million barrel discovery because the well had drilled the northern culmination of the prospect and there is a big saddle between it and the southern culmination. The southern culmination is rated as a 66 million target for a combined 109 million barrels. There is a high probability that the 109 million barrel number is real because there is a paleo oil-water contact 41 metres below the current oil-water contact, meaning that both culminations were filled at the same time. The situation is explained in the following cross section which is the line A-A’ in Figure 1 above:

Figure 6: Pavo Oilfield cross section

The situation with Pavo is that the equity interests are Santos 80%, Carnarvon Energy 10% and OPIC (owned by the Taiwanese state oil company) 10%. The Pavo discovery was preceded by the Dorado discovery in 2018. This is a big field at 162 million barrels of oil (half of Australia’s annual consumption) with 748 BCF of gas. The gas meant that it was going to be an expensive development, with a capital cost of US$2.5 billion and initial production of 100,000 barrels per day of oil. With the discovery of Pavo, that was going to be processed through the Dorado facility from year three of production as decline left room for other fields to be tied in.

Santos dragged its feet. Then, instead of plucking a number like 100,000 barrels per day out of the air, the Dorado project was re-sized around the actual characteristics of the field. The answer came out at initial production rate of 60,000 barrels per day and a capital cost of US$1.7 billion. Which is fine but, because of the complications of the development, initial production is still five years away at best. And because of the lower production rate, initial production from Pavo as a feed-in to Dorado is another five years after that. So the Nation may not get the benefit from Pavo production until the late 2030’s at this rate. Australia needs the Pavo oilfield online tomorrow. Pavo is a national security issue now.

Pavo is a simple, uncomplicated development. It is in 88 metres of water and has a low gas to oil ratio. It has the same API gravity (a measure of oil density) as the Dorado field of 52˚ which means that they came from the same source kitchen. The reason why Pavo has a low gas to oil ratio is that the methane and ethane components were washed out by passing groundwater. This the cause of the paleo oil-water contact, which is an artefact of the maximum extent of the field before the gas-washing began.

One of the partners in Pavo, Carnarvon Energy, has bid Santos for its equity in the field. Carnarvon believes it can develop Pavo for a capital outlay of US$300 million with initial production of the order of 25,000 barrels per day. The proposed production rate is driven by reservoir support considerations. Pavo South-1 won’t be drilled prior to the Pavo jacket installation. Enough drill slots will be incorporated into the platform to optimally develop Pavo South, saving perhaps $60 million on an exploration well. Incorporating Pavo South into the development would like lift the production rate towards 60,000 barrels per day. Once Pavo has been developed, small discoveries in the region could be tied back to it and brought online quickly.

Carnarvon has structured its prospect inventory on the basis of clusters around the largest, most prospective prospects. If the large prospects come in as discoveries, all the prospects around it get rerated and become potential feed to its development. This is Carnarvon’s assessment of the prospectivity of the area around Pavo:

What the table means is that development of the Pavo oilfield is expect to unlock a further 108 million barrels (oil equivalent) in the average case.

For Western Australia, the proposal outlined above totalling $24.4 billion is the best possible near-term outcome. For the three million residents of the State, the per capita cost is only $8,815 (what they spend annually in Bali, on average) and well worth it for things that will operate with a positive cash flow. When the oil and gas fields run out, as they will, liquids production can switch to applying the Bergius liquefaction process to the lignites that exist in a belt from Salmon Gums, north of Ravensthorpe, wrapping around the Yilgarn Craton towards the South Australian border. When the lignites run out, as they will, the feedstock for the Bergius plant will switch to the eucalypts of the high rainfall forests of the southwest. Ideally this conversion from useless wood to precious liquids will be powered by breeder reactors.

Choices are more constrained on the east coast. There is no easy oil and gas left but there are plenty of coalfields from Cape York to the southern margin of the continent, and then around into South Australia. There is also plenty of oil shale, in Tertiary half grabens such as the Gladstone deposit and the Cretaceous Toolebuc Formation in a sheet covering a big chunk of north Queensland.

The solution for the east coast is installing Bergius coal liquefaction plants. There is plenty of coal that is too low grade for export, either due to ash content or water content, which would be ideal because it is next to worthless. There was a Japanese research Bergius plant in the Latrobe Valley that operated until 1991. Victorian brown coal has a high reactivity and thus a low residence time. This Japanese effort determined a price hurdle of US$40 per barrel for development in 1991 dollars (oil was US$24 per barrel at the time). That equates to US$95.20 in 2026 dollars which is less than the current Brent price of US$102 per barrel. To quote from the movie Aliens:

The readouts are all in the green.

There are no impediments to Australia becoming completely autarkic in liquids fuel production, petrochemical precursors and LPG, and ammonium sulphate for fertiliser. Well, no impediments apart from the current State and Federal Governments. But those can be overcome by the will of the People, once the People have suffered enough to get organised.

The current diesel price in one of the better suburbs of Perth is currently $2.92 per litre, which equates to $464 per barrel, which is US$325 per barrel. Besides getting out of the way, there is something positive the Federal Government should do. There is a $0.526 per litre levy on retail diesel and petrol, equating to US$58 per barrel.

Some people are expecting the oil price to fall after the current problems of the Middle East are resolved. We know that because the quote today for the oil price futures market for December 2026 is US$75.69 per barrel. The big, positive contribution the Federal Government could make is to apply the fuel levy towards price support for all oilfield and Bergius plant developers selling into the domestic market, with a price floor of, say, US$105 per barrel. That would cover developers down to US$47 per barrel and take most of the risk out of these projects. Funds raised from the fuel levy currently go into general revenue. If the oil price support mechanism was triggered, the funding for that could be taken out of the NDIS and nobody would actually be any worse off.

The contretemps in the Middle East is masking a big development in the world’s oil supply. US tight oil production has peaked and tipped over into a decline, which should be just as steep as the rise. At the county level, the first sign of what was to come was Howard County in Texas:

Figure 7: Howard County, Texas oil production versus gas/oil ratio

Production from Howard County peaked near 420,000 barrels per day July 2023. Little Howard County, with an area of 2,341 square kilometres, produced well in excess of Australia’s effort in that year. Then the reservoir pressure dropped below the bubble point and oil production followed. It is now down 60% in the two and a half years from that peak. The rest of the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico will mimic Howard County to some extent. For example, the following is for District 8 of Texas:

Figure 8: District 8, Texas oil production versus gas/oil ratio

Oil production from District 8 rose to 3.6 million barrels per day, equivalent to some large Middle East producers, in November 2023. Production went sideways for almost two years while the gas to oil ratio blew out, but then started dropping rapidly in late 2025. The tightening of the world oil market due to declining Permian Basin production is well in train. How fast will the decline be? The following graph is a pointer as to what to expect:

Figure 9: Five countries that provided production growth over the last 10 years

The red line is production from Argentina, Canada, Brazil and Guyana over the last 10 years. The green line includes those countries with the addition of the United States. Be aware that the two lines have different scales. US production growth added a consistent 600,000 barrels per day to world oil production. According to resource extraction theory, falling US production will now take 600,000 barrels per day from world production, each year for the next 10 years.

The future is coal liquefaction by the Bergius process. That involve a lot of stainless steel, because the Bergius reaction takes place at 300˚C, 250 atmospheres of pressure with hydrogen. Hydrogen causes embrittlement of carbon steel above 200˚C, so stainless steel must be used. How it works is shown in this graphic from Bergius’ Nobel Prize acceptance speech in 1931:

Figure 10: Bergius process flow diagram

Addition of 5 kg of hydrogen to 100 kg of coal turns it from a low value solid into precious liquids. The hydrogen is made by steam reforming of part of the gas stream. Oil has a specific gravity close to 0.8 so 100 kg of coal converts to 81 kg of oil, which has a volume of 100 litres. On that basis, one tonne of good quality coal will convert to 6.3 barrels of oil. Lignites, with a 40% water content, would produce 40% less.

How much stainless steel? A length of stainless steel pipe 50 metres long, 900 mm in diameter and with a wall thickness of 10 mm will allow a one hour residence time to produce 5,000 barrels per day. Learn to weld stainless steel. Everyone needs to do their part.

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia.

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Statement – Matt Canavan, Leader of the Nationals

(Issued 11 March 2026)

Thank you to my Nationals colleagues and the members of our great party right across Australia for your support and the honour to lead the Nationals.

The bad news is that things are tough for Australians today. Australians are doing it tough. Power prices are skyrocketing, migration rates are out of control, housing costs are through the roof and our birthrate is in free fall. Australians desperately need leaders that are focused on the practical ways that we can make things better.

The good news is that all of the ways to make things better are here in Australia. We have the resources, the people, the land and the opportunity for a bright future.

My policy as Nationals leader will be to have more Australia — more Australian farming, more Australian mining and more Australian jobs. I want to manifest a “hyper Australia”.

We need more Australian babies, more Australian BBQs and more Aussie jokes too. We do not need to look overseas for solutions. We should not need to rely on overseas countries for basic essentials for fuel. We do not need to import an infinite number of people to artificially keep economic statistics growing.

We have a great team in the Nationals party full of Australian patriots. I can’t wait to work with them to deliver for Australians first.

Around 3.20pm WA time Wednesday 11 March 2026 a Division was called and the Greens’ Motion was defeated 30 votes to 5. The Hansard report will soon be available.

Here is an extract from the Roy Hill Holdings Website:

Our executive chairman

Dr Georgina (Gina) Hope Rinehart AO

Executive Chairman Hancock Prospecting

Gina Rinehart is a leading figure in the mining and agricultural industries in Australia. She is also a leading figure in Australia’s Olympics efforts, (being patron of four teams and the largest single non-government contributor to the Olympic effort in Australia’s history) and has received the rare honour of an Order of Merit from the Australian Olympic Committee for her contribution.

She spent her childhood between the Pilbara, in north-west Australia, where she lived with her parents on large sheep and cattle properties in the remote and rugged region, then from eight years old attending boarding school at St. Hilda’s Anglican School for Girls in Perth.

Since becoming Executive Chairman of the Hancock Prospecting Group in 1992, Mrs Rinehart has transformed the Group from one that was in difficulties and financially troubled to a very successful industry-leading innovator. Under Mrs Rinehart’s leadership, the Hancock Group has diversified from prospecting to become a miner, and further investing in iron ore, gold, copper, potash, met coal, cattle, dairy and property. The group has grown under her leadership to become the most successful private mining company in Australia ever, and one of the most successful private mining companies in the world, and to become the most successful private company in Australia’s history.

Dr Rinehart’s achievements include the development of the mega Roy Hill project, the exploration and then development of four major iron ore mines at Hope Downs, (the latter more recently with joint-venture partner Rio Tinto Iron Ore) and the considerable expansion of Hancock’s agricultural business, now the second-largest producer of cattle in Australia and one of Australia’s largest landowners.

At Hope Downs, Mrs Rinehart took the company’s tenements from a status of temporary titles – with the area having little more than a few drill holes – to State agreement and bankable feasibility study status, to then partner with Rio Tinto, on construction and operation of four major mines, with more in the pipeline. This involved an enormous approval process and extensive high-risk expenditure both for exploration and studies, then raising money to develop these major mines and related facilities. It being noted, that unlike most major mines, which use shareholders money, and hence its Directors don’t bear the risk personally, this was done by Mrs Rinehart via her private family company of which she owns directly more than 76 per cent and further, Mrs Rinehart did not seek taxpayer’s money, as many businesses do today.

Mrs Rinehart’s flagship achievement is the exploration, financing, construction and operation of the $US10 billion Roy Hill project – the debt raised was the largest ever for a mainly greenfield land-based mining and infrastructure project anywhere in the world. This debt-funding package was secured from 19 of the largest banks in the world and five Export Credit Agencies. Roy Hill uses some of the largest mining equipment in the world, another world first. Her instigation of pink trucks, pink trains, and more across Roy Hill sites, in support of those suffering breast cancer, and in support of women in the mines, is also a world first and encouraged several ore ship owners to paint their ships pink also, another first.

Mrs Rinehart’s vision to grow and value-add Australian food exports has been the basis for significant investments, including the acquisition of the iconic S. Kidman and Co pastoral company. Today, the Hancock Group pastoral properties stretch across most states in Australia, plus the Northern Territory.

She is also the founder of Australians for Northern Development and Economic Vision (ANDEV), has authored two books, and arranged and funded a third one (for agriculture), founded Australia’s Annual National Mining and Related Industries Day and National Agriculture and Related Industries Day, and is Patron of several organisations, and a governor of AmCham (Australia).

A philanthropic champion of worthwhile causes, Mrs Rinehart and the Hancock Group’s charitable objectives support a number of medical, sporting, educational, health and community organisations. She serves as Patron of Australia’s internationally renowned Olympic swimming, rowing, volleyball and synchronised swimming teams, whose Olympians provide important role models for Australians.

Mrs Rinehart’s business success, industry leadership and contribution to Australia, has been recognised in her own country and internationally. She was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Bond University, named Telstra Australian Businesswoman of the Year in 2009, CEO Magazine’s Chairman of the Year in 2014 and 2017, which are in addition to numerous lifetime achievement and other awards. As an industry leader and huge contributor to Australia, she provides a role model for other women, and as many note, inspiration.

In addition to these awards referred to below, she has received more awards for Roy Hill, where she is Executive Chairman, and Atlas, a subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting where she is Executive Chairman, and Bannister Downs, a joint venture company which has won hundreds of awards for its fine dairy produce.

Dr Rinehart’s awards

2006 | Diggers and Dealers ‘Deal of the Year’ (for Hope Downs).

2009 | Australian Export Heroes Award (in recognition of an extraordinary contribution to the growth and development of Australian exports).

2009 | Telstra – West Australian Commonwealth Bank Business Owner Award.

2009 | Telstra West Australian Business Woman of the Year.

2009 | Telstra Australian Commonwealth Business Woman of the Year (National).

2009 | Telstra Australian Business Woman of the Year (National).

2011 | 100 Year Centenary, Hall of Fame (WA).

2011 | Global Leadership Award (the ‘Masterclass CEO of the Year’).

2011 | Government Media Mining Awards for Outstanding Leadership of a Mining Company.

2012 | Diggers and Dealers ‘Deal of the Year’ Award for the Roy Hill Project. (This is the first time in Digger and Dealer’s history that this award has been presented to a Chairman twice).

2012 | McMillan Woods Global Awards 2012 – Visionary CEO of the Year.

2012 | Trailblazer of Australia – for promoting Australia internationally. (This is the first time the Trailblazer Award has been awarded to an individual rather than a company).

2013 | Free Enterprise Leader Award 2013 (in recognition of Mrs Rinehart’s vision for Australia and her commitment to Australia’s future).

2013 | Honorary Doctorate at Bond University

2014 | Lifetime Achievement Award – The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

2014 | The BrandLaureate Woman of the Year Brand ICON Leadership Award – Asia Pacific Brands Foundation.

2014 | Order of Merit by the Australian Olympic Committee (interalia).

2014 | Chairman of the Year Award – CEO Magazine.

2014 | Best Company for Leadership, Mining Australia “Hancock Prospecting” – IAIR Awards.

2015 | McMillan Woods Global Awards – Philanthropist of the Year Award.

2015 | Outstanding Women Leadership Achievement Award – presented by the World Women Leadership Congress and Awards Mumbai February

2015 | IJ Global Asia Award – Roy Hill Mining and Metals Deal of the Year for the Asia Pacific region

2015 | Mines & Money “Lifetime Achiever’s Award” Hong Kong

2015 | Australian Mining Prospect Award – Contribution to Mining

2015 | IMARC Inaugural 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award

2015 | Sydney Mining Club, Australian Miner of the Decade

2016 | Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia (CME) Women in Resources Lifetime Achievement Award

2016 | Momentum Most Inspiring Woman of the Year Award

2016 | Global Lifetime Brand Icon Award in Minerals & Exploration

2016 | Honorary Life Membership of the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA)

2016 | Federation Star Award from the International Women’s Federation of Commerce and Industry (IWFCI)

2017 | Lifetime Achievement Award from S&P Global Platts

2017 | Excellence in Mining award at the Women in Industry Conference and Awards.

2017 | Women Leaders of the Decade in Innovation & Enterprise Award from the Women Economic Forum

2017 | Contribution to Mining, Australian Mining Prospect Awards

2017 | Chairperson of the Year Award, CEO Magazine’s Executive of the Year Awards

2018 | The Angkor Award for leadership in female empowerment from the Cambodian Children’s Fund

2018 | 500 Club State Shapers Award for her role in shaping the state of Western Australia

2018 | American Chamber of Commerce in Australia (AmCham) – Gold Trophy

2018 | EY’s Western Region Champion of Entrepreneurship

2018 | Mines and Money special award for Outstanding Achievement in the mining and resources sector

2019 | Hancock Prospecting – Raw Materials & Mining Industry Leadership Award

2019 | Hancock Prospecting – Agriculture, Food and Beverage Austcham Business Award

2019 | Roy Hill – Digger & Dealers Digger of the Year Award

2019 | McMillan Woods Global CSR Visionary Leader

2019 | Global Business Leadership Awards 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award

2019 | CEO Magazine inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award

2019 | CEO Magazine Resources Executive of the Year Award

2019 | Swimming Australia Lifetime Contribution Award

2019 | Roy Hill wins award at the 2019 Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum

2020 | Roy Hill wins the Industry Leadership Award at Platts Global Metals Awards 2020

2020 | Mrs Rinehart wins the GJ Stokes Memorial Award at Kalgoorlie-Boulder’s Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum

2020 | Mrs Gina Rinehart wins Diggers and Dealers Lifetime Achievement Award, the second only person & first female to win the trifecta of awards at Diggers & Dealers.

2020 | Mrs Rinehart inducted into the Australian Prospectors & Miners Hall of Fame in recognition of her contribution to the State’s resources sector – installed under the category of Entrepreneurs and Promoters, for her achievements in leading the development of Hancock Prospecting’s Hope Downs and Roy Hill iron ore mines.

2021 | Queensland Community Foundation Board of Governors Award for Outstanding Achievement.

2022 | Mrs Rinehart appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for distinguished service to the mining sector, to the community through philanthropic initiatives, and to sport as a patron.

2022 | Mrs Rinehart wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Lifetime Achievement Award 2021

2022 | Roy Hill wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Hard Rock Mine of the Year Award and Australian Mine of the Year Award 2021

2022 | Atlas Iron wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Indigenous and Community Engagement Award

2022 | Atlas Iron wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Project Lead of the Year Award

2022 | Roy Hill wins Australian Mining Prospect Awards Mine Project Success of The Year 2022

2022 | Executive Chairman Gina Rinehart wins AIM WA Pinnacle Awards WA Business Leader of the Year 2022

2023 | Western Australian of the Year

2023 | Roy Hill wins Australian Mine of the Year Award 2023

2023 | Australian Financial Review’s Business Person of the Year

2024 | Artistic Swimming Lifetime Membership Award

2024 | Ayn Rand Atlas Society lifetime achievement award

2024 | The Royal Order of Sahametrei from Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia

2024 | Australian Mine of the Year – Australian Mining Prospect Awards

2024 | Excellence in Mine Safety (Safer Summer Campaign) – Australian Mining Prospect Awards

2024 | Australian Defence Force Reserves Employer Support Award

2024 | AI Innovation Award (RoyBot) – Australian Business Awards

2024 | Global CSR Visionary Leader of the Year Award – International McMillan Woods Global Awards

2024 | Lifetime Achievement Award – Mines and Money Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards

This is the wonderful Australian patriot whom the grubby Greens vainly hoped to denigrate, discredit and disempower.

Students of recent history will remember the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions campaign against Israel led by NSW Greens Senator and former Communist Lee Rhiannon which in September 2011 involved an attempted siege directed against the Jewish-owned Max Brenner chocolate shop in Southbank Brisbane. The Greens receive a fortune in public funding. Cut off that undeserved revenue stream by putting the Greens last on every ballot paper, and be sure to put the ALP allies of the Greens second last. Be aware that the Greens enjoy massive support from a raft of political organisations masquerading as charities and non-for-profits. The Greens also receive undeserved support and encouragement from mainstream media, especially the ABC and SBS. Whenever you detect bias, complain.

Please use the comments facility of this substack to express your support and appreciation of Dr. Gina Rinehart AO and her great team.

Because of health issues many well-wishers did not receive a Christmas message from me, and we are already close to Easter, when we confidently affirm that He is Risen.

For your enjoyment here are links to my recordings in 2000 of two splendid Australian Christmas poems, Tangmalangaloo by Msg Patrick Joseph Hartigan (John O’Brien) and The Fire at Ross’s Farm by Henry Lawson. Producer is Sydney-based audio engineer Peter Kukura.

http://www.michaeldarby.net/Tangmalangaloo.mp3

and http://www.michaeldarby.net/FireAtRossFarm.mp3

Please share these links with your family, friends and allies, and it would be great if you encourage them to visit my substack by sending to them THIS LINK:

https://open.substack.com/pub/michaeldarbyaustralia/p/if-the-late-great-neville-bonner?

The Michael Darby in Australia substack incorporates multiple gratis advertisements for products, publications and services. The appearance of an advertisement means that the host likes, approves or uses the product, publication or service, and does not imply that the advertised entity endorses all or any of the opinions expressed in this substack. All paid subscribers are invited to send an advertisement in .JPG format for evaluation to mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com

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